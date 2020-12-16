inXile Entertainment have today officially released Wasteland 3 for Linux (and macOS), following on from their successful Fig campaign in 2016 and Windows release in August 2020.

Acting as a sequel to their 2014 hit, Wasteland 3 is a squad-based RPG with challenging tactical turn-based combat and a deep, reactive story full of twists, turns, and brutal ethical decisions. You get to create and customize a squad of up to six Rangers, plus you get a powerful customizable truck too which you can equip with some fun weapons.

From the brief release announcement, "We greatly appreciate your patience as we worked to bring the game to these OS’, and we’re happy to have it playable for you before the end of the year. We hope you enjoy exploring post-apocalyptic Colorado during your holiday break.".