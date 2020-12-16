Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Manjaro, Mobian, and OpenSUSE release updated OS images for the PinePhone

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 18th of December 2020 07:00:00 PM Filed under
OS
Linux
SUSE

As the end of 2020 approaches, Linux phones still occupy a tiny niche in the smartphone market. But it’s a growing niche. Pine64 has shipped thousands of PinePhons. The Purism Librem 5 has finally begun to ship. And a handful of other phones powered by Linux are starting to ship as well.

While the software that runs on these phones is probably best described as a work in progress, it seems like that progress is accelerating as more phones designed for Linux hit the streets.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

How Translation Works in GNOME

GNOME uses a web application called Damned Lies to manage their translation work-flow and produce statistics to monitor the translation progress. Damned Lies is specifically intended to be used within GNOME. There used to be a separate tool called Vertimus but it has been merged into Damned Lies. Participants in the translation of GNOME belong to translation teams, one for each language to which GNOME is translated, and they can have one of three roles: translator, reviewer and committer Read more

Cinnamon Vs GNOME: Which Linux Desktop Environment is the Best?

Desktop environment (DE) may not sound like a considerable concern for most Linux users. Mostly, if you have a vast hardware setup, the desktop environment might not be a big concern for you. But as we are talking about the DE, we need to know what a DE actually is and why it matters to select the right DE for your Linux system. A desktop environment is the basic setup of a Linux distribution that handles bootloader, display render, and display environment. Cinnamon and GNOME are the two most common and popular desktop environments for Linux distributions. Ubuntu, Fedora, Pop! OS and other mainstream Linux distributions use the GNOME desktop environment. On the other hand, Cinnamon DE can also be installed and used on Ubuntu, Debian, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux, and Fedora distributions. Based on the user experience and behavior, the battle of Cinnamon Vs GNOME is always a hot topic in the Linux community. Read more

Manjaro, Mobian, and OpenSUSE release updated OS images for the PinePhone

As the end of 2020 approaches, Linux phones still occupy a tiny niche in the smartphone market. But it’s a growing niche. Pine64 has shipped thousands of PinePhons. The Purism Librem 5 has finally begun to ship. And a handful of other phones powered by Linux are starting to ship as well. While the software that runs on these phones is probably best described as a work in progress, it seems like that progress is accelerating as more phones designed for Linux hit the streets. Read more

Lubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo - Artwork Contest is Here

The Lubuntu team announced the competition to select the default artwork for the next Lubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6