Work on WebRTC: Jan Grulich and Junichi Uekaw (Debian)
Jan Grulich: WebRTC/Chromium updates in 2020
In 2019, I started with my first contribution to WebRTC. This was all about screen sharing support on Linux Wayland sessions, using xdg-desktop-portal and PipeWire. Back then, it was quite simple, we only had PipeWire 0.2 and all portal backends supported only screen sharing (no window sharing). While this was relatively easy, it was not ideal as each screen sharing request involved two portal dialogs to get the screen content on the web page itself. For me it was a big success, because I made quite a significant contribution to such a big project, which is used by many people, and a project which is used by all modern web browsers.
At the beginning of 2020, the year everyone would like to erase from their memories, we got PipeWire 0.3 (with slightly different API) and later with xdg-desktop-portal-gtk and xdg-desktop-portal-kde (later this year) people were finally able to share application windows. Support for all of this was lacking in WebRTC, because back then those were not available. I wanted to tackle all issues at once, bring support for window sharing and get rid of the “dialog hell” with portals, which was even worse with the new window sharing capabilities in portal backends.
Junichi Uekawa: What did I learn about WebRTC in 2020.
What did I learn about WebRTC in 2020. Because of remote life I needed new tools for every day life, around video and recording. I figured that HTML5 had most of ffmpeg and OBS features that I needed, and thought I could make equivalent tools with just web technology. Learning curve was relatively steep because many of examples on the web that I could find was stale and nonfunctional. Most sample code are still not ES2015. What year is this? This is 2020. Busy rewriting var to const, functions to await.
Sparky 2020.12 Special Editions
Special editions of Sparky 2020.12 GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released. It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”. Changes: • packages updated from Debian testing repos as of December 17, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.9.11 (5.10.1 in Sparky unstable repos) • Calamares 3.2.34 + kpmcore 4.2.0 • APTus replaced by APTus AppCenter RC1 • added ‘sparky-www’ – it is a small package, which provides a custom Sparky’s start page, powered by DuckDuckGo, to your favorite web browser; the start page is located at /opt/sparky/index.html and has to be loaded manually to a web browser, after installing the package • Firefox 84.0 • Thunderbird 78.5.1 • LibreOffice 7.0.3 • VLC 3.0.11 • Exaile 4.1.0 beta1 • Python 3.9 is the default one, and libpython3.8 is still installed • python2.x & libpython2.x removed Also: Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, November 2020
Fedora: PHP, Jamulus Latency, and the Future/Woes of the Project
Mageia 8 Artwork Contest, Take Two
Sadly when we ran the first contest the translation and announcements into many of our communities didn’t happen so many submissions were missed out on, to solve this, we will run the contest again, from 2020/12/18 until 2021/1/1. It will use the same pool for submissions, so any artwork that has been previously submitted will be included automatically, but if there are additional pieces or new versions, please feel free to add them. Below is the original announcement with the rules and guidelines, as well as the link to the collection pool. As in previous years, we’re looking for your contributions and ideas, but not just images and photos – if you have icons and logos, or ideas on how login screens or animations should look, then it’s time to discuss or show them off.
Better WebRTC Support Is Coming To Chrome/Chromium For Benefiting Wayland Screen Sharing