today's leftovers
-
So the researchers decided to “bring the algorithms and processing tools to the data, not the other way around”, as project leader Klaus Maier-Hein said. In the first phase of the development of the JIP, a uniform processing infrastructure is created at all participating sites. From there, the image analysis algorithms can be executed, trained and developed in a standardised manner. This makes the easy exchange and comparison of methods and results across sites possible.
JIP is made possible through the use of the Open Source toolkit for state of the art platform provisioning in the field of medical data analysis Kaapana. Kaapana is specifically built for AI-based workflows and federated learning scenarios in radiological and radiotherapeutic imaging. As the software is federated, the actual analysis is run locally in the sites and only the distributed method development itself is shared.
-
Firebird SQLAlchemy status for Firebird Advent 2020
-
A new release 0.3.3.9.1 of RcppEigen arrived on CRAN today (and just went to Debian too) bringing support for Eigen 3.3.9 to R. Eigen is a C++ template library for linear algebra: matrices, vectors, numerical solvers, and related algorithms.
The release started with a gentle nudge from the Stan team to package Eigen 3.3.8. And once I got around to it and sat down, Eigen 3.3.9 had just been released the previous day. The freshly prepared release 0.3.3.9.0 was then announced on Twitter (and the rcpp-devel mailing list) along with a request for testing alongside the usual extended reverse dependency checking we do (just like CRAN asks us to). And it turns out that Eigen 3.3.9 required an update to StanHeaders, a CRAN package that is itself quite widely used. This took a couple of days and its round of testing, but Ben Goodrich shipped it to CRAN last night, so we were able to ship RcppEigen in turn today.
-
When I started learning Raku a couple years back, one of the first features that stuck out to me was its type system. This is one I feel gets overlooked at times. I found this to be rather difficult to wrap my head around at first, but I found that relying on strict typing can lead to simpler, more robust code that can better cope with changes as time goes on. I’ll be using chess to demonstrate this, but there are some fundamentals to cover first.
Open Hardware: RISC-V and Raspberry Pi
-
The build tools for Linux includes the IAR C/C++ Compiler, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, IARBuild and runtime libraries. The tools also include the integrated static code analysis tool C-STAT. The IAR C/C++ Compiler adheres to a freestanding implementation of the C18 (ISO/IEC 9899:2018) programming language standard and supports all C++17 features.
In addition, C++14 (ISO/IEC 14882:2015), C11 (ISO/IEC 9899:2012), C89 (ANSI X3.159-1989) and the IEEE 754 standard for floating-point arithmetic are supported.
-
Raspberry Pi has today announced new support for industrial customers, a market that makes up 44% of total Raspberry Pi sales or approximately 15 million Raspberry Pis in the wild.
-
Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop review and MacBook Pro comparison
A few weeks ago, someone from Mindshare Management asked me if I'd like to do the same test, but this time with an almost one-for-one replacement laptop: the new Kubuntu Focus M2.
I immediately responded, "Yes!"
I'm not keeping this laptop—it's a loaner. The folks at Mindshare Management / Kubuntu Focus have not paid me anything for this review, and I'm going to ship them back the laptop now.
Security and Proprietary Software
-
American cyber security company FireEye says it has identified a killswitch which will stop malware that was planted in the Orion network monitoring software, made by the Texas firm SolarWinds, from operating under certain conditions.
-
Half a year after the last major update, Arch Linux released BlackArch Linux in early December. All the basic components of the proud 15GB live system were brought to the level of Arch Linux installation media 2020.12.01.
Updated kernel for everyday Linux applications and especially newer program versions is a small thing in the case of BlackArch. In addition to its minimalist window manager with indispensable hacker aesthetics, the delivery also features a set of tools provided to support security professionals and ambitious security hobbies looking for infiltration tests and vulnerabilities. During the upgrade, it was significantly expanded again: more than 100 new tools have been added, now there are a total of 2621.
-
Bloomberg News reported that at least three state governments were [cracked]. That was followed by reports of other breaches: the city network in Austin, Texas, and the U.S. nuclear weapons agency. Late in the day software giant Microsoft Corp. said its systems were exposed.
-
Reuters reported earlier that Microsoft was [cracked] and that its systems were used to attack other entities, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
Microsoft president Brad Smith warned that the wide-ranging [crack] of the SolarWinds’ Orion IT software is “ongoing,” and that investigations reveal “an attack that is remarkable for its scope, sophistication and impact.” The breach targeted several US government agencies and is believed to have been carried out by Russian nation-state [attackers].
Smith characterized the [attack] as “a moment of reckoning” and laid out in no uncertain terms just how large and how dangerous Microsoft believes the [attack] to be. It “represents an act of recklessness that created a serious technological vulnerability for the United States and the world,” Smith argues.
-
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Agency (CISA) put out an alert detailing the attack, widely reported to be carried out by a Russian military [cracking] group, on IT company SolarWinds.
By infiltrating a vulnerability in the company’s Orion software, the group was able to access federal networks, with DHS, the Commerce, State and Treasury departments, and branches of the Pentagon among the agencies reportedly breached, with the [attackers] potentially having had access to the networks since March.
-
Earlier this week, it was revealed that foreign [crackers] breached a Texas-based third-party IT provider, SolarWinds, which has various clients across government and the private sector. The [attackers] are said to have breached some government agencies, including the Treasury, Homeland Security and Commerce departments.
-
New reports Thursday said the U.S. Department of Energy and Microsoft were among places affected by the [attack]. The U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments were the first to be identified.
-
Software behemoth Microsoft has been compromised in the ongoing cyber attacks, Reuters reports. US Government departments, including the Energy Department and the National Nuclear Security Administration, were also reportedly attacked.
-
In October, news broke that Vastaamo’s internal systems had been accessed and the data of its 400 employees and approximately 40,000 patients stolen. Addresses, contact details, and unique, government-issued Finnish identity numbers were taken in the breach – leaving victims exposed to fraud and identity theft. The tranche of stolen data also included therapy notes and diagnoses.
The data had been accessed through a security flaw in Vastaamo’s bespoke IT systems, which the company's co-founder and CEO, Ville Tapio, a trained product developer with an education in marketing, commissioned a team of in-house software developers to create.
-
The attackers gained access to SolarWinds software before updates of that software were made available to its customers. Unsuspecting customers then downloaded a corrupted version of the software, which included a hidden back door that gave hackers access to the victim’s network.
This is what is called a supply-chain attack, meaning the pathway into the target networks relies on access to a supplier. Supply-chain attacks require significant resources and sometimes years to execute. They are almost always the product of a nation-state. Evidence in the SolarWinds attack points to the Russian intelligence agency known as the S.V.R., whose tradecraft is among the most advanced in the world.
According to SolarWinds S.E.C. filings, the malware was on the software from March to June. The number of organizations that downloaded the corrupted update could be as many as 18,000, which includes most federal government unclassified networks and more than 425 Fortune 500 companies.
Recent comments
6 hours 25 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago
20 hours 18 min ago
20 hours 24 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago
21 hours 42 sec ago
21 hours 8 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago
21 hours 28 min ago