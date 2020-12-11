IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Kubernetes predictions for 2021, scientists are joining GitHub, and more industry trends [Ed: Red Hat is boosting Microsoft's proprietary software monopoly (citing marketing material from Microsoft)]
-
Remi Collet: New server for 2021
I just moved all my web sites to a new server.
If you read this entry, this means DNS have done their work, and you are connected to this new server.
-
Fedora 33 : Sigil software.
Sigil is a ePub editor for Linux and omes with powerful features like UTF-16, EPUB 2 spec, and limited EPUB 3 support.
The complete control over directly editing EPUB syntax in Code View and Table of Contents generator with multi-level heading support and metadata editor.
-
Should I offload my networking to hardware? A look at hardware offloading
In this post we'll look at why you should care about network hardware offloading. It is more than networking speeds and bottlenecks.
-
Red Hat Builds a Common Kubernetes Foundation for Windows and Linux Container Workloads with Windows Containers Support for Red Hat OpenShift [Ed: Red Hat helping Microsoft]
-
Scaling cloud-native messaging applications with KEDA – IBM Developer
Great news: you’ve just written your first messaging application with IBM MQ. Your messaging application is well encapsulated, you’ve followed reactive principles, and you’re ready to deploy it to your cloud service. Your code is elegant – it takes a message from a queue, performs a task, and then moves on to the next one. Your application will doubtlessly be efficient and consume tiny amounts of compute resource in CPU and memory.
As your app runs natively in the cloud, you can expect container orchestration to provide a basic autoscaling mechanism for free. If the container starts to get busy, then Kubernetes will step in to provision more instances of the app. However, in this scenario, we have a different problem: While the system is busy and the app is working as hard as it can, the CPU and memory consumption is low so the autoscaler won’t detect that messages are backing up on a queue. In turn, this can result in a noticeable delay in response times as the increased load is not recognized or in the worst case a full queue that is no longer capable of receiving new messages.
-
Graphics: Mesa 20.3, Zink and NVIDIA CUDA 11.2
Firefox 85 Will Let You Remove All Saved Logins with One Click, Drops Adobe Flash Support
Firefox 84 arrived on Tuesday with the WebRender feature enabled by default for some Linux systems using X11 and the GNOME desktop environment, as well as the ability to allocate shared memory on Linux systems for improved performance and increased compatibility with Docker. Firefox 84 is also the last version of the popular web browser to support the Adobe Flash Player plugin, which will no longer be supported by Adobe after January 12th, 2021. Therefore, Firefox 85 will be the first release of Mozilla’s web browser to no longer support Adobe Flash Player, which will improve performance and security.
today's howtos
UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
We published the last UCS major release (UCS 4.0) in 2016. With UCS 5.0, we have now decided to go for an extensive update of the technical base and design of UCS. The first beta version of UCS 5.0, which has now been released, provides an initial preview of these updates. While testers are invited to try it, app vendors are offered a possibility to port and adapt their software. The beta version gives a glimpse of the new UI design and already provides some of the planned functions. However, this preview is not intended for productive use. UCS 5.0 Beta: Preview of the new generation
