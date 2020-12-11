IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
I just moved all my web sites to a new server.
If you read this entry, this means DNS have done their work, and you are connected to this new server.
-
Sigil is a ePub editor for Linux and omes with powerful features like UTF-16, EPUB 2 spec, and limited EPUB 3 support.
The complete control over directly editing EPUB syntax in Code View and Table of Contents generator with multi-level heading support and metadata editor.
-
In this post we'll look at why you should care about network hardware offloading. It is more than networking speeds and bottlenecks.
-
Great news: you’ve just written your first messaging application with IBM MQ. Your messaging application is well encapsulated, you’ve followed reactive principles, and you’re ready to deploy it to your cloud service. Your code is elegant – it takes a message from a queue, performs a task, and then moves on to the next one. Your application will doubtlessly be efficient and consume tiny amounts of compute resource in CPU and memory.
As your app runs natively in the cloud, you can expect container orchestration to provide a basic autoscaling mechanism for free. If the container starts to get busy, then Kubernetes will step in to provision more instances of the app. However, in this scenario, we have a different problem: While the system is busy and the app is working as hard as it can, the CPU and memory consumption is low so the autoscaler won’t detect that messages are backing up on a queue. In turn, this can result in a noticeable delay in response times as the increased load is not recognized or in the worst case a full queue that is no longer capable of receiving new messages.
Graphics: Mesa 20.3, Zink and NVIDIA CUDA 11.2
-
Hi list,
I'd like to announce mesa 20.3.1, which is now available for download.
We've got lots of good stuff here; iris, panfrost, aco, radeonsi, nir,
softpipe, zink, core gallium, st/mesa, turnip, android, meson, and
plenty of radv fixes.
Cheers,
Dylan
-
Mesa 20.3 shipped earlier this month while those waiting for the first point release to upgrade to this quarterly series can now safely make the shift as Mesa 20.3.1 was released today.
Mesa 20.3.1 was released today with a wide assortment of fixes throughout this collection of predominantly OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver stands out with having a number of fixes -- there are some Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) fixes as well as for now marking GFX10.3 / RDNA2 as a non-conformant Vulkan implementation since it hasn't officially passed the Vulkan CTS yet. Plus there are other RADV fixes as well as for the ACO compiler back-end.
-
This is the journey of how zink-wip went from 0 fps in RPCS3 to a bit more than that. Quite a bit more, in fact, if you’re using RADV.
As all new app tests begin, this one started with firing up the app. Since there’s no homebrew games available (that I could find), I decided to pick something that I owned and was familiar with. Namely a demo of Bioshock.
-
In addition to the NVIDIA 460 series Linux beta driver being released this week, CUDA 11.2 has also made its debut for Windows and Linux.
Graphics: Mesa 20.3, Zink and NVIDIA CUDA 11.2
-
Hi list,
I'd like to announce mesa 20.3.1, which is now available for download.
We've got lots of good stuff here; iris, panfrost, aco, radeonsi, nir,
softpipe, zink, core gallium, st/mesa, turnip, android, meson, and
plenty of radv fixes.
Cheers,
Dylan
-
Mesa 20.3 shipped earlier this month while those waiting for the first point release to upgrade to this quarterly series can now safely make the shift as Mesa 20.3.1 was released today.
Mesa 20.3.1 was released today with a wide assortment of fixes throughout this collection of predominantly OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver stands out with having a number of fixes -- there are some Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) fixes as well as for now marking GFX10.3 / RDNA2 as a non-conformant Vulkan implementation since it hasn't officially passed the Vulkan CTS yet. Plus there are other RADV fixes as well as for the ACO compiler back-end.
-
This is the journey of how zink-wip went from 0 fps in RPCS3 to a bit more than that. Quite a bit more, in fact, if you’re using RADV.
As all new app tests begin, this one started with firing up the app. Since there’s no homebrew games available (that I could find), I decided to pick something that I owned and was familiar with. Namely a demo of Bioshock.
-
In addition to the NVIDIA 460 series Linux beta driver being released this week, CUDA 11.2 has also made its debut for Windows and Linux.
Firefox 85 Will Let You Remove All Saved Logins with One Click, Drops Adobe Flash Support
Firefox 84 arrived on Tuesday with the WebRender feature enabled by default for some Linux systems using X11 and the GNOME desktop environment, as well as the ability to allocate shared memory on Linux systems for improved performance and increased compatibility with Docker.
Firefox 84 is also the last version of the popular web browser to support the Adobe Flash Player plugin, which will no longer be supported by Adobe after January 12th, 2021. Therefore, Firefox 85 will be the first release of Mozilla’s web browser to no longer support Adobe Flash Player, which will improve performance and security.
Recent comments
5 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 56 min ago
7 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
8 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago