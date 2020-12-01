Security: Patches, SolarWinds, and Containers
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (blueman, chromium, gdk-pixbuf2, hostapd, lib32-gdk-pixbuf2, minidlna, nsd, pam, and unbound), CentOS (gd, openssl, pacemaker, python-rtslib, samba, and targetcli), Debian (kernel, lxml, and mediawiki), Fedora (mbedtls), openSUSE (clamav and openssl-1_0_0), Oracle (firefox and openssl), Red Hat (openssl, postgresql:12, postgresql:9.6, and thunderbird), Scientific Linux (openssl and thunderbird), and SUSE (cyrus-sasl, openssh, slurm_18_08, and webkit2gtk3).
No SUSE Impact from SolarWinds Orion Vulnerability
This week the US authorities have been notified that the SolarWinds Orion platform did contain a backdoor for malicious attacks.
Linux containers can minimize cross-domain security headaches -- Defense Systems
Cross-domain security is vitally important for controlling and protecting applications as they pass between unclassified and classified networks, but the act of securing those applications has always been a challenge. Not long ago, it wasn’t unusual to see one developer without a high security clearance yelling to a peer working in a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) about how to code a particular piece of software. While there’s little need for such primitive communications today, there’s still plenty of friction involved when it comes to transferring applications and data from unclassified to classified networks.
4 Docker security best practices to minimize container risks
When it comes to container security, there are two key areas IT admins should emphasize: the container image and host. You can't, after all, secure one without the other.
At the end of the day, virtualized containers still run on a host system. A privilege escalation bug could compromise the security of the entire host and lead to loss of confidentiality, integrity and availability.
The good news is that IT admins can use freely available tools -- combined with a coherent build and test process -- to mitigate risks. To get started, embrace these four Docker security best practices.
