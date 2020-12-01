Mozilla: Rust, JS, Surveillance and Tor
Niko Matsakis: Looking back on 2020
I wanted to write a post that looks back over 2020 from a personal perspective. My goal here is to look at the various initiatives that I’ve been involved in and try to get a sense for how they went, what worked and what didn’t, and also what that means for next year. This post is a backdrop for a #niko2021 post that I plan to post sometime before 2021 actually starts, talking about what I expect to be doing in 2021.
I want to emphasize the ‘personal’ bit. This is not meant as a general retrospective of what has happened in the Rust universe. I also don’t mean to claim credit for all (or most) of the ideas on this list. Some of them are things I was at best tangentially involved in, but which I think are inspiring, and would inform events of next year.
Support.Mozilla.Org: SUMO Updates – Looking back on 2020
There is a lot happening in 2020 even when the world we live in right now has changed dramatically in just a year. Amidst all that, I feel even more grateful that the passion in our community remains despite all the internal changes in the organization and as we take our time to rearrange the pieces back, and refocus our lenses in order to welcome 2021.
[...]
In Q3, we focused our efforts to helped the mobile team to transition from Fennec to Fenix. And we use the rest of the year to work on the remaining areas from the community strategy project that we have re-evaluated. One of the most important piece is the base metrics for the community which I can’t wait to share with you the beginning of next year. On top of that, I’m also putting together a plan to leverage this page as a guidelines center for the contributors moving forward.
Recently, we’ve also managed to do an experiment on tagging on the support forum. This is a small experiment that serves as a stepping stone for the larger tagging strategy project that we will be working on as a team for the next year.
SpiderMonkey Newsletter 8 (Firefox 84-85) | spidermonkey.dev
SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 84 and 85 Nightly release cycles.
If you like these newsletters, you may also enjoy Yulia’s Compiler Compiler live stream.
This has been an unusual year for many of us, but the team is proud of everything we accomplished in 2020. Happy Holidays!
Continuing to Protect our Users in Kazakhstan - Open Policy & Advocacy
In a troubling rehash of events from July 2019, Mozilla was recently informed that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Kazakhstan have begun telling their customers that they must install a government-issued root certificate on their devices to access internet services. When a user in Kazakhstan installs the root certificate provided by their ISP, they are choosing to trust a Certificate Authority (CA) that enables the interception and decryption of network communications between Firefox and the website.
As we stated in 2019, we believe this act undermines the security of our users and the web, and it directly contradicts Principle 4 of the Mozilla Manifesto that states, “Individuals’ security and privacy on the internet are fundamental and must not be treated as optional.”
This Week in Glean: Glean in 2021
A year ago the Glean project was different. We had just released Glean v22.1.0 and Fenix (aka Firefox for Android aka Firefox Daylight) was not released yet, Project FOG was just an idea for the year to come.
2020 changed that, but 2020 changed a lot. What didn't change was my main assignment: I kept working all throughout the year on the Glean SDK, fixing bugs, expanding its capabilities, enabling more platforms and integrating it into more products. Of course this was only possible because the whole team did that as well.
In September I took over the tech lead role for the SDK from Alessio. One part of this role includes thinking bigger and sketching out the future for the Glean SDK.
Let's look at this future and what ideas we have for 2021.
Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 85
We’ve just landed Bug 1553982, which aims to prevent starting an update while another Firefox instance is running (the cause of that about:restartrequired error page you may have seen).
New Release: Tor Browser 10.5a6
Tor Browser 10.5a6 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.
Work on WebRTC: Jan Grulich and Junichi Uekaw (Debian)
Sparky 2020.12 Special Editions
Special editions of Sparky 2020.12 GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released. It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”. Changes: • packages updated from Debian testing repos as of December 17, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.9.11 (5.10.1 in Sparky unstable repos) • Calamares 3.2.34 + kpmcore 4.2.0 • APTus replaced by APTus AppCenter RC1 • added ‘sparky-www’ – it is a small package, which provides a custom Sparky’s start page, powered by DuckDuckGo, to your favorite web browser; the start page is located at /opt/sparky/index.html and has to be loaded manually to a web browser, after installing the package • Firefox 84.0 • Thunderbird 78.5.1 • LibreOffice 7.0.3 • VLC 3.0.11 • Exaile 4.1.0 beta1 • Python 3.9 is the default one, and libpython3.8 is still installed • python2.x & libpython2.x removed Also: Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, November 2020
Fedora: PHP, Jamulus Latency, and the Future/Woes of the Project
Mageia 8 Artwork Contest, Take Two
Sadly when we ran the first contest the translation and announcements into many of our communities didn’t happen so many submissions were missed out on, to solve this, we will run the contest again, from 2020/12/18 until 2021/1/1. It will use the same pool for submissions, so any artwork that has been previously submitted will be included automatically, but if there are additional pieces or new versions, please feel free to add them. Below is the original announcement with the rules and guidelines, as well as the link to the collection pool. As in previous years, we’re looking for your contributions and ideas, but not just images and photos – if you have icons and logos, or ideas on how login screens or animations should look, then it’s time to discuss or show them off.
