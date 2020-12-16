today's howtos
-
OpenBSD on TECLAST F7 Plus
I got myself a TECLAST F7 Plus laptop. It comes preinstalled with Windows 10 but I planned to use it as my daily driver. So I installed OpenBSD 6.8 on it.
-
How to edit a text in Linux using Nano – A beginner’s guide
Many new Linux users feel intimidated by the classical Linux text editors, i.e. mainly VIM and EMACS since they require a prior knowledge of basic shortcuts and some Linux basics knowhow. Fortunately for beginners there is a simple yet powerful newbie friendly text editor called NANO. NANO comes pre-installed with Ubuntu and other similar distros. It is a versatile and reliable text editor that offers all the basic functionalities a user would expect like editing operations (search, replace, cut and paste), syntax highlighting as well as spell checking and many more features. In this article we will take you through the steps of using the NANO text editor. Let’s get started.
-
Using the Linux arping command to ping local systems | Network World
The arping command is one of the lesser known commands that works much like the ping command.
The name stands for “arp ping” and it’s a tool that allows you to perform limited ping requests in that it collects information on local systems only. The reason for this is that it uses a Layer 2 network protocol and is, therefore, non-routable. The arping command is used for discovering and probing hosts on your local network.
-
How To Install GIMP on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, GIMP is a free and open-source image editor used for retouching and editing images. From retouching to restoring to creative composites, the only limit is your imagination. GIMP is used for producing icons, graphical design elements, and art for user interface components and mockups. GIMP provides top-notch color management features to ensure high-fidelity color reproduction across digital and printed media.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the GIMP image editor on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
How To Install Chromium on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chromium on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, The Chromium project covers two utilities such as Chromium and Chromium OS, which are the open-source projects of the Google Chrome browser and Google Chrome OS. Chromium has been developed as an open-source browser project whose critical mission is to offer a more secure, faster, and more stable way to navigate the web where threats are constant at every minute.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Chromium web browser on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
How To Upgrade From Linux Mint 19.3 To Mint 20
Are you a Linux Mint user who's been putting off upgrading to Mint 20?
Upgrading can be fraught with issues, from bugs to losing files and reconfiguring settings. Fortunately, the Mint team provides a handy tool for upgrading without having to completely reinstall Mint.
Many of the bugs and glitches inevitable with any new release have been fixed in Mint 20, and its speed and efficiency are greater than ever.
-
FreeBSD send e-mail with attachments from command line or shell prompt
-
How to Install Zabbix 5 on Raspberry Pi 4? – Linux Hint
Zabbix is an open-source monitoring tool, and with it, you can monitor your servers, virtual machines, networks, cloud services, and many more. It is a very useful tool for small, medium, and large IT organizations.
In this article, I will show you how to install Zabbix 5 on Raspberry Pi 4. So, let’s get started!
-
How to convert MP4 to MP3 in Linux | FOSS Linux
MPEG-4 video file format, commonly known as MP4, is one of the most common media formats used for video files. It’s a highly versatile video extension that supports audio, images, and subtitles all together in one file.
Once in a while, you might want to convert your MP4 video files to MP3 audio files. MP3, which stands for “MPEG Audio Layer-3,” is one of the most common audio formats used for music playback.
-
How to install Spotify client on Kali Linux - Linux Shout
Spotify is the popular medium to listen to various songs and podcasts using an internet connection. We can use the client applications provided by Spotify to stream music on all major platforms such as Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS.
So, if you are a Kali Linux user and want to install Spotify on it so that besides working on stressful full network security and penetration testing you can enjoy your favorite music as well.
Spotify is available in the form of Debian and SNAP packages, thus we can use both to install the client of this music streaming service. However, the easiest one is the repo.
-
bpytop - Awesome Linux, macOS and FreeBSD resource monitor - nixCraft
The bashtop is an impressive Linux resource monitor that shows usage and stats for processor, memory, disks, and network. However, it suffers from bash itself, and cross-platform support is a nightmare. Now we have the Python port of bashtop. We can use a resource monitor that shows usage and stats for CPU, RAM, SSD (hard disk), network, and processes information in a lovely format.
-
chmod Command in Linux (Managing File Permissions) – TecAdmin
Linux chmod command is used to change access permissions of files and directories. In this article, you will learn how to change permissions of any file or directory with chmod command. We have already described the Linux file permissions.
-
What IP - A Network Information Tool for Linux
What IP is a graphical-based simple network information tool which provides information about IP address and listening ports. It is written in Python and GTK3. It is released under GPL3 license and the source code is available in GitLab.
-
Bash Get Current Directory
In Linux, all tasks done through the command line require users to access adequate directories. There are different types of directories in a computer system with Linux or Ubuntu OS. Users can access each directory through the terminal, and interact with them. There are multiple options, and each time users interact with the command prompt of the current directory they are working.
The Linux system responds by providing information against each input request. The achieved output is standard and printed to the shell prompt. In this tutorial, we will dig deep into the ways of accessing the current working directory and how users can switch from one directory or location to another, followed by relevant examples. The command used for accessing the current working directory will help them access any location in their system anytime, as per their requirements.
-
How to manage systemd on Linux
systemd is the initialization system for Linux that replaced the aging collection of startup scripts, often called System V. Those individual scripts were responsible for starting various functions for the system and were controlled by a “superscript.” One of the biggest problems with this init system is that if the init daemon couldn’t start, none of the necessary processes could then be initialized, which stopped a system at the kernel panic stage.
-
How to prepare for Linux system administrator certification exams | Enable Sysadmin
How you can get the most out of your study time as you approach the Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) and Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) exams.
-
23 Fundamental apt-get and apt-cache Commands You Need to Manage Your System – Linux Hint
The “apt-get” and “apt-cache” commands are very frequently used commands in the Linux environment. The former command mainly allows you to install, update, and remove packages, whereas the latter lets you search for packages and their related information. Both of these commands have their specific use cases, however, most of the users are not aware of their exact capabilities except for their basic usage. Therefore, today we have decided to share with you the twenty-three different examples where you can use “apt-get” and “apt-cache” commands to manage your system.
-
Using Pod’s with Podman on Fedora
This article shows the reader how easy it is to get started using pods with Podman on Fedora. But what is Podman? Well, we will start by saying that Podman is a container engine developed by Red Hat, and yes, if you thought about Docker when reading container engine, you are on the right track. A whole new revolution of containerization started with Docker, and Kubernetes added the concept of pods in the area of container orchestration when dealing with containers that share some common resources. But hold on! Do you really think it is worth sticking with Docker alone by assuming it’s the only effective way of containerization? Podman can also manage pods on Fedora as well as the containers used in those pods.
-
Understanding systemd-resolved, Split DNS, and VPN Configuration – Michael Catanzaro's Blog
So, systemd-resolved is enabled by default in Fedora 33. Most users won’t notice the difference, but if you use VPNs — or depend on DNSSEC, more on that at the bottom of this post — then systemd-resolved might be big deal for you. When testing Fedora 33, we found one bug report where a user discovered that systemd-resolved broke his VPN configuration. After this bug was fixed, and nobody reported any further issues, I was pretty confident that migration to systemd-resolved would go smoothly. Then Fedora 33 was released, and I noticed a significant number of users on Ask Fedora and Reddit asking for help with broken VPNs, problems that Fedora 33 beta testers had failed to detect. This was especially surprising to me because Ubuntu has enabled systemd-resolved by default since Ubuntu 16.10, so we were four full years behind Ubuntu here, which should have been plenty of time for any problems to be ironed out. So what went wrong?
First, let’s talk about how things worked before systemd-resolved, so we can see what was wrong and why we needed change. We’ll see how split DNS with systemd-resolved is different than traditional DNS. Finally, we’ll learn how custom VPN software must configure systemd-resolved to avoid problems that result in broken DNS.
I want to note that, although I wrote the Fedora change proposal and have done some evangelism on behalf of systemd-resolved, I’m not a systemd developer and haven’t contributed any code to systemd-resolved.
-
DNS for Beginners: How DNS Works, Types of DNS Records, & How to Examine DNS Using Dig? – Linux Hint
Domain Name Systems, or DNS, is an essential part of configuring networks, websites, and servers.
When you learn how DNS works and how you can apply its use to real-life networks, diagnosing network problems becomes a breeze. Moreover, mastering the ins and outs of working with DNS will also give you a deep understanding of what goes on behind the scenes of DNS lookup and validations.
This tutorial will help you learn fundamental DNS concepts that will help you get started with DNS configuration. After reading this guide, you should be able to modify DNS on your local system or even set up a personal DNS server.
Before we dive into how to setup DNS servers and resolve domains, let’s go over some basic DNS concepts that’ll help you understand what DNS is and how it works.
-
