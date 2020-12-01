Special editions of Sparky 2020.12 GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released. It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”. Changes: • packages updated from Debian testing repos as of December 17, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.9.11 (5.10.1 in Sparky unstable repos) • Calamares 3.2.34 + kpmcore 4.2.0 • APTus replaced by APTus AppCenter RC1 • added ‘sparky-www’ – it is a small package, which provides a custom Sparky’s start page, powered by DuckDuckGo, to your favorite web browser; the start page is located at /opt/sparky/index.html and has to be loaded manually to a web browser, after installing the package • Firefox 84.0 • Thunderbird 78.5.1 • LibreOffice 7.0.3 • VLC 3.0.11 • Exaile 4.1.0 beta1 • Python 3.9 is the default one, and libpython3.8 is still installed • python2.x & libpython2.x removed Also: Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, November 2020

What did I learn about WebRTC in 2020. Because of remote life I needed new tools for every day life, around video and recording. I figured that HTML5 had most of ffmpeg and OBS features that I needed, and thought I could make equivalent tools with just web technology. Learning curve was relatively steep because many of examples on the web that I could find was stale and nonfunctional. Most sample code are still not ES2015. What year is this? This is 2020. Busy rewriting var to const, functions to await.

In 2019, I started with my first contribution to WebRTC. This was all about screen sharing support on Linux Wayland sessions, using xdg-desktop-portal and PipeWire. Back then, it was quite simple, we only had PipeWire 0.2 and all portal backends supported only screen sharing (no window sharing). While this was relatively easy, it was not ideal as each screen sharing request involved two portal dialogs to get the screen content on the web page itself. For me it was a big success, because I made quite a significant contribution to such a big project, which is used by many people, and a project which is used by all modern web browsers. At the beginning of 2020, the year everyone would like to erase from their memories, we got PipeWire 0.3 (with slightly different API) and later with xdg-desktop-portal-gtk and xdg-desktop-portal-kde (later this year) people were finally able to share application windows. Support for all of this was lacking in WebRTC, because back then those were not available. I wanted to tackle all issues at once, bring support for window sharing and get rid of the “dialog hell” with portals, which was even worse with the new window sharing capabilities in portal backends.

Fedora: PHP, Jamulus Latency, and the Future/Woes of the Project PHP version 7.3.26RC1, 7.4.14RC1 and 8.0.1RC1 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages. RPM of PHP version 8.0.1RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 31-33 and Enterprise Linux. RPM of PHP version 7.4.14RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-33 or remi-php74-test repository for Fedora 31 and Enterprise Linux.

Jamulus Latency on Fedora 33 Somehow or other I can seem to get things working with Jamulus, but I really am struggling to explain how. [...] So, yeah ,I have a few things connected, mouse,. keyboard, printer. I’m in a docking station, and I think that is the difference between Bus1 and Bus2. I’m running Fedora 33 with the Low latency Kernel from Stanford CCRMA Built for Fedora 32 (the 33 Kernel is not out yet). Fetched from here. I have disabled pulse at the user level as I wrote about in a previous article. I still don’t really know Jack. On QJackCtl I’ve gone to Settings-Advanced and set the Scarlett Solo as the input and output device. You can see the Green card icon in the combo boxes on the right hand side below.

Fedora 33 essential post-install tweaks Several weeks ago, I tried Fedora 33 on my multi-boot test laptop. The experience was a total flop for me. Since I've recently decided to be far less forgiving when testing Linux, in order to preserve my time and my fun, my tolerance for the not-product approach prevalent in most distro is simply gone. There really wasn't anything super-cool or redeeming about this system to warrant any extensive usage. That said, I decided to invest some time in transforming the stock Fedora 33 experience into something resembling a classic desktop you'd expect. This is very similar to what I've done many times in the past, including the Fedora 32 endeavor. With that in mind, if you're in the mood for some serious tweaks, then please, follow me. If you think Linux is perfect, and/or I'm just a spoiled [favorite expletive], this article is really not for you.

Where Fedora fits in the new Red Hat/CentOS Stream Linux world Red Hat, CentOS's Linux parent company, announced in early December it was "shifting focus from CentOS Linux, the rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), to CentOS Stream, which tracks just ahead of a current RHEL release." That move ticked off CentOS users and it also left many others wondering where, exactly, does Fedora, Red Hat's community Linux distribution and de facto beta, go from here? [...] No, Wright continued, CentOS Stream is stable enough for production. True, CentOS Stream is a "rolling preview" of what's next in RHEL, both in terms of kernels and features. But Facebook already runs millions of servers, supporting its vast global social network, with its own Linux operating system based on CentOS Stream. But, Wright added, "CentOS Stream now sits between the Fedora Project's operating system innovation and RHEL's production stability."