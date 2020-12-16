Language Selection

Games: Fraymakers, 7 Security Tips for Gamers and More

Friday 18th of December 2020 08:02:15 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Upcoming fighting game Fraymakers is a massive success on Kickstarter | GamingOnLinux

    McLeodGaming, creators of the popular Super Smash Flash 2, have successfully funded Fraymakers on Kickstarter with Linux support confirmed and it was a big campaign for them.

    They're betting big on the inclusion of their FrayTools system for the release, allowing all users to build their own characters, stages, menus, modes and pretty much anything. It's going to be a hugely moddable platform fighter, with a focus on quality for the official content too with high resolution custom animations for all characters. It's also going to be including fighters from various well-known indie games like Slay the Spire, Octodad and more.

  • 7 Security Tips for Gamers

    Gamers can expect to be prime targets over the holidays as COVID-19 rages on. Here's some advice on how to keep hackers at bay.

  • The Mistwoods Update is up for Dota 2 - new hero Hoodwink plus Aghanim’s Shard for all | GamingOnLinux

    Oh no, I feel like I'm going to get sucked into Dota 2 again and lose another 500 hours. The Mistwoods Update has gone live and it's a major one with the new hero Hoodwink.

    "Always at hand when trouble's afoot, Hoodwink lives to tangle with the threats that fill the haunted forest she has adopted as her home. Toting a massive crossbow while still able to scurry through the woodland with the greatest of ease, Hoodwink is nearly impossible to keep tabs on in battle. Lose track for even a moment and she'll pop out behind you -- your stunned carcass already dangling helplessly in one of her nets."

  • Kerbal Space Program 1.11 is out with an EVA Construction Mode | GamingOnLinux

    A little repair and reconstruction while doing a space walk? That's now a thing in the latest free expansion to the spaceship building simulation game Kerbal Space Program.

    With lots of other smaller features that were added in this update, the EVA Construction Mode and new textures are the biggest highlights. EVA Construction Mode especially, because it can change how you play the game entirely when mixed with the new inventory system that allows your kerbals to store and carry around objects of their own. Some Reassembly Required also boosts the customization possible with a bunch of new lights to stick on your craft, plus some deployable lights too.

  • The absolutely genius Frick, Inc. from Kenney is now up on Steam | GamingOnLinux

    Joining Kenney's other game Pixross, it has hopped on over from itch.io and joined the many thousands of Linux games available on Steam directly.

  • Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood to feature time-loops, branching stories - new trailer up | GamingOnLinux

    Devespresso Games (The Coma series, Vambrace: Cold Soul) have announced along with publisher Headup that their next game Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood will enter Early Access in February 2021. Headup mentioned to use that it's going to be a bit like "Groundhog Day meets Brothers Grimm meeting Oz" filled full with time-loops, branching stories and multiple endings with the traditional Devespresso manhwa-style attached to it.

    "Scarlet, the protagonist and a rock diva in the making, awakes in the realm of Glome after being flung over by a rogue tornado. She discovers a vibrant world brimming with magic, beauty, and artifacts from a mysterious bygone culture. Her strange journey begins when she takes up the mantle of the Red Witch and leads a troupe of Munchkins through the forbidden Wicked Wood. In a world full of riddles and wonders, she encounters witches, tin knights, talking beasts, monsters, and many fearsome creatures to overcome."

  • War Thunder gets another major upgrade with the Hot Tracks update

    Are you ready for another major update to the Dagor Engine 6.0 used in War Thunder? As the Hot Tracks update is rolling out across the battlefields.

    Gajin have continued upgrading their game engine to bring it more in line with other modern games, especially as War Thunder is a top earner for them it makes sense to keep it looking pretty. Hot Tracks brings in updated gunfire for naval and ground vehicles, 3 new helicopters for Italy and 30 new war machines for other countries on top of some new visual effects coming...

    [...]

    The Linux version has been running beautifully for me since the last major update that put Vulkan as the default

  • 【Xonotic】Open Source Arena Shooter: Count Me In

    If you've seen my game streams you should realize how terrible I am at gaming so how about we go and play Xonotic an open source arena shooter, sounds like a fun way to start the weekend. Everyone is welcome to join the server.

How Translation Works in GNOME

GNOME uses a web application called Damned Lies to manage their translation work-flow and produce statistics to monitor the translation progress. Damned Lies is specifically intended to be used within GNOME. There used to be a separate tool called Vertimus but it has been merged into Damned Lies. Participants in the translation of GNOME belong to translation teams, one for each language to which GNOME is translated, and they can have one of three roles: translator, reviewer and committer Read more

Cinnamon Vs GNOME: Which Linux Desktop Environment is the Best?

Desktop environment (DE) may not sound like a considerable concern for most Linux users. Mostly, if you have a vast hardware setup, the desktop environment might not be a big concern for you. But as we are talking about the DE, we need to know what a DE actually is and why it matters to select the right DE for your Linux system. A desktop environment is the basic setup of a Linux distribution that handles bootloader, display render, and display environment. Cinnamon and GNOME are the two most common and popular desktop environments for Linux distributions. Ubuntu, Fedora, Pop! OS and other mainstream Linux distributions use the GNOME desktop environment. On the other hand, Cinnamon DE can also be installed and used on Ubuntu, Debian, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux, and Fedora distributions. Based on the user experience and behavior, the battle of Cinnamon Vs GNOME is always a hot topic in the Linux community. Read more

Manjaro, Mobian, and OpenSUSE release updated OS images for the PinePhone

As the end of 2020 approaches, Linux phones still occupy a tiny niche in the smartphone market. But it’s a growing niche. Pine64 has shipped thousands of PinePhons. The Purism Librem 5 has finally begun to ship. And a handful of other phones powered by Linux are starting to ship as well. While the software that runs on these phones is probably best described as a work in progress, it seems like that progress is accelerating as more phones designed for Linux hit the streets. Read more

Lubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo - Artwork Contest is Here

The Lubuntu team announced the competition to select the default artwork for the next Lubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo. Read more

