today's leftovers Detection and analysis of cancer improved by collaboration through an Open Source project So the researchers decided to “bring the algorithms and processing tools to the data, not the other way around”, as project leader Klaus Maier-Hein said. In the first phase of the development of the JIP, a uniform processing infrastructure is created at all participating sites. From there, the image analysis algorithms can be executed, trained and developed in a standardised manner. This makes the easy exchange and comparison of methods and results across sites possible. JIP is made possible through the use of the Open Source toolkit for state of the art platform provisioning in the field of medical data analysis Kaapana. Kaapana is specifically built for AI-based workflows and federated learning scenarios in radiological and radiotherapeutic imaging. As the software is federated, the actual analysis is run locally in the sites and only the distributed method development itself is shared.

Firebird SQLAlchemy support Firebird SQLAlchemy status for Firebird Advent 2020

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppEigen 0.3.3.9.1: New upstream A new release 0.3.3.9.1 of RcppEigen arrived on CRAN today (and just went to Debian too) bringing support for Eigen 3.3.9 to R. Eigen is a C++ template library for linear algebra: matrices, vectors, numerical solvers, and related algorithms. The release started with a gentle nudge from the Stan team to package Eigen 3.3.8. And once I got around to it and sat down, Eigen 3.3.9 had just been released the previous day. The freshly prepared release 0.3.3.9.0 was then announced on Twitter (and the rcpp-devel mailing list) along with a request for testing alongside the usual extended reverse dependency checking we do (just like CRAN asks us to). And it turns out that Eigen 3.3.9 required an update to StanHeaders, a CRAN package that is itself quite widely used. This took a couple of days and its round of testing, but Ben Goodrich shipped it to CRAN last night, so we were able to ship RcppEigen in turn today.

Day 18: Typed Raku, Part 1: Taming State – Raku Advent Calendar When I started learning Raku a couple years back, one of the first features that stuck out to me was its type system. This is one I feel gets overlooked at times. I found this to be rather difficult to wrap my head around at first, but I found that relying on strict typing can lead to simpler, more robust code that can better cope with changes as time goes on. I’ll be using chess to demonstrate this, but there are some fundamentals to cover first.

From all PDF files in all subdirectories, extract two metadata fields (here: Creator and Producer) into a CSV table

Open Hardware: RISC-V and Raspberry Pi Linux-based Continuous Integration and automated workflows for RISC-V The build tools for Linux includes the IAR C/C++ Compiler, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, IARBuild and runtime libraries. The tools also include the integrated static code analysis tool C-STAT. The IAR C/C++ Compiler adheres to a freestanding implementation of the C18 (ISO/IEC 9899:2018) programming language standard and supports all C++17 features. In addition, C++14 (ISO/IEC 14882:2015), C11 (ISO/IEC 9899:2012), C89 (ANSI X3.159-1989) and the IEEE 754 standard for floating-point arithmetic are supported.

Raspberry Pi Launches Support For Industrial Customers Raspberry Pi has today announced new support for industrial customers, a market that makes up 44% of total Raspberry Pi sales or approximately 15 million Raspberry Pis in the wild.

Raspberry Pi and Google Code Next bring computer science to 1000 Chicago students