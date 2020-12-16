Security Leftovers Cryptomining Worm Now Targets Web Apps, IoT Devices [Ed: Microsoft GitHub issue spun as something else entirely (sometimes blaming "Linux")] A previously documented cryptomining worm dubbed Gitpaste-12 has returned with a wide-ranging series of attacks targeting web applications and IoT devices that exploit at least 31 vulnerabilities, according to a Juniper Threat Labs.

Intel Key Locker Support For The Linux Kernel Being Prepared For the past several months we've seen Intel Key Locker support being worked on for Linux as a new feature coming to future processors for better securing AES keys. That initial Key Locker support was initially focused on the open-source compilers with the new instructions while now the Linux kernel patches have been published in preliminary form. Intel Key Locker is for Tiger Lake and beyond to allow encrypting/decrypting data without the raw AES key but instead relying on a key handle that is in place until revoked by the system. The key when loaded is effectively sealed and then accessed by new Intel Key Locker instructions (AESENC128KL, AESENCWIDE128KL, AESDEC128KL, AESDECWIDE128KL, AESENC256KL, AESENCWIDE256KL, AESDEC256KL, and AESDECWIDE256KL) to reference the handle to that key. Intel Key Locker aims to protect AES keys by keeping the raw keys exposed for a minimal amount of time to reduce the chances they are compromised by rogue attackers.

Josh Bressers: Episode 243 – Door 18: Don’t roll your own crypto or auth Josh and Kurt talk about why it’s a horrible idea to roll your own crypto or auth

Best Free Tools to Find and Delete Duplicate Files Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. Duplicates can stem from any file stored on your computer, be it images, software, music, video or what not. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Considering the volume of duplicate files, this is easier said than done. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates by scanning and detecting your system for duplicate files in every format. Duplicate files are a real annoyance. Aside from using disk space, these files do nothing but clutter up your drive, make your PC run slower, and increase the difficulty level significantly when it comes to finding the right version of a specific file: is it the one I just updated, or the other one? Good duplicate finding software compares more than just a filename – including the file size – so it doesn’t remove files which are different to each other. You need reliable software. But always make sure you are making regular backups. And test the backups actually work.