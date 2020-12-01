Wine 6.0 Third Release Candidate
The Wine development release 6.0-rc3 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc3.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.0/wine-6.0-rc3.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Wine 6.0 hits a third Release Candidate with 19 bugs marked as fixed | GamingOnLinux
Reaching that little bit closer towards the next major release, the Wine compatibility layer project has another Release Candidate that needs testing for Wine 6.0. As they continue to be in a feature freeze, no big new bits are going in right now, only the needed bug fixes to get things into a good state for the final version.
What is Wine? It's a compatibility layer for running various Windows-only applications and games on Linux and other operating systems. Tons of people work on it, with some sponsored or employed directly by CodeWeavers who have their special version with the CrossOver application. Wine is also the backbone of Steam Play Proton.
Wine 6.0-RC3 Released With Another 19 Fixes - Phoronix
The third weekly release candidate of Wine 6.0 ahead of the stable release expected in January.
With the Wine 6.0 feature freeze in effect since earlier this month, Wine 6.0-RC3 is just about continuing to provide bug fixes. Over the past week there are 19 known bug fixes. Wine 6.0-RC3 brings fixes for Autodesk 3ds Max, Crysis, and an assortment of other applications and games.
