Sometimes you want to run a status bar that doesn't come with a built in system tray but you still want access to one, that's where a standalone system tray like stalonetray comes in handy.

According to SolarWinds S.E.C. filings, the malware was on the software from March to June. The number of organizations that downloaded the corrupted update could be as many as 18,000, which includes most federal government unclassified networks and more than 425 Fortune 500 companies.

This is what is called a supply-chain attack, meaning the pathway into the target networks relies on access to a supplier. Supply-chain attacks require significant resources and sometimes years to execute. They are almost always the product of a nation-state. Evidence in the SolarWinds attack points to the Russian intelligence agency known as the S.V.R., whose tradecraft is among the most advanced in the world.

The attackers gained access to SolarWinds software before updates of that software were made available to its customers. Unsuspecting customers then downloaded a corrupted version of the software, which included a hidden back door that gave hackers access to the victim’s network.

In October, news broke that Vastaamo’s internal systems had been accessed and the data of its 400 employees and approximately 40,000 patients stolen. Addresses, contact details, and unique, government-issued Finnish identity numbers were taken in the breach – leaving victims exposed to fraud and identity theft. The tranche of stolen data also included therapy notes and diagnoses.

New reports Thursday said the U.S. Department of Energy and Microsoft were among places affected by the [attack]. The U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments were the first to be identified.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that foreign [crackers] breached a Texas-based third-party IT provider, SolarWinds, which has various clients across government and the private sector. The [attackers] are said to have breached some government agencies, including the Treasury, Homeland Security and Commerce departments.

By infiltrating a vulnerability in the company’s Orion software, the group was able to access federal networks, with DHS, the Commerce, State and Treasury departments, and branches of the Pentagon among the agencies reportedly breached, with the [attackers] potentially having had access to the networks since March.

Smith characterized the [attack] as “a moment of reckoning” and laid out in no uncertain terms just how large and how dangerous Microsoft believes the [attack] to be. It “represents an act of recklessness that created a serious technological vulnerability for the United States and the world,” Smith argues.

Microsoft president Brad Smith warned that the wide-ranging [crack] of the SolarWinds’ Orion IT software is “ongoing,” and that investigations reveal “an attack that is remarkable for its scope, sophistication and impact.” The breach targeted several US government agencies and is believed to have been carried out by Russian nation-state [attackers].

Bloomberg News reported that at least three state governments were [cracked]. That was followed by reports of other breaches: the city network in Austin, Texas, and the U.S. nuclear weapons agency. Late in the day software giant Microsoft Corp. said its systems were exposed.

Half a year after the last major update, Arch Linux released BlackArch Linux in early December. All the basic components of the proud 15GB live system were brought to the level of Arch Linux installation media 2020.12.01. Updated kernel for everyday Linux applications and especially newer program versions is a small thing in the case of BlackArch. In addition to its minimalist window manager with indispensable hacker aesthetics, the delivery also features a set of tools provided to support security professionals and ambitious security hobbies looking for infiltration tests and vulnerabilities. During the upgrade, it was significantly expanded again: more than 100 new tools have been added, now there are a total of 2621.