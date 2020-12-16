Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 17th of December 2020 04:46:08 PM

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.14!

Qt Creator 4.14 fixes many issues when using Qt 6 for your application. The project wizards now generate CMake projects compatible with Qt 6. The pretty printers for Qt types needed adaptations to the internal changes to types. We fixed issues with new features in the QML language in our QML code model.

If you plan to use or test Qt 6 for your applications, make sure to use Qt Creator 4.14 for the best experience.