IBM/Red Hat Leftovers CentOS Stream is Continuous Delivery From the outside, it may appear that the way we build RHEL (and thus the CentOS Linux content) hasn’t changed in a decade. But beneath the covers, we’re pulling off a monumental transformation of how we develop RHEL without impacting our customers. I've told this story at various conferences, but the announcements about CentOS Linux 8 and CentOS Stream have provided the impetus to tell the story here. Three years ago, several of us working in RHEL Engineering had an idea: what if we applied modern development practices to RHEL such as continuous integration, continuous delivery, predictable release cadence … paired with open source development practices like release early release often, pull requests, forking, and code review.

Red Hat pushes hybrid cloud to the edge Red Hat has unveiled new edge capabilities for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The firm has also expanded the number of supported environments for Red Hat OpenShift, including leading public clouds and multiple datacenter architectures, like IBM Z and Power Systems.

Eric D. Schabell, Red Hat: Looking ahead - container, microservices and serverless perspectives Organizations are continuing to embrace cloud-native development in hybrid cloud environments, and in doing so, are also looking ahead and asking, what's next for containers, microservices and serverless? While these three technologies may seem like they are worn out buzzwords, the truth is, there is more work to be done with all, especially when it comes to operating in the hybrid cloud. Check out our thoughts on what 2021 will bring in terms of containers, microservices and serverless in the hybrid cloud environment.

Reading: Peopleware: Productive Projects and Team by Tom DeMarco and Timothy Lister I had heard of the book in the late 1990's (right before I joined Red Hat for the first time) from a fellow coder who was moving into management and had wanted to do it right. Marshall had read the book, tried to put the ideas into place and was promptly let go by the company. [Within about 6 months, we were all let go also... for a reason given in the book..] In the years since I have seen the book brought up several times, but I had never actually read it.

Container security requires more than securing your images – IBM Developer Many of us saw this scene play out several times over: customer financial records are exposed and account numbers are hacked. Security and compliance in a modern-day, cloud-native application are not only requirements. They are a challenge to most enterprise developers. A container is a standard unit of software that packages up code and all its dependencies so the applications run quickly and reliably from one computing environment to another. Containers are becoming increasingly prominent, especially in cloud environments. There are several use cases for containers such as microservices, DevOps, and application migration and modernization.

SCAP Security Guide: helping you to achieve security policy compliance All of us have highly sensitive and valuable assets, such as payment and financial information, health data, and classified information, that need protection. The SCAP Security Guide, which is used in various Red Hat technologies and services, can help you make your systems compliant with a selected security baseline.

Kubernetes on Bare Metal: The future of RAN The relay race of cloud migration is continuing to evolve. Network function virtualization (NFV) kicked this race off, by lowering costs by moving from an appliance-based network to software-based equivalents. For the next leg of the race we see cloud-native architectures and containers increase efficiency, performance, resiliency, security and agility. While many service providers continue to see great success with virtual machines (VMs), most are now working to deploy containers on bare metal, without the added layer of virtualization, to better compete in the marketplace.

Audiocasts/Shows: Command Line Heroes, Open Source Security Podcast and More Command Line Heroes With Dr. Clarence Ellis: The Developer Who Helped Us Collaborate Learn to use a computer, but don't touch it. This seemingly impossible task started Dr. Clarence Ellis' career of invention, leading to an entirely new way of looking at how we work with computers as well as each other. Martez Mott, Gary Nutt, Chengzheng Sun, Paul Curzon and Delilah DeMers all contribute to this episode of Command Line Heroes emphasizing the brilliance behind how we collaborate..

Josh Bressers: Episode 244 – Door 19: TLS certificate trust Josh and Kurt talk about modern TLS certificate trust

Setting Up The Mu4e Email Client In Doom Emacs Do you use Emacs? Do you also use a desktop email client like Thunderbird or Geary? There is no need to run those desktop email clients when Emacs has a great email client available. That email client is called mu4e.

Feren OS "Carbon" Review: A Rising Star | What Makes THIS The Best Linux Distro? - YouTube The all-new Feren OS 2020.11 "Carbon" is an Absolute Show-Stealer with it's remixed Plasma desktop, ridiculously good performance, and a host of features that make Feren OS one of the best Linux Distros today. In a world, where we have hundreds of exceptional distros, Feren OS quickly sets itself a notch above the competition. With many of its in-house developed features such as the Transfer Tool, Desktop Layouts, Feren OS does a lot of things differently, a lot of things in a better way. So let's jump right in and have a look at what's new in Feren OS 2020.11, the user interface, performance, unique features it offers compared to other distros, it's stability, gaming, installation, and why it is one of the best Linux distros for 2021.

Take Powerline Seriously | Self-Hosted 34 Chris discovers a networking miracle, Alex has been playing with electrics, and we review the Wyze Cam 3.