Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 18th of December 2020 12:33:48 AM Filed under
Security
  • Cryptomining Worm Now Targets Web Apps, IoT Devices [Ed: Microsoft GitHub issue spun as something else entirely (sometimes blaming "Linux")]

    A previously documented cryptomining worm dubbed Gitpaste-12 has returned with a wide-ranging series of attacks targeting web applications and IoT devices that exploit at least 31 vulnerabilities, according to a Juniper Threat Labs.

  • Intel Key Locker Support For The Linux Kernel Being Prepared

    For the past several months we've seen Intel Key Locker support being worked on for Linux as a new feature coming to future processors for better securing AES keys. That initial Key Locker support was initially focused on the open-source compilers with the new instructions while now the Linux kernel patches have been published in preliminary form.

    Intel Key Locker is for Tiger Lake and beyond to allow encrypting/decrypting data without the raw AES key but instead relying on a key handle that is in place until revoked by the system. The key when loaded is effectively sealed and then accessed by new Intel Key Locker instructions (AESENC128KL, AESENCWIDE128KL, AESDEC128KL, AESDECWIDE128KL, AESENC256KL, AESENCWIDE256KL, AESDEC256KL, and AESDECWIDE256KL) to reference the handle to that key. Intel Key Locker aims to protect AES keys by keeping the raw keys exposed for a minimal amount of time to reduce the chances they are compromised by rogue attackers.

  • Josh Bressers: Episode 243 – Door 18: Don’t roll your own crypto or auth

    Josh and Kurt talk about why it’s a horrible idea to roll your own crypto or auth

»

More in Tux Machines

Share this holiday fairy tale to teach your loved ones about free software

Computer programs can do all sorts of magical things with the tap of a finger: carry messages across the planet in seconds, bring thousands of people together at online events, or smooth flaws off of photographed faces. Software is an incredibly useful tool, and your computer or cell phone drop all of this magic right into your lap or the palm of your hand. But, like any powerful spell, you can easily become entangled by a dark side to software: the people who created that spell can use it as a means to control you. In this video, we see how the makers of a very useful tool cleverly ensnare Wendell the Elf by offering him a tool to make his life easier – but the ShoeTool is actually a trap, meant to force him to make only the shoes the tool's manufacturer approves. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Telco and Ubuntu: 2020 roundup

    2021 is around the corner and we had such a tremendous journey this year. Like many others, at Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, we lived different times and maybe more than ever we saw how important it was to stay connected. Therefore, Canonical continued to innovate in the telco world and brought Ubuntu closer to it, by offering open source systems and supporting the deployment of various applications. From 5G to network function virtualisation (NFV), from virtual events to webinars for our users, we spread energy around and gathered enterprise feedback. [...] In November, MTS, Russia’s largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announced the selection of Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack to power the company’s next-generation cloud infrastructure. The company mentioned that this is the foundation of the 5G rollout that would come in the following months, enhancing their network’s edge compute capabilities.

  • Migrating to Ubuntu LTS: six facts for CentOS users | Ubuntu

    Considering migrating to Ubuntu from other Linux platforms, such as CentOS? Think Ubuntu- the most popular Linux distribution on public clouds, data centre and the edge. Since its inception, Ubuntu consistently gains market share, as of today reaching almost 50%. Wondering why Ubuntu is so popular?

  • Rethinking Storage for Longer Retention

    David Morris, Vice President of Product and Global Marketing at FalconStor, had been thinking a lot about the future of storage. He wondered what it would take to retain data for more than a century. After all, most electronic media die long before that. It quickly became apparent that the existing system-centric approach would demand the copying of information to new systems ten to twenty-five times over the data retention lifecycle. That opens the door to human error, data and operating system incompatibilities, and hardware incompatibility.

    Further challenges include data accessibility and application availability. Will the application or database needed to access the data still exist in 50 years? Probably not. Even if the application vendor is still going in 50 or 100 years, the application and its architecture will almost certainly have shifted sufficiently to be incompatible with 50-year-old data, much less 100-year-old data.

  • Aloia CMS: Next Generation Flat-file CMS for Laravel developers

    Laravel is a trending PHP7 development framework. It gained popularity among PHP developers especially newcomers and old-school developers who are migrating from other legacy frameworks. Many PHP companies and enterprise prefer Laravel for in-house and client projects. As example at Neoxero.com, we used it for several projects (Automation, content management, and eCommerce). Today's topic about a great tool for Laravel developers that boost the development for creating flat-file CMS. Aloia CMS is a flat-file content management system (CMS) component for Laravel.

Hardware: System76, Proprietary Junk, and Turning Old Laptops Into Chromebooks

  • 2020 at System76: A Quick Jaunt Down Memory Lane

    As the year draws to a close, we— Holy bonkers. The year is drawing to a close. The year is drawing to a close! THE YEAR IS DRAWING TO A CLOSE! Emma! Carl! Come quick! FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THINGS FUTURE, THE YEAR IS DRAWING TO A CLOSE! *Ahem.* Anywho, we’ve managed to accomplish some really fantastic things that when all summed up together…well…let’s just say we got a bit misty-eyed ourselves when we ran down this list. Won’t you join us for a quick jaunt down memory lane? [...] The production floor has also grown with new, better machinery. To ensure our machines are built with only the best quality, we’ve acquired a new bender, a new sander, and a new etching machine. With high-grade equipment like this, we could host a limbo tournament and inscribe the winner’s name on the pole!

  • Tested: How badly Windows on Arm compares to the new Mac M1s

    After Apple released its impressive M1 Arm chip on its new Macs, and Microsoft followed with its long-awaited 64-bit X86 emulator, we had just one question: How does Windows on Arm compare to MacOS on Arm? The answer: badly. Very, very badly.

  • Google buys Neverware to turn old PCs into Chromebooks

    Google has quietly acquired Neverware, a developer that can take an old Mac or PC and essentially retrofit it into a Chromebook via its CloudReady technology. The technology will be folded into the ChromeOS team, Neverware said.

    Neverware quietly announced the acquisition in a blog post on Monday night and said that more details would be revealed over the coming months.

  • [Old] How to turn an old laptop into a Chromebook

    Not everyone needs a computer with a full set of bells and whistles. A Chromebook’s simplified interface makes it popular with schools—and those of us who serve as IT support for less tech-savvy relatives. You don’t need to worry about managing irritating updates or avoiding malware on a Chromebook, like you do if you simply install Chrome on an old Windows laptop, and the lightweight operating system feels much snappier than Windows on modest hardware. Chromebooks can cost less than a budget PC, too.

    You might not even need to spend anything if you have an older laptop already lying about. Installing the equivalent of Chrome OS onto aged hardware takes less than an hour’s worth of elbow grease, and the final result often feels snappier than today’s dirt-cheap Chromebooks. Woot

    Here’s how to do it.

Audiocasts/Shows: Bad Voltage, BSD Now and Ubuntu Podcast

  • Bad Voltage 3×19: We Have A Bit Of A Point

    Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which we look back at 2×62, our predictions show from a year ago and see whether we correctly foresaw what happened in 2020, or… not. Also features SHAMELESS grovelling for points.

  • BSD Now #381: Shell origins

    The Origin of the Shell, Return to Plan 9, ArisbluBSD: Why a new BSD?, OPNsense 20.7.5 released, Midnight BSD 2.0 Release Status, HardenedBSD November 2020 Status Report, and more.

  • S13E39 – Walking backwards | Ubuntu Podcast

    This week we’ve been playing Cyberpunk 2077 and applying for Ubuntu Membership. We round up the goings on in the Ubuntu community and also bring you our favourite news picks from the wider tech world. It’s Season 13 Episode 39 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6