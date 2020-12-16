Android Leftovers
-
Google and Qualcomm partner to support 4 Android versions for new Snapdragon chipsets
-
Google pledges four years of Android updates, Galaxy S21 may be first in line
-
Google, Qualcomm lay the technical groundwork for 4 years of Android updates
-
Qualcomm promises three years of Android updates for its entire SoC lineup
-
Qualcomm and Google pledge to clean up the Android update situation with four years of updates
-
Qualcomm-powered Android phones to get 4 years of updates starting with Snapdragon 888
-
Google and Qualcomm combine to make updating Android on Snapdragons easier
-
Google, Qualcomm join hands to bring extended updates for Android phones running Snapdragon SoCs
-
Google and Qualcomm Collaborate to Offer 4 Years of Assured Android Updates
-
Google-Qualcomm partnership makes four years of Android updates a reality
-
Google, Qualcomm Vow Your Next Phone Will Support At Least Four Android Versions
-
Google, Qualcomm extend Android updates
-
Google and Qualcomm are working together for faster Android updates
-
Google’s killing support for Android Things – shutdown time announced
-
Google’s John Justice talks Stadia plans, data caps, Android TV, and not overpromising [Video]
-
Google to shut down Android Things, a smart home OS that never took off
-
Google announces major news for Android users (scratch that!)
-
Snapdragon phones will get Android updates for longer now: Google
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Start Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update
-
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with Dimensity 720 and Android 11 OS emerge at Geekbench
-
OnePlus 7 and 7T Android 11 update delayed — probably until next year
-
Oppo Reno4 5G receives ColorOS 11 stable update with Android 11
-
Android 11 has the fastest adoption rate of any version yet
-
Motorola releases Android 10 kernel code for the Moto G7
-
3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years support coming to future Android phones
-
OnePlus is working with Google to ‘improve’ Wear OS for its upcoming smartwatch
-
How to easily share content between Android devices
-
You have one day left to vote for the Android Police 2020 Readers' Choice Smartphone of the Year
-
Best Android Tablet: Digital Devices for Every Occasion
-
10 Apps To Install On A Brand New Android Smartphone – 2020
-
3 Easy Ways To Disable Touch Screen on Android and iPhone
-
Security Leftovers
Best Free Tools to Find and Delete Duplicate Files
Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. Duplicates can stem from any file stored on your computer, be it images, software, music, video or what not. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Considering the volume of duplicate files, this is easier said than done. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates by scanning and detecting your system for duplicate files in every format. Duplicate files are a real annoyance. Aside from using disk space, these files do nothing but clutter up your drive, make your PC run slower, and increase the difficulty level significantly when it comes to finding the right version of a specific file: is it the one I just updated, or the other one? Good duplicate finding software compares more than just a filename – including the file size – so it doesn’t remove files which are different to each other. You need reliable software. But always make sure you are making regular backups. And test the backups actually work.
Red Hat/Fedora: GNOME Boxes/Flatpak, New Fedora ISOs and More
Share this holiday fairy tale to teach your loved ones about free software
Computer programs can do all sorts of magical things with the tap of a finger: carry messages across the planet in seconds, bring thousands of people together at online events, or smooth flaws off of photographed faces. Software is an incredibly useful tool, and your computer or cell phone drop all of this magic right into your lap or the palm of your hand. But, like any powerful spell, you can easily become entangled by a dark side to software: the people who created that spell can use it as a means to control you. In this video, we see how the makers of a very useful tool cleverly ensnare Wendell the Elf by offering him a tool to make his life easier – but the ShoeTool is actually a trap, meant to force him to make only the shoes the tool's manufacturer approves.
