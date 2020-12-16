Cinnamon Vs GNOME: Which Linux Desktop Environment is the Best?
Desktop environment (DE) may not sound like a considerable concern for most Linux users. Mostly, if you have a vast hardware setup, the desktop environment might not be a big concern for you. But as we are talking about the DE, we need to know what a DE actually is and why it matters to select the right DE for your Linux system. A desktop environment is the basic setup of a Linux distribution that handles bootloader, display render, and display environment. Cinnamon and GNOME are the two most common and popular desktop environments for Linux distributions. Ubuntu, Fedora, Pop! OS and other mainstream Linux distributions use the GNOME desktop environment. On the other hand, Cinnamon DE can also be installed and used on Ubuntu, Debian, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux, and Fedora distributions. Based on the user experience and behavior, the battle of Cinnamon Vs GNOME is always a hot topic in the Linux community.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 649 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
10 min 55 sec ago
13 min 37 sec ago
38 min 49 sec ago
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
11 hours 20 min ago
22 hours 8 min ago
23 hours 12 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago