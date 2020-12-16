This article explains how to install the Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 or 20.10, and Linux distributions based on these Ubuntu versions, like Linux Mint 20.x. You'll also find instructions for how to remove it in case you no longer want to use it.

Deepin Desktop Environment (Deepin DE or DDE) is written in Qt and uses dde-kwin as its window manager (a set of patches for KDE Plasma's window manager). It's used by default in Deepin, a Linux distribution with a predominantly Chinese userbase, which ships a mix of open source and proprietary programs, including Google Chrome, Spotify, Steam and WPS Office.

While developed primarily for Deepin Linux distribution, the Deepin Desktop Environment is available in the repositories of many Linux distributions, such as Arch Linux, Fedora, and more. Ubuntu (and Debian) has some Deepin applications in its repositories, but not the desktop environment.

There's also a community-maintained distribution that ships with DDE by default: UbuntuDDE (there was also Manjaro Deepin, but that's no longer available). In fact, if you want to use the Deepin Desktop Environment on top of Ubuntu, the best solution is to use UbuntuDDE, an unofficial Ubuntu remix with DDE by default. It had its first release as UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04, based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa, and there's also a 20.10 release that features DDE from Deepin v20.