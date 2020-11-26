IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
From the outside, it may appear that the way we build RHEL (and thus the CentOS Linux content) hasn’t changed in a decade. But beneath the covers, we’re pulling off a monumental transformation of how we develop RHEL without impacting our customers.
I've told this story at various conferences, but the announcements about CentOS Linux 8 and CentOS Stream have provided the impetus to tell the story here.
Three years ago, several of us working in RHEL Engineering had an idea: what if we applied modern development practices to RHEL such as continuous integration, continuous delivery, predictable release cadence … paired with open source development practices like release early release often, pull requests, forking, and code review.
Red Hat has unveiled new edge capabilities for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The firm has also expanded the number of supported environments for Red Hat OpenShift, including leading public clouds and multiple datacenter architectures, like IBM Z and Power Systems.
Organizations are continuing to embrace cloud-native development in hybrid cloud environments, and in doing so, are also looking ahead and asking, what's next for containers, microservices and serverless? While these three technologies may seem like they are worn out buzzwords, the truth is, there is more work to be done with all, especially when it comes to operating in the hybrid cloud. Check out our thoughts on what 2021 will bring in terms of containers, microservices and serverless in the hybrid cloud environment.
I had heard of the book in the late 1990's (right before I joined Red Hat for the first time) from a fellow coder who was moving into management and had wanted to do it right. Marshall had read the book, tried to put the ideas into place and was promptly let go by the company. [Within about 6 months, we were all let go also... for a reason given in the book..] In the years since I have seen the book brought up several times, but I had never actually read it.
Many of us saw this scene play out several times over: customer financial records are exposed and account numbers are hacked. Security and compliance in a modern-day, cloud-native application are not only requirements. They are a challenge to most enterprise developers.
A container is a standard unit of software that packages up code and all its dependencies so the applications run quickly and reliably from one computing environment to another. Containers are becoming increasingly prominent, especially in cloud environments. There are several use cases for containers such as microservices, DevOps, and application migration and modernization.
All of us have highly sensitive and valuable assets, such as payment and financial information, health data, and classified information, that need protection. The SCAP Security Guide, which is used in various Red Hat technologies and services, can help you make your systems compliant with a selected security baseline.
The relay race of cloud migration is continuing to evolve. Network function virtualization (NFV) kicked this race off, by lowering costs by moving from an appliance-based network to software-based equivalents. For the next leg of the race we see cloud-native architectures and containers increase efficiency, performance, resiliency, security and agility. While many service providers continue to see great success with virtual machines (VMs), most are now working to deploy containers on bare metal, without the added layer of virtualization, to better compete in the marketplace.
Audiocasts/Shows: Command Line Heroes, Open Source Security Podcast and More
Learn to use a computer, but don't touch it. This seemingly impossible task started Dr. Clarence Ellis' career of invention, leading to an entirely new way of looking at how we work with computers as well as each other. Martez Mott, Gary Nutt, Chengzheng Sun, Paul Curzon and Delilah DeMers all contribute to this episode of Command Line Heroes emphasizing the brilliance behind how we collaborate..
Josh and Kurt talk about modern TLS certificate trust
Do you use Emacs? Do you also use a desktop email client like Thunderbird or Geary? There is no need to run those desktop email clients when Emacs has a great email client available. That email client is called mu4e.
The all-new Feren OS 2020.11 "Carbon" is an Absolute Show-Stealer with it's remixed Plasma desktop, ridiculously good performance, and a host of features that make Feren OS one of the best Linux Distros today. In a world, where we have hundreds of exceptional distros, Feren OS quickly sets itself a notch above the competition. With many of its in-house developed features such as the Transfer Tool, Desktop Layouts, Feren OS does a lot of things differently, a lot of things in a better way. So let's jump right in and have a look at what's new in Feren OS 2020.11, the user interface, performance, unique features it offers compared to other distros, it's stability, gaming, installation, and why it is one of the best Linux distros for 2021.
Chris discovers a networking miracle, Alex has been playing with electrics, and we review the Wyze Cam 3.
Devices: TerraPi, ReSpeaker for Raspberry Pi, and Onion
We already have many cases for Raspberry Pi SBC’s. Besides the official one, we already have third-party enclosures such as a KKSB compact fanless metal case for Raspberry Pi 4, Argon One enclosure brings all ports from the SBC to the side, as well as a variant for M.2 SSD’s, and even DIN rail enclosures. But here are more options as INUX3D, a design studio and 3D printing facility based in Slovakia, decided to create its own 3D printed modular case system for Raspberry Pi. The TerraPi module enclosure system supports passive and active cooling, up to two 2.5-inch SSD’s or HDD’s, as well as horizontal or vertical mounting, and there’s also a DIN rail option.
ReSpeaker 4-mic array is a Raspberry Pi HAT with four microphones that can work with services such as Google Assistant or Amazon Echo. It was launched in 2017. So nothing new on the hardware front.
Onion is better known for its Omega IoT boards running OpenWrt, but the company has now come up with a completely different product: Onion Tau 3D depth camera equipped with a 160×60 LiDAR sensor.
Open Hardware: Arduino and OpenRISC/RISC-V in Linux
Electric guitars use pickups to sense string vibrations and make music. While a wide variety are available for purchase, what if you would like to make your own custom device for audio experimentation? In the video below, Ezra Spencer from the Mixed Signal shows how to do just that by automatically winding a pickup coil with an Arduino Uno, a CNC shield, and a pair of stepper motors.
At home for the holidays – from building robots to science experiments, this is the perfect time to make!
Arduino Project Hub offers around 6000 projects for all levels: each tutorial includes detailed assembling instructions and the Arduino code.
We have selected the TOP 5 Arduino projects for beginners; you don’t need a degree in engineering – these are the perfect and safe way to express your creativity and entertain yourself and your loved ones.
The OpenRISC and RISC-V processor architecture updates have both been submitted for the ongoing Linux 5.11 merge window.
OpenRISC, the open-source RISC-based ISA now in the works for two decades but still without any dedicated open-source ASIC in the wild, is seeing new platform support with Linux 5.11. The OpenRISC pull brings a LiteX SoC controller driver and other support around LiteX for OpenRISC. LiteX is a Migen/MiSoC CPU/SoC builder for deployments on FPGAs. LiteX already supports soft-core implementations of PicoRV32, VexRISCV, and others.
IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, releases an update of its RISC-V build tools supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes. This addition further extends IAR Systems’ offering for flexible automated workflows, enabling streamlined workflows from the developer environment to Continuous Integration (CI). Thanks to the tools including the static code analysis tool C-STAT, code quality control from development to building and testing processes can be achieved.
