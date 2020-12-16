Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 18th of December 2020 08:43:02 PM
HowTos
  • How to install Pop!_OS 20.10

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Pop!_OS 20.10.

  • How to install and configure Cyber Panel on CentOS 8

    Cyber panel is an open-source free web hosting panel that uses the Open Lite Speed web server. It has two version free and enterprise versions. The free version uses Open Lite Speed while the enterprise version uses the Lite Speed Web server. It comes up with many features like AutoSSL, Backup and Restore, and hosting multiple websites. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install and configure and Cyber panel in Centos 8. So let’s get started.

  • How To List Installed Packages In Linux - OSTechNix

    You could have installed many applications on your Linux system. This brief guide explains how to list all installed packages in Linux from command line with examples.

    The commands to display all installed packages varies depending on the type of the package manager you use. I have included example commands for all popular package managers.

  • How To Install Deepin Desktop Environment On Ubuntu 20.10 Or 20.04 / Linux Mint 20.x - Linux Uprising Blog

    This article explains how to install the Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 or 20.10, and Linux distributions based on these Ubuntu versions, like Linux Mint 20.x. You'll also find instructions for how to remove it in case you no longer want to use it.

    Deepin Desktop Environment (Deepin DE or DDE) is written in Qt and uses dde-kwin as its window manager (a set of patches for KDE Plasma's window manager). It's used by default in Deepin, a Linux distribution with a predominantly Chinese userbase, which ships a mix of open source and proprietary programs, including Google Chrome, Spotify, Steam and WPS Office.

    While developed primarily for Deepin Linux distribution, the Deepin Desktop Environment is available in the repositories of many Linux distributions, such as Arch Linux, Fedora, and more. Ubuntu (and Debian) has some Deepin applications in its repositories, but not the desktop environment.

    There's also a community-maintained distribution that ships with DDE by default: UbuntuDDE (there was also Manjaro Deepin, but that's no longer available). In fact, if you want to use the Deepin Desktop Environment on top of Ubuntu, the best solution is to use UbuntuDDE, an unofficial Ubuntu remix with DDE by default. It had its first release as UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04, based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa, and there's also a 20.10 release that features DDE from Deepin v20.

  • How To Install Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ajenti is a hosting control panel that allows you to set up a website very easily. It comes with a clean and modern interface, so setting up application servers, databases and routing should not be difficult at all. Moreover, it comes with great language support. Using Ajenti, you can set up applications written in PHP (PHP-FPM), Python (WSGI), Ruby, and Node.js in no time. Exim 4 and Courier IMAP are automatically configured so you can use virtual e-mails, DKIM, DMARC, and SPF. This control panel is written in Python and runs on multiple Linux distributions.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Install & configure HAPROXY on Ubuntu - LinuxTechLab

    HAProxy: HAProxy is free, open-source software that provides high availability, load balancing, and proxying for TCP and HTTP-based applications. HAProxy is written in C. It stands for High Availability Proxy.

    HAProxy works by spreading incoming requests from clients across multiple servers which is the base of any load balancing algorithm. A client connects to an HAProxy instance which processes all of the requests by using a reverse proxy to forward the request to one of the available endpoints, based on some load-balancing algorithm.

How Translation Works in GNOME

GNOME uses a web application called Damned Lies to manage their translation work-flow and produce statistics to monitor the translation progress. Damned Lies is specifically intended to be used within GNOME. There used to be a separate tool called Vertimus but it has been merged into Damned Lies. Participants in the translation of GNOME belong to translation teams, one for each language to which GNOME is translated, and they can have one of three roles: translator, reviewer and committer Read more

Cinnamon Vs GNOME: Which Linux Desktop Environment is the Best?

Desktop environment (DE) may not sound like a considerable concern for most Linux users. Mostly, if you have a vast hardware setup, the desktop environment might not be a big concern for you. But as we are talking about the DE, we need to know what a DE actually is and why it matters to select the right DE for your Linux system. A desktop environment is the basic setup of a Linux distribution that handles bootloader, display render, and display environment. Cinnamon and GNOME are the two most common and popular desktop environments for Linux distributions. Ubuntu, Fedora, Pop! OS and other mainstream Linux distributions use the GNOME desktop environment. On the other hand, Cinnamon DE can also be installed and used on Ubuntu, Debian, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux, and Fedora distributions. Based on the user experience and behavior, the battle of Cinnamon Vs GNOME is always a hot topic in the Linux community. Read more

Manjaro, Mobian, and OpenSUSE release updated OS images for the PinePhone

As the end of 2020 approaches, Linux phones still occupy a tiny niche in the smartphone market. But it’s a growing niche. Pine64 has shipped thousands of PinePhons. The Purism Librem 5 has finally begun to ship. And a handful of other phones powered by Linux are starting to ship as well. While the software that runs on these phones is probably best described as a work in progress, it seems like that progress is accelerating as more phones designed for Linux hit the streets. Read more

Lubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo - Artwork Contest is Here

The Lubuntu team announced the competition to select the default artwork for the next Lubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo. Read more

