today's leftovers
2021 is around the corner and we had such a tremendous journey this year. Like many others, at Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, we lived different times and maybe more than ever we saw how important it was to stay connected. Therefore, Canonical continued to innovate in the telco world and brought Ubuntu closer to it, by offering open source systems and supporting the deployment of various applications. From 5G to network function virtualisation (NFV), from virtual events to webinars for our users, we spread energy around and gathered enterprise feedback.
[...]
In November, MTS, Russia’s largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announced the selection of Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack to power the company’s next-generation cloud infrastructure. The company mentioned that this is the foundation of the 5G rollout that would come in the following months, enhancing their network’s edge compute capabilities.
Considering migrating to Ubuntu from other Linux platforms, such as CentOS?
Think Ubuntu- the most popular Linux distribution on public clouds, data centre and the edge. Since its inception, Ubuntu consistently gains market share, as of today reaching almost 50%.
Wondering why Ubuntu is so popular?
David Morris, Vice President of Product and Global Marketing at FalconStor, had been thinking a lot about the future of storage. He wondered what it would take to retain data for more than a century. After all, most electronic media die long before that. It quickly became apparent that the existing system-centric approach would demand the copying of information to new systems ten to twenty-five times over the data retention lifecycle. That opens the door to human error, data and operating system incompatibilities, and hardware incompatibility.
Further challenges include data accessibility and application availability. Will the application or database needed to access the data still exist in 50 years? Probably not. Even if the application vendor is still going in 50 or 100 years, the application and its architecture will almost certainly have shifted sufficiently to be incompatible with 50-year-old data, much less 100-year-old data.
Laravel is a trending PHP7 development framework. It gained popularity among PHP developers especially newcomers and old-school developers who are migrating from other legacy frameworks.
Many PHP companies and enterprise prefer Laravel for in-house and client projects. As example at Neoxero.com, we used it for several projects (Automation, content management, and eCommerce).
Today's topic about a great tool for Laravel developers that boost the development for creating flat-file CMS.
Aloia CMS is a flat-file content management system (CMS) component for Laravel.
Hardware: System76, Proprietary Junk, and Turning Old Laptops Into Chromebooks
As the year draws to a close, we—
Holy bonkers. The year is drawing to a close. The year is drawing to a close! THE YEAR IS DRAWING TO A CLOSE!
Emma! Carl! Come quick! FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THINGS FUTURE, THE YEAR IS DRAWING TO A CLOSE!
*Ahem.* Anywho, we’ve managed to accomplish some really fantastic things that when all summed up together…well…let’s just say we got a bit misty-eyed ourselves when we ran down this list. Won’t you join us for a quick jaunt down memory lane?
[...]
The production floor has also grown with new, better machinery. To ensure our machines are built with only the best quality, we’ve acquired a new bender, a new sander, and a new etching machine. With high-grade equipment like this, we could host a limbo tournament and inscribe the winner’s name on the pole!
After Apple released its impressive M1 Arm chip on its new Macs, and Microsoft followed with its long-awaited 64-bit X86 emulator, we had just one question: How does Windows on Arm compare to MacOS on Arm? The answer: badly. Very, very badly.
Google has quietly acquired Neverware, a developer that can take an old Mac or PC and essentially retrofit it into a Chromebook via its CloudReady technology. The technology will be folded into the ChromeOS team, Neverware said.
Neverware quietly announced the acquisition in a blog post on Monday night and said that more details would be revealed over the coming months.
Not everyone needs a computer with a full set of bells and whistles. A Chromebook’s simplified interface makes it popular with schools—and those of us who serve as IT support for less tech-savvy relatives. You don’t need to worry about managing irritating updates or avoiding malware on a Chromebook, like you do if you simply install Chrome on an old Windows laptop, and the lightweight operating system feels much snappier than Windows on modest hardware. Chromebooks can cost less than a budget PC, too.
You might not even need to spend anything if you have an older laptop already lying about. Installing the equivalent of Chrome OS onto aged hardware takes less than an hour’s worth of elbow grease, and the final result often feels snappier than today’s dirt-cheap Chromebooks. Woot
Here’s how to do it.
Audiocasts/Shows: Bad Voltage, BSD Now and Ubuntu Podcast
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which we look back at 2×62, our predictions show from a year ago and see whether we correctly foresaw what happened in 2020, or… not. Also features SHAMELESS grovelling for points.
The Origin of the Shell, Return to Plan 9, ArisbluBSD: Why a new BSD?, OPNsense 20.7.5 released, Midnight BSD 2.0 Release Status, HardenedBSD November 2020 Status Report, and more.
This week we’ve been playing Cyberpunk 2077 and applying for Ubuntu Membership. We round up the goings on in the Ubuntu community and also bring you our favourite news picks from the wider tech world.
It’s Season 13 Episode 39 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Programming Leftovers
Dozens of gibberished words! New mojibake puzzles! That's what I found recently in a UTF-8 dataset from the Museum of Comparative Zoology (MCZ) at Harvard University. Below are my attempts at reconstructing a few of the mojibake histories.
Adlink announced a “20/20 Vision Hack” competition for the best vision AI concepts based on its Vizi-AI SBC and Intel’s OpenVINO, with prizes up to $10,000. Avnet’s Newark is launching a “Winter Games” circuit board design competition.
We crunched the numbers for 2020 to see what you, our readers, found to be the most interesting content of the year. This blog post highlights a few of the trends we noticed with the content we created — and that you liked! — in 2020.
A new feature release of POCL is now available that is the "Portable Computing Language" offering OpenCL execution atop CPUs and other devices like NVIDIA CUDA that have an LLVM back-end.
POCL 1.6 is out as the latest feature release and continues providing OpenCL 1.2 support and a subset of OpenCL 2.0 functionality. POCL is most well known for OpenCL on CPUs but thanks to LLVM also allows targeting NVIDIA GPUs with CUDA, AMD GPUs with HSA, and other possible accelerator targets. POCL makes use of LLVM's Clang OpenCL front-end.
We need new ways to connect critical open source projects with organizations that can provide support, Google said in a recent blog post.
“Most organizations, large and small, make use of open source software every day to build modern products, but many OSS projects are struggling for the time, resources and attention they need. This is a resource allocation problem and Google, as part of Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), can help solve it together,” Google said.
Mapbox GL JS, formerly an open source JavaScript library for interactive, customizable vector maps, has adopted a proprietary license in its recent version 2 update: [...]
Closer examination revealed that this was due to the app using ARGB formats for its PBOs. Referencing that against VkFormat led to a further problem: ARGB and ABGR are not explicitly supported by Vulkan.
This wasn’t exactly going to be an easy fix, but it wouldn’t prove too challenging either.
