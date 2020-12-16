today's howtos
Build embedded cache clusters with Quarkus and Red Hat Data Grid - Red Hat Developer
There are many ways to configure the cache in a microservices system. As a rule of thumb, you should use caching only in one place; for example, you should not use the cache in both the HTTP and application layers. Distributed caching both increases cloud-native application performance and minimizes the overhead of creating new microservices.
Infinispan is an open source, in-memory data grid that can run as a distributed cache or a NoSQL datastore. You could use it as a cache, such as for session clustering, or as a data grid in front of the database. Red Hat Data Grid builds on Infinispan with additional features and support for enterprise production environments.
Data Grid lets you access a distributed cache via an embedded Java library or a language-independent remote service. The remote service works with protocols such as Hot Rod, REST, and Memcached. In this article, you will learn how to build a distributed cache system with Quarkus and Data Grid. We’ll use Quarkus to integrate two clustered, embedded Data Grid caches deployed to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP). Figure 1 shows the distributed cache architecture for this example.
How To Undo Git Add Command
When using Git, it is quite common for developers to add new files to their repositories during development.
Most of the time, files are associated with commits. Developers often start by adding files to their staging area just before committing them to the Git repository.
However, in some cases, you may want to undo a “git add” operation that you just performed.
Maybe you added too many files to your staging area or you may feel that a file needs more work because committing it to the repository.
How to Install Calibre Content Server in Raspberry Pi - Make Tech Easier
Calibre is an excellent software for managing your ebook collection. Apart from being a desktop app, do you know that you can also install it as a server so you can store your books in a central location and then access them from various devices? Here we show you how to install the Calibre content server on a Raspberry Pi.
How to Install RPM Files on Fedora and Red Hat Linux
When you start using Fedora Linux in the Red Hat domain, sooner or later, you’ll come across .rpm files. Like .exe files in Windows and .deb files in Ubuntu and Debian, .rpm files enable you to quickly install a software from it on Fedora.
You could find and install plenty of software from the software center, specially if you enable additional repositories in Fedora. But sometimes you’ll find software available on their website in RPM format.
How to create a Samba share on Ubuntu Server 20.04 - TechRepublic
Samba is one of the many ways to share files and directories across a network on Linux. With a Samba share up and running, any machine within your LAN can access the contents of the shared directory--so long as the user has access. Samba also happens to be one of the easiest to set up for this task.
I want to walk you through the process of installing and configuring Samba on Ubuntu Server 20.04. With this taken care of, your end users will have easy access to anything you want to share out from that server.
How to secure your AWS account by enabling Multi-Factor Authentication
To improve the security of your AWS account it is recommended to enable Multi-factor Authentication(MFA). We can enable Multi-factor Authentication for IAM users or for the root user. Multi-factor Authentication adds a layer of security as it requires users to enter a security code while logging into the account. MFA helps you keep your account safe and secure even when the user credentials are compromised. If you are using an Android phone you can use "Google Authenticator" as a virtual device. If you want to know other MFA applications, visit the AWS official page here.
Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Twisted & The Twilight DLC Is Out Now for Linux
The Twisted & The Twilight DLC for the Total War: WARHAMMER II turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game comes seven months after The Warden & The Paunch DLC to new lords, new units, new gameplay mechanics, new unique narrative objectives, as well as an old world update for the Wood Elves. The Twisted & The Twilight DLC includes two unique Legendary Lords who lead their own faction, objectives, play style, mechanics, and units. These are Throt the Unclean, Master Mutator of Clan Moulder and one of the nine Lords of Hell Pit, as well as The Sisters of Twilight Naestra and Arahan, Emissaries of Queen Ariel.
Android Leftovers
AMD AOCC 2.3 Squeezing Out Extra Performance For EPYC Over GCC 10, Clang 11
At the start of the month AMD released AOCC 2.3 as the newest version of the AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler. AOCC is one of several LLVM/Clang downstream versions maintained by the company with this one being about delivering flagship AMD Zen family compiler support. From an AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" series processor I recently wrapped up fresh benchmarks of AOCC 2.3 against the current GCC 10 and Clang 11 compiler releases. AOCC 2.3 remains focused on optimized Zen / Zen 2 compiler support at least until the EPYC 7003 "Milan" series processors ship. At that point we imagine it will be AOCC 3.0 just as the shift to AOCC 2.0 happened with EPYC Rome. AOCC 2.3 is based on the LLVM/Clang 11 upstream code-base while continuing to carry various Zen-optimized patches that haven't yet been upstreamed.
Raspberry Pi embraces industrial customers with new services
Raspberry Pi Ltd. has improved its support for industrial customers with a Raspberry Pi Approved Design Partners service, a Raspberry Pi Integrator Programme, and industrial support section on its website. Raspberry Pi Ltd. acknowledged the Raspberry Pi’s growing adoption in the industrial market by announcing a Raspberry Pi Approved Design Partners program for connecting customers with vetted Pi-savvy design firms. The company also announced a regulatory compliance testing service called the Raspberry Pi Integrator Programme and a new “For industry” website.
