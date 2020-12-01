Language Selection

Mozilla: Rust, JS, Surveillance and Tor

  • Niko Matsakis: Looking back on 2020

    I wanted to write a post that looks back over 2020 from a personal perspective. My goal here is to look at the various initiatives that I’ve been involved in and try to get a sense for how they went, what worked and what didn’t, and also what that means for next year. This post is a backdrop for a #niko2021 post that I plan to post sometime before 2021 actually starts, talking about what I expect to be doing in 2021.

    I want to emphasize the ‘personal’ bit. This is not meant as a general retrospective of what has happened in the Rust universe. I also don’t mean to claim credit for all (or most) of the ideas on this list. Some of them are things I was at best tangentially involved in, but which I think are inspiring, and would inform events of next year.

  • Support.Mozilla.Org: SUMO Updates – Looking back on 2020

    There is a lot happening in 2020 even when the world we live in right now has changed dramatically in just a year. Amidst all that, I feel even more grateful that the passion in our community remains despite all the internal changes in the organization and as we take our time to rearrange the pieces back, and refocus our lenses in order to welcome 2021.

    [...]

    In Q3, we focused our efforts to helped the mobile team to transition from Fennec to Fenix. And we use the rest of the year to work on the remaining areas from the community strategy project that we have re-evaluated. One of the most important piece is the base metrics for the community which I can’t wait to share with you the beginning of next year. On top of that, I’m also putting together a plan to leverage this page as a guidelines center for the contributors moving forward.

    Recently, we’ve also managed to do an experiment on tagging on the support forum. This is a small experiment that serves as a stepping stone for the larger tagging strategy project that we will be working on as a team for the next year.

  • SpiderMonkey Newsletter 8 (Firefox 84-85) | spidermonkey.dev

    SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 84 and 85 Nightly release cycles.

    If you like these newsletters, you may also enjoy Yulia’s Compiler Compiler live stream.

    This has been an unusual year for many of us, but the team is proud of everything we accomplished in 2020. Happy Holidays!

  • Continuing to Protect our Users in Kazakhstan - Open Policy & Advocacy

    In a troubling rehash of events from July 2019, Mozilla was recently informed that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Kazakhstan have begun telling their customers that they must install a government-issued root certificate on their devices to access internet services. When a user in Kazakhstan installs the root certificate provided by their ISP, they are choosing to trust a Certificate Authority (CA) that enables the interception and decryption of network communications between Firefox and the website.

    As we stated in 2019, we believe this act undermines the security of our users and the web, and it directly contradicts Principle 4 of the Mozilla Manifesto that states, “Individuals’ security and privacy on the internet are fundamental and must not be treated as optional.”

  • This Week in Glean: Glean in 2021

    A year ago the Glean project was different. We had just released Glean v22.1.0 and Fenix (aka Firefox for Android aka Firefox Daylight) was not released yet, Project FOG was just an idea for the year to come.

    2020 changed that, but 2020 changed a lot. What didn't change was my main assignment: I kept working all throughout the year on the Glean SDK, fixing bugs, expanding its capabilities, enabling more platforms and integrating it into more products. Of course this was only possible because the whole team did that as well.

    In September I took over the tech lead role for the SDK from Alessio. One part of this role includes thinking bigger and sketching out the future for the Glean SDK.

    Let's look at this future and what ideas we have for 2021.

  • Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 85

    We’ve just landed Bug 1553982, which aims to prevent starting an update while another Firefox instance is running (the cause of that about:restartrequired error page you may have seen).

  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5a6

    Tor Browser 10.5a6 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.

    Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.

Work on WebRTC: Jan Grulich and Junichi Uekaw (Debian)

       
  • Jan Grulich: WebRTC/Chromium updates in 2020

    In 2019, I started with my first contribution to WebRTC. This was all about screen sharing support on Linux Wayland sessions, using xdg-desktop-portal and PipeWire. Back then, it was quite simple, we only had PipeWire 0.2 and all portal backends supported only screen sharing (no window sharing). While this was relatively easy, it was not ideal as each screen sharing request involved two portal dialogs to get the screen content on the web page itself. For me it was a big success, because I made quite a significant contribution to such a big project, which is used by many people, and a project which is used by all modern web browsers. At the beginning of 2020, the year everyone would like to erase from their memories, we got PipeWire 0.3 (with slightly different API) and later with xdg-desktop-portal-gtk and xdg-desktop-portal-kde (later this year) people were finally able to share application windows. Support for all of this was lacking in WebRTC, because back then those were not available. I wanted to tackle all issues at once, bring support for window sharing and get rid of the “dialog hell” with portals, which was even worse with the new window sharing capabilities in portal backends.

    •  
  • Junichi Uekawa: What did I learn about WebRTC in 2020.

    What did I learn about WebRTC in 2020. Because of remote life I needed new tools for every day life, around video and recording. I figured that HTML5 had most of ffmpeg and OBS features that I needed, and thought I could make equivalent tools with just web technology. Learning curve was relatively steep because many of examples on the web that I could find was stale and nonfunctional. Most sample code are still not ES2015. What year is this? This is 2020. Busy rewriting var to const, functions to await.

Sparky 2020.12 Special Editions

Special editions of Sparky 2020.12 GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released. It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”. Changes: • packages updated from Debian testing repos as of December 17, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.9.11 (5.10.1 in Sparky unstable repos) • Calamares 3.2.34 + kpmcore 4.2.0 • APTus replaced by APTus AppCenter RC1 • added ‘sparky-www’ – it is a small package, which provides a custom Sparky’s start page, powered by DuckDuckGo, to your favorite web browser; the start page is located at /opt/sparky/index.html and has to be loaded manually to a web browser, after installing the package • Firefox 84.0 • Thunderbird 78.5.1 • LibreOffice 7.0.3 • VLC 3.0.11 • Exaile 4.1.0 beta1 • Python 3.9 is the default one, and libpython3.8 is still installed • python2.x & libpython2.x removed Read more Also: Raphaël Hertzog: Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, November 2020

Fedora: PHP, Jamulus Latency, and the Future/Woes of the Project

  • PHP version 7.3.26RC1, 7.4.14RC1 and 8.0.1RC1 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog

    Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages. RPM of PHP version 8.0.1RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 31-33 and Enterprise Linux. RPM of PHP version 7.4.14RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-33 or remi-php74-test repository for Fedora 31 and Enterprise Linux.

  • Jamulus Latency on Fedora 33

    Somehow or other I can seem to get things working with Jamulus, but I really am struggling to explain how. [...] So, yeah ,I have a few things connected, mouse,. keyboard, printer. I’m in a docking station, and I think that is the difference between Bus1 and Bus2. I’m running Fedora 33 with the Low latency Kernel from Stanford CCRMA Built for Fedora 32 (the 33 Kernel is not out yet). Fetched from here. I have disabled pulse at the user level as I wrote about in a previous article. I still don’t really know Jack. On QJackCtl I’ve gone to Settings-Advanced and set the Scarlett Solo as the input and output device. You can see the Green card icon in the combo boxes on the right hand side below.

  • Fedora 33 essential post-install tweaks

    Several weeks ago, I tried Fedora 33 on my multi-boot test laptop. The experience was a total flop for me. Since I've recently decided to be far less forgiving when testing Linux, in order to preserve my time and my fun, my tolerance for the not-product approach prevalent in most distro is simply gone. There really wasn't anything super-cool or redeeming about this system to warrant any extensive usage. That said, I decided to invest some time in transforming the stock Fedora 33 experience into something resembling a classic desktop you'd expect. This is very similar to what I've done many times in the past, including the Fedora 32 endeavor. With that in mind, if you're in the mood for some serious tweaks, then please, follow me. If you think Linux is perfect, and/or I'm just a spoiled [favorite expletive], this article is really not for you.

  • Where Fedora fits in the new Red Hat/CentOS Stream Linux world

    Red Hat, CentOS's Linux parent company, announced in early December it was "shifting focus from CentOS Linux, the rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), to CentOS Stream, which tracks just ahead of a current RHEL release." That move ticked off CentOS users and it also left many others wondering where, exactly, does Fedora, Red Hat's community Linux distribution and de facto beta, go from here? [...] No, Wright continued, CentOS Stream is stable enough for production. True, CentOS Stream is a "rolling preview" of what's next in RHEL, both in terms of kernels and features. But Facebook already runs millions of servers, supporting its vast global social network, with its own Linux operating system based on CentOS Stream. But, Wright added, "CentOS Stream now sits between the Fedora Project's operating system innovation and RHEL's production stability."

Mageia 8 Artwork Contest, Take Two

Sadly when we ran the first contest the translation and announcements into many of our communities didn’t happen so many submissions were missed out on, to solve this, we will run the contest again, from 2020/12/18 until 2021/1/1. It will use the same pool for submissions, so any artwork that has been previously submitted will be included automatically, but if there are additional pieces or new versions, please feel free to add them. Below is the original announcement with the rules and guidelines, as well as the link to the collection pool. As in previous years, we’re looking for your contributions and ideas, but not just images and photos – if you have icons and logos, or ideas on how login screens or animations should look, then it’s time to discuss or show them off. Read more

