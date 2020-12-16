Programming Leftovers
Dozens of gibberished words! New mojibake puzzles! That's what I found recently in a UTF-8 dataset from the Museum of Comparative Zoology (MCZ) at Harvard University. Below are my attempts at reconstructing a few of the mojibake histories.
Adlink announced a “20/20 Vision Hack” competition for the best vision AI concepts based on its Vizi-AI SBC and Intel’s OpenVINO, with prizes up to $10,000. Avnet’s Newark is launching a “Winter Games” circuit board design competition.
We crunched the numbers for 2020 to see what you, our readers, found to be the most interesting content of the year. This blog post highlights a few of the trends we noticed with the content we created — and that you liked! — in 2020.
A new feature release of POCL is now available that is the "Portable Computing Language" offering OpenCL execution atop CPUs and other devices like NVIDIA CUDA that have an LLVM back-end.
POCL 1.6 is out as the latest feature release and continues providing OpenCL 1.2 support and a subset of OpenCL 2.0 functionality. POCL is most well known for OpenCL on CPUs but thanks to LLVM also allows targeting NVIDIA GPUs with CUDA, AMD GPUs with HSA, and other possible accelerator targets. POCL makes use of LLVM's Clang OpenCL front-end.
We need new ways to connect critical open source projects with organizations that can provide support, Google said in a recent blog post.
“Most organizations, large and small, make use of open source software every day to build modern products, but many OSS projects are struggling for the time, resources and attention they need. This is a resource allocation problem and Google, as part of Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), can help solve it together,” Google said.
Mapbox GL JS, formerly an open source JavaScript library for interactive, customizable vector maps, has adopted a proprietary license in its recent version 2 update: [...]
Closer examination revealed that this was due to the app using ARGB formats for its PBOs. Referencing that against VkFormat led to a further problem: ARGB and ABGR are not explicitly supported by Vulkan.
This wasn’t exactly going to be an easy fix, but it wouldn’t prove too challenging either.
Mozilla and the Web: Mozilla Graphics, Cross-Browser Testing, Add-ons and Curl
Hey all, Jim Mathies here, the new Mozilla Graphics Team manager. We haven’t had a Graphics Newsletter since July, so there’s lots to catch up on. TL/DR – We’re shipping our Rust based WebRender backend to a very wide audience as of Firefox 84. Read on for more detail on our progress.
Testing web applications can be a challenge. Unlike most other kinds of software, they run across a multitude of platforms and devices. They have to be robust regardless of form factor or choice of browser.
We know this is a problem developers feel: when the MDN Developer Needs Assessment asked web developers for their top pain points, cross-browser testing was in the top five in both 2019 and 2020.
Analysis of the 2020 results revealed a subgroup, comprising 13% of respondents, for whom difficulties writing and running tests were their overall biggest pain point with the web platform.
At Mozilla, we see that as a call to action. With our commitment to building a better Internet, we want to provide web developers the tools they need to build great web experiences – including great tools for testing.
In this series of posts we will explore the current web-application testing landscape and explain what Firefox is doing today to allow developers to run more kinds of tests in Firefox.
Please meet our newest Friend of Add-ons, Andrei Petcu! Andrei is a developer and a free software enthusiast. Over the last four years, he has developed several extensions and themes for Firefox, assisted users with troubleshooting browser issues, and helped improve Mozilla products by filing issues and contributing code.
Andrei made a significant contribution to the add-ons community earlier this year by expanding Firefox Color’s ability to customize the browser. He hadn’t originally planned to make changes to Firefox Color, but he became interested in themer.dev, an open-source project that lets users create custom themes for their development environments. After seeing another user ask if themer could create a custom Firefox theme, Andrei quickly investigated implementation options and set to work.
Once a user creates a Firefox theme using themer.dev, they can install it in one of two ways: they can submit the theme through addons.mozilla.org (AMO) and then install the signed .xpi file, or they can apply it as a custom theme through Firefox Color without requiring a signature.
Not everyone understands how open source is made. I received the following email from NASA a while ago.
Okay, I first considered going with strong sarcasm in my reply due to the complete lack of understanding, and the implied threat in that last line. What would happen if I wouldn’t respond in time?
Then it struck me that this could be my chance to once and for all get a confirmation if curl is already actually used in space or not. So I went with informative and a friendly tone.
today's howtos
Want to monitor the CPU and RAM usage of your Linux system from your own Python program? Then you came to the right place! This article teaches you how to install the PsUtil package into your Python virtual environment and how you can use it to monitor the CPU and RAM usage from your own Python program. PsUtil is a Python package with functionality to easily obtain system utilization information.
-
This TechRepublic Premium article introduces users to some of the more useful disk management command line tools found on just about every Linux distribution. Once you have even a basic understanding of these commands, disk management in Linux will be considerably easier.
Kubernetes is a global technology but this article prompts you to act locally.
A user-friendly help desk solution can make your company work more efficiently. Jack Wallen shows you how to install UVdesk for just that purpose.
Today we are looking at how to install RetroArch on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi and RISC-V
As a gift for his sister-in-law who runs a daycare, “r570sv” built a NASA-inspired control panel for the kids there to use. She had enjoyed seeing an earlier – and perhaps less kid-friendly – version that he made, so this would seem to be a great Christmas present.
I recently ordered a Raspberry Pi 400, I couldn’t resist. I’ve bought a few Raspberry Pi’s over the years, with a couple installed around the house. The Pi 400 struck me as quite the game-changer though, with a built in keyboard-enclosure and accessible connectors. The fact it reminded me of my youth with memories of the Sinclair Spectrum where everything is housed inside the keyboard helped a bit.
One omission which struck me as odd was the lack of audio jack. I’m sure there’s sensible cost or logical, technical reasons for it, but it’s a bit of a pain for me. Neither of the displays my Pi 400 is connected to have any kind of speaker or audio jacks. I don’t often need the audio output, but sometimes I’m testing applications which require an audio device.
We’ve seen RISC-V architecture used in general-purpose microcontrollers, AIoT processors, as well as WiFi and Bluetooth IoT SoC’s such as ESP32-C3 and BL602. Allwinner is also prepping a RISC-V application processor, and we’ve covered plenty of other developments in our RISC-V 2020 highlights post. But we’ve now been made aware of another application-specific RISC-V microcontroller from a Chinese fabless vendor I had never heard of.
