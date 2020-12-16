Submitted by Marius Nestor on Thursday 17th of December 2020 05:38:51 PM

The Twisted & The Twilight DLC for the Total War: WARHAMMER II turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game comes seven months after The Warden & The Paunch DLC to new lords, new units, new gameplay mechanics, new unique narrative objectives, as well as an old world update for the Wood Elves.

The Twisted & The Twilight DLC includes two unique Legendary Lords who lead their own faction, objectives, play style, mechanics, and units. These are Throt the Unclean, Master Mutator of Clan Moulder and one of the nine Lords of Hell Pit, as well as The Sisters of Twilight Naestra and Arahan, Emissaries of Queen Ariel.