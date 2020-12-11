Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Audiocasts/Shows: OpenSSL, Open Source Security Podcast, TLLTS, mintCast and Coder Radio

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 17th of December 2020 07:11:37 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Security

»

More in Tux Machines

Audiocasts/Shows: OpenSSL, Open Source Security Podcast, TLLTS, mintCast and Coder Radio

Android Leftovers

Who Wrote GTK4

GTK 4 has been a colossal, multi-year development endeavor that started in October 2016 and ended in December 2020. Now that the 4.0 release is finally out, it’s time to look back to the incredible amount of work done by hundreds of contributors over these four years. Back in 2016 we were definitely a bit optimistic on the time table, and thought we would be able to release 4.0 in three years, by the end of 2019. The plan was to start by changing the rendering pipeline of GTK, by moving it to a retained graph of operations that could be submitted to the GPU, as opposed to the immediate mode rendering that we had since the very beginning of the toolkit, and which survived two major API cycles—first by abstracting Xlib drawing commands, and then by moving to Cairo operations. Of course, we also knew we wanted to improve other sub-systems, like input and the windowing system API, to move away from X11-isms and towards a design more in line with the requirements of Wayland (and other windowing systems). What we got, after all was said and done, is a deep redesign of the internals of the toolkit, as well as a different programming model that favors more delegation through ancillary objects, and fewer leaky abstractions and deep type hierarchies; additionally, we pared down the exposed internals, to ensure that the toolkit, and the applications using it, will be more maintainable in the future. The downside is that GTK is less of a “meta toolkit”, whose internal state can be poked at from the outside while expecting to work across multiple releases; that approach was, in the long term, unsustainable given the available resources, and left us unable to optimise or improve the internals of GTK, to the detriment of every user. Read more

GNU: Gnulib, GNU Health and the Free Software Foundation’s Ethical Tech Giving Guide

  • Gnulib can help your C++ programs

    Typically you test your programs on glibc systems. Gnulib helps you to have the same program compile and work fine on other platforms, such as musl libc systems, macOS, FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, AIX, Solaris, Cygwin, mingw, MSVC, Haiku, and even Minix and Android. To do so, Gnulib implements many functions specified by POSIX or found in glibc if the platforms lacks them, and adds workarounds for bugs in the platform implementations. These substitutes are now (since 2019, actually) available also to C++ programs, if your program accesses these functions directly.

  • GNUHealthCon 2020. Social Medicine in a time of pandemic

    It was not easy… we’re so used to celebrate the GNU Health Conference (GHCon) and the International Workshop on eHealth in Emerging Economies (IWEEE) in a physical location, that changing to a virtual conference was challenging. At the end of the day, we are about Social Medicine, and social interaction is a key part of it. The pandemic has changed many things, including the way we interact. So we decided to work on a Big Blue Button instance, and switch to virtual hugs for this year. Surprisingly, it work out very well. We had colleagues from Gabon, Brazil, Japan, Austria, United States, Argentina, Spain, Germany, Chile, Belgium, Jamaica, England, Greece and Switzerland. We didn’t have any serious issues with the connectivity, and all the live presentations went fine. Time zone difference among countries was a bit challenging, specially to our friends from Asia, but they made it!

  • GNU Health pioneers the adoption of WHO ICD-11 and ICHI standards

    The GNU Health project believes in coding standards, specially in those that can be widely used. In 2011, the United Nations University (UNU) adopted the GNU Health Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) component, in part because of its strong focus in social medicine and environmental health, but also because it complied with most of the World Health Organization standards. Using WHO standards is key for global health. The GNU Health federation provides timely and accurate health information to citizens and health professionals globally. We are able to generate this large, distributed networks of information thanks to protocols and standards, that permit the aggregation of data from thousands and even millions of nodes.

  • John Goerzen: Non-Creepy Technology Purchasing & Gifting Guides

    This time of year, a lot of people are thinking of buying gadgets and phones as gifts. But there are a lot of tech companies that have unethical practices, from terrible working conditions in their factories to spying on their users. Here are some buying guides to help you find gadgets that are fun – and not creepy. The Free Software Foundation’s Ethical Tech Giving Guide is a fantastic resource from what’s probably the pickiest organization out there when it comes to tech. Not only do they highlight good devices, they also explain why and why you should, for instance, avoid the iPhone (their history of silencing political activists and spying on users). The FSF also has a Guide to DRM-Free Living talks about books, video, audio, and software that respects your freedom by letting you make your own backups, move it to other devices, and continue to use your purchases even if you have no Internet or the company you bought them from goes bankrupt. This is a fantastic and HUGE resource; there are hundreds of organizations out there that provide content in a way that respects your rights — and many of them do it for free, legally, as well.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6