today's howtos
How to install Pop!_OS 20.10
In this video, I am going to show how to install Pop!_OS 20.10.
How to install and configure Cyber Panel on CentOS 8
Cyber panel is an open-source free web hosting panel that uses the Open Lite Speed web server. It has two version free and enterprise versions. The free version uses Open Lite Speed while the enterprise version uses the Lite Speed Web server. It comes up with many features like AutoSSL, Backup and Restore, and hosting multiple websites. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install and configure and Cyber panel in Centos 8. So let’s get started.
How To List Installed Packages In Linux - OSTechNix
You could have installed many applications on your Linux system. This brief guide explains how to list all installed packages in Linux from command line with examples.
The commands to display all installed packages varies depending on the type of the package manager you use. I have included example commands for all popular package managers.
How To Install Deepin Desktop Environment On Ubuntu 20.10 Or 20.04 / Linux Mint 20.x - Linux Uprising Blog
This article explains how to install the Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 or 20.10, and Linux distributions based on these Ubuntu versions, like Linux Mint 20.x. You'll also find instructions for how to remove it in case you no longer want to use it.
Deepin Desktop Environment (Deepin DE or DDE) is written in Qt and uses dde-kwin as its window manager (a set of patches for KDE Plasma's window manager). It's used by default in Deepin, a Linux distribution with a predominantly Chinese userbase, which ships a mix of open source and proprietary programs, including Google Chrome, Spotify, Steam and WPS Office.
While developed primarily for Deepin Linux distribution, the Deepin Desktop Environment is available in the repositories of many Linux distributions, such as Arch Linux, Fedora, and more. Ubuntu (and Debian) has some Deepin applications in its repositories, but not the desktop environment.
There's also a community-maintained distribution that ships with DDE by default: UbuntuDDE (there was also Manjaro Deepin, but that's no longer available). In fact, if you want to use the Deepin Desktop Environment on top of Ubuntu, the best solution is to use UbuntuDDE, an unofficial Ubuntu remix with DDE by default. It had its first release as UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04, based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa, and there's also a 20.10 release that features DDE from Deepin v20.
How To Install Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ajenti is a hosting control panel that allows you to set up a website very easily. It comes with a clean and modern interface, so setting up application servers, databases and routing should not be difficult at all. Moreover, it comes with great language support. Using Ajenti, you can set up applications written in PHP (PHP-FPM), Python (WSGI), Ruby, and Node.js in no time. Exim 4 and Courier IMAP are automatically configured so you can use virtual e-mails, DKIM, DMARC, and SPF. This control panel is written in Python and runs on multiple Linux distributions.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
Install & configure HAPROXY on Ubuntu - LinuxTechLab
HAProxy: HAProxy is free, open-source software that provides high availability, load balancing, and proxying for TCP and HTTP-based applications. HAProxy is written in C. It stands for High Availability Proxy.
HAProxy works by spreading incoming requests from clients across multiple servers which is the base of any load balancing algorithm. A client connects to an HAProxy instance which processes all of the requests by using a reverse proxy to forward the request to one of the available endpoints, based on some load-balancing algorithm.
