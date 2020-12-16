Ready to face the horde? WWII fantasy tactics battler Broken Lines has a big free update out now focusing on the rising dead giving you an all-new way to play.

If you missed this one, it released along with native Linux support back in February 2020 and it was surprisingly great. On their two month launch anniversary, they noted how "macOS and Linux gamers really appreciated having native versions of the game to play". As for the gameplay it uses a WeGo style of both sides planning at the same time, and then executing and it works well here.

In the brand new 'The Dead and the Drunk' free expansion, it adds in a "bizarre new challenge awaits the surviving squad members. The mysterious fog released by the masked enemies is causing the dead to rise once again" that sees you face off against various undead enemies.