How To Install VLC Media Player on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC Media Player on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, VLC (VideoLan) is a portable & and open-source multimedia player available for like Linux operating systems, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, and android. VLC plays our favorite audio and video files, it can play various audio & video formats such as MPEG, DivX, MOV, mp3, mp4, DVD, VCD, WMV, and QuickTime.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the VLC multimedia player and streamer on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
I Have No Idea How To Debug This | Ourobengr
On my desktop system, I’m running XFCE on openSUSE Tumbleweed. When I leave my desk, I hit the “lock screen” button, the screen goes black, and the monitors go into standby. So far so good.
Install and Use Btrfs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS – Linux Hint
Btrfs (B-Tree Filesystem) is a modern copy-on-write (CoW) filesystem for Linux. It aims to implement many advanced filesystem features while focusing on fault tolerance, repair, and easy administration. The Btrfs filesystem is designed to support the requirement of high performance and high-capacity storage servers.
If you want to learn more about the Btrfs filesystem, check my article Introduction to Btrfs Filesystem.
In this article, I am going to show you how to install and use Btrfs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. So, let’s get started.
How to install FreeCAD on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install FreeCAD, similar to AutoCAD, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
OpenSSH Full Guide - Everything you need to get started! - YouTube
OpenSSH is the tool of choice for managing Linux installations remotely - and is indispensable in DevOps, Cloud, System Administration, Hosting, and more. Since it's so widely used, you should definitely learn it. In this video, I go over all the basics you need to use OpenSSH in your workflow.
How to Install Reveal.js on Ubuntu 20.04 and Create a Simple Presentation - RoseHosting
reveal.js is a free and open-source HTML framework that can be used to create fully-featured presentations through a web browser. It is built on open web technologies. It has a rich set of features including, Markdown content, nested slides, PDF export, and JavaScript APIs for controlling the slide navigation.
Find out how your text will be read with Norka | Opensource.com
Some text editors are designed for programming, others for specialized text formats, others for document design. The Norka text editor is designed for reading. It might seem strange to create a text editor designed for reading, but actually, it makes a lot of sense if you think about it. Your text is written once or thrice, depending on your personal tolerance for iteration, but it’s meant to be read for years to come. Norka makes it easy for you to focus on how your writing is going to get read.
Alan Pope: Straightforward Linux Backups with rsnapshot
I hang around in technical support back-alleys. All too often a new person turns up asking for urgent help. Their system is catastrophically broken and they have no easy way to fix it. With a bit of help they can usually come to a fork in the road. Do they wipe and re-install, or keep fighting with the computer to get it working. It’s a knowledge, time, effort and convenience trade-off as old as technology itself.
One question we often ask the patient is “Do you have backups?". It’s a simple, innocuous question. But if they don’t then it closes off one avenue, and focuses the attention on fixing the problem rather than nuking & paving, then restoring data. All too often the person with the problems says “no”, they have no backups at all. I wish more people did back their systems up, but so many don’t bother. I guess that’s partly why “cloud” document editing, and “cloud” photo storage are so popular these days. Who needs backups when you can just throw the computer away, login from a new one and see all your data. It’s a compelling convenience.
Russell Coker: Thinkpad Storage Problem
For a while I’ve had a problem with my Thinkpad X1 Carbon Gen 1 [1] where storage pauses for 30 seconds, it’s become more common recently and unfortunately everything seems to depend on storage (ideally a web browser playing a video from the Internet could keep doing so with no disk access, but that’s not what happens).
