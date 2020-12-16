Submitted by trendoceangd on Friday 18th of December 2020 11:00:15 AM

Selenium is an automated web testing framework. Using this, we can automate the browser functioning for testing any web application.

Using selenium, you can run predefined code to navigate multiple pages and test applications with predefined rules.

In this guide will see how to install and set up selenium with Firefox on Ubuntu and Other Debian-based systems.

You need to follow this guide step by step and make sure not to skip any step.

