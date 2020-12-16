Games: Fraymakers, 7 Security Tips for Gamers and More
Upcoming fighting game Fraymakers is a massive success on Kickstarter | GamingOnLinux
McLeodGaming, creators of the popular Super Smash Flash 2, have successfully funded Fraymakers on Kickstarter with Linux support confirmed and it was a big campaign for them.
They're betting big on the inclusion of their FrayTools system for the release, allowing all users to build their own characters, stages, menus, modes and pretty much anything. It's going to be a hugely moddable platform fighter, with a focus on quality for the official content too with high resolution custom animations for all characters. It's also going to be including fighters from various well-known indie games like Slay the Spire, Octodad and more.
7 Security Tips for Gamers
Gamers can expect to be prime targets over the holidays as COVID-19 rages on. Here's some advice on how to keep hackers at bay.
The Mistwoods Update is up for Dota 2 - new hero Hoodwink plus Aghanim’s Shard for all | GamingOnLinux
Oh no, I feel like I'm going to get sucked into Dota 2 again and lose another 500 hours. The Mistwoods Update has gone live and it's a major one with the new hero Hoodwink.
"Always at hand when trouble's afoot, Hoodwink lives to tangle with the threats that fill the haunted forest she has adopted as her home. Toting a massive crossbow while still able to scurry through the woodland with the greatest of ease, Hoodwink is nearly impossible to keep tabs on in battle. Lose track for even a moment and she'll pop out behind you -- your stunned carcass already dangling helplessly in one of her nets."
Kerbal Space Program 1.11 is out with an EVA Construction Mode | GamingOnLinux
A little repair and reconstruction while doing a space walk? That's now a thing in the latest free expansion to the spaceship building simulation game Kerbal Space Program.
With lots of other smaller features that were added in this update, the EVA Construction Mode and new textures are the biggest highlights. EVA Construction Mode especially, because it can change how you play the game entirely when mixed with the new inventory system that allows your kerbals to store and carry around objects of their own. Some Reassembly Required also boosts the customization possible with a bunch of new lights to stick on your craft, plus some deployable lights too.
The absolutely genius Frick, Inc. from Kenney is now up on Steam | GamingOnLinux
Joining Kenney's other game Pixross, it has hopped on over from itch.io and joined the many thousands of Linux games available on Steam directly.
Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood to feature time-loops, branching stories - new trailer up | GamingOnLinux
Devespresso Games (The Coma series, Vambrace: Cold Soul) have announced along with publisher Headup that their next game Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood will enter Early Access in February 2021. Headup mentioned to use that it's going to be a bit like "Groundhog Day meets Brothers Grimm meeting Oz" filled full with time-loops, branching stories and multiple endings with the traditional Devespresso manhwa-style attached to it.
"Scarlet, the protagonist and a rock diva in the making, awakes in the realm of Glome after being flung over by a rogue tornado. She discovers a vibrant world brimming with magic, beauty, and artifacts from a mysterious bygone culture. Her strange journey begins when she takes up the mantle of the Red Witch and leads a troupe of Munchkins through the forbidden Wicked Wood. In a world full of riddles and wonders, she encounters witches, tin knights, talking beasts, monsters, and many fearsome creatures to overcome."
War Thunder gets another major upgrade with the Hot Tracks update
Are you ready for another major update to the Dagor Engine 6.0 used in War Thunder? As the Hot Tracks update is rolling out across the battlefields.
Gajin have continued upgrading their game engine to bring it more in line with other modern games, especially as War Thunder is a top earner for them it makes sense to keep it looking pretty. Hot Tracks brings in updated gunfire for naval and ground vehicles, 3 new helicopters for Italy and 30 new war machines for other countries on top of some new visual effects coming...
[...]
The Linux version has been running beautifully for me since the last major update that put Vulkan as the default
【Xonotic】Open Source Arena Shooter: Count Me In
If you've seen my game streams you should realize how terrible I am at gaming so how about we go and play Xonotic an open source arena shooter, sounds like a fun way to start the weekend. Everyone is welcome to join the server.
