AMD AOCC 2.3 Squeezing Out Extra Performance For EPYC Over GCC 10, Clang 11

At the start of the month AMD released AOCC 2.3 as the newest version of the AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler. AOCC is one of several LLVM/Clang downstream versions maintained by the company with this one being about delivering flagship AMD Zen family compiler support. From an AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" series processor I recently wrapped up fresh benchmarks of AOCC 2.3 against the current GCC 10 and Clang 11 compiler releases.

AOCC 2.3 remains focused on optimized Zen / Zen 2 compiler support at least until the EPYC 7003 "Milan" series processors ship. At that point we imagine it will be AOCC 3.0 just as the shift to AOCC 2.0 happened with EPYC Rome. AOCC 2.3 is based on the LLVM/Clang 11 upstream code-base while continuing to carry various Zen-optimized patches that haven't yet been upstreamed.

Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Twisted & The Twilight DLC Is Out Now for Linux

The Twisted & The Twilight DLC for the Total War: WARHAMMER II turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game comes seven months after The Warden & The Paunch DLC to new lords, new units, new gameplay mechanics, new unique narrative objectives, as well as an old world update for the Wood Elves. The Twisted & The Twilight DLC includes two unique Legendary Lords who lead their own faction, objectives, play style, mechanics, and units. These are Throt the Unclean, Master Mutator of Clan Moulder and one of the nine Lords of Hell Pit, as well as The Sisters of Twilight Naestra and Arahan, Emissaries of Queen Ariel. Read more

AMD AOCC 2.3 Squeezing Out Extra Performance For EPYC Over GCC 10, Clang 11

Raspberry Pi embraces industrial customers with new services

Raspberry Pi Ltd. has improved its support for industrial customers with a Raspberry Pi Approved Design Partners service, a Raspberry Pi Integrator Programme, and industrial support section on its website. Raspberry Pi Ltd. acknowledged the Raspberry Pi’s growing adoption in the industrial market by announcing a Raspberry Pi Approved Design Partners program for connecting customers with vetted Pi-savvy design firms. The company also announced a regulatory compliance testing service called the Raspberry Pi Integrator Programme and a new “For industry” website. Read more

