Fedora: PHP, Jamulus Latency, and the Future/Woes of the Project
PHP version 7.3.26RC1, 7.4.14RC1 and 8.0.1RC1 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPM of PHP version 8.0.1RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 31-33 and Enterprise Linux.
RPM of PHP version 7.4.14RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-33 or remi-php74-test repository for Fedora 31 and Enterprise Linux.
Jamulus Latency on Fedora 33
Somehow or other I can seem to get things working with Jamulus, but I really am struggling to explain how.
[...]
So, yeah ,I have a few things connected, mouse,. keyboard, printer. I’m in a docking station, and I think that is the difference between Bus1 and Bus2.
I’m running Fedora 33 with the Low latency Kernel from Stanford CCRMA Built for Fedora 32 (the 33 Kernel is not out yet). Fetched from here.
I have disabled pulse at the user level as I wrote about in a previous article.
I still don’t really know Jack.
On QJackCtl I’ve gone to Settings-Advanced and set the Scarlett Solo as the input and output device. You can see the Green card icon in the combo boxes on the right hand side below.
Fedora 33 essential post-install tweaks
Several weeks ago, I tried Fedora 33 on my multi-boot test laptop. The experience was a total flop for me. Since I've recently decided to be far less forgiving when testing Linux, in order to preserve my time and my fun, my tolerance for the not-product approach prevalent in most distro is simply gone. There really wasn't anything super-cool or redeeming about this system to warrant any extensive usage.
That said, I decided to invest some time in transforming the stock Fedora 33 experience into something resembling a classic desktop you'd expect. This is very similar to what I've done many times in the past, including the Fedora 32 endeavor. With that in mind, if you're in the mood for some serious tweaks, then please, follow me. If you think Linux is perfect, and/or I'm just a spoiled [favorite expletive], this article is really not for you.
Where Fedora fits in the new Red Hat/CentOS Stream Linux world
Red Hat, CentOS's Linux parent company, announced in early December it was "shifting focus from CentOS Linux, the rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), to CentOS Stream, which tracks just ahead of a current RHEL release." That move ticked off CentOS users and it also left many others wondering where, exactly, does Fedora, Red Hat's community Linux distribution and de facto beta, go from here?
[...]
No, Wright continued, CentOS Stream is stable enough for production. True, CentOS Stream is a "rolling preview" of what's next in RHEL, both in terms of kernels and features. But Facebook already runs millions of servers, supporting its vast global social network, with its own Linux operating system based on CentOS Stream.
But, Wright added, "CentOS Stream now sits between the Fedora Project's operating system innovation and RHEL's production stability."
Work on WebRTC: Jan Grulich and Junichi Uekaw (Debian)
Sparky 2020.12 Special Editions
Special editions of Sparky 2020.12 GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released. It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”. Changes: • packages updated from Debian testing repos as of December 17, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.9.11 (5.10.1 in Sparky unstable repos) • Calamares 3.2.34 + kpmcore 4.2.0 • APTus replaced by APTus AppCenter RC1 • added ‘sparky-www’ – it is a small package, which provides a custom Sparky’s start page, powered by DuckDuckGo, to your favorite web browser; the start page is located at /opt/sparky/index.html and has to be loaded manually to a web browser, after installing the package • Firefox 84.0 • Thunderbird 78.5.1 • LibreOffice 7.0.3 • VLC 3.0.11 • Exaile 4.1.0 beta1 • Python 3.9 is the default one, and libpython3.8 is still installed • python2.x & libpython2.x removed Also: Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, November 2020
Mageia 8 Artwork Contest, Take Two
Sadly when we ran the first contest the translation and announcements into many of our communities didn’t happen so many submissions were missed out on, to solve this, we will run the contest again, from 2020/12/18 until 2021/1/1. It will use the same pool for submissions, so any artwork that has been previously submitted will be included automatically, but if there are additional pieces or new versions, please feel free to add them. Below is the original announcement with the rules and guidelines, as well as the link to the collection pool. As in previous years, we’re looking for your contributions and ideas, but not just images and photos – if you have icons and logos, or ideas on how login screens or animations should look, then it’s time to discuss or show them off.
