Programming Leftovers
-
Software Resilience: 7 must-have factors for healing from the unexpected
Software resilience is a must-have quality for any software that is scalable, performant, and fault-tolerant.
The ability of software to heal from unexpected events is software resilience. This means a software engineer has to anticipate unexpected events and account for them. The solution for creating this fault tolerance can be in code or on the infrastructure layer.
Distributed systems will fail, a resilient software system will not try to avoid failure but expect it and respond gracefully.
-
100 Days of Code – A Complete Guide For Beginners and Experienced
What is the reasonable timeframe to crack the interviews of big tech companies?
This question comes to the mind of every newbie and experienced programmers.
Well, there are a lot of topics and things to cover if you’re targeting some big tech companies. The challenge is the limited timeframe and based on our research we need to say that it may take almost 14 weeks or 100 Days. We have divided the complete topics into 100 days and all you just have to do is to follow it and stay committed to coding for 100 days.
If you follow this approach and stay committed to coding then not only you will develop a good coding habit but also you will be able to crack the interviews of 60-70% of tech companies.
-
Open-source excursions: A journey into remote record keeping – Increment: Remote
As an open-source maintainer, I try hard to ensure that maintainers and contributors feel emotionally fulfilled by their work. After all, many people are drawn to open source for intellectual and emotional satisfaction. When you don’t get that, it’s easy to burn out—and even leave a community. Meetings that feel like wasted time aren’t just bad for our calendars, they’re bad for our souls.
-
The role of empathy in DevOps | Opensource.com
Providing empathy during this time starts with remembering that you don’t know what somebody is going through when the web conferencing camera is off. It’s something I’ve had to remind myself a bunch of times since the beginning of the pandemic.
The next steps for remote work are different for all of us. Some DevOps teams will return to their offices at some point in 2021. Some may find themselves in hybrid working arrangements while other groups may remain remote. Unfortunately, some DevOps teams may split up as their employers conduct layoffs, and lucky coworkers land new positions with other employers. As in our personal lives, each unique and developing work situation requires a measure of empathy to help steer the team through change.
-
Advent of Code 2020 Day 18/25 in the Raku programming language – Andrew Shitov
Today there’s a chance to demonstrate powerful features of Raku on the solution of Day 18 of this year’s Advent of Code.
The task is to print the sum of a list of expressions with +, *, and parentheses, but the precedence of the operations is equal in the first part of the problem, and is opposite to the standard precedence in the second part.
-
Day 19: Typed Raku, Part 2: Taming Behaviour – Raku Advent Calendar
-
Advent of Rust 16 and 17: Really, That’s More Iterators Than I Wanted; and More Adventures With NumRust | The Mad Scientist Review
The last couple of days I took a break from this chronicle of my attempt to teach myself the Rust programming language by solving the programming puzzles on Advent of Code 2020. But now I’m back with another two days’ worth of puzzles!
One thing that I read in the meantime, thanks to a tip from Federico was the first installment of someone else’s blog who’s doing the same thing as I am. That blog is a really good read, and I think the main difference with my series is that the author is already a Rust expert! The style is also very different, as well; I am mostly trying to emphasize the things that I found surprising, struggled with, or didn’t understand. Their blog is much more didactic.1
One really cool thing that I picked up from that blog post is the include_str!() macro, which makes it possible to read the input file into a string at compile time, and dispense with the read_lines() boilerplate and most of the error handling. I think I will be using this from now on. This way also makes it easy to substitute in the example inputs from the puzzle descriptions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 594 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
4 Best Free and Open Source Tools to Track Cryptocurrencies
A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Typically it does not exist in physical form (like paper money) and is also typically not issued by a central authority. Instead, there’s decentralized control. Cryptocurrencies have not only had an impact on the world’s expectations surrounding money. They’ve also continued to evolve since the first Bitcoin block was mined back in 2009. Since then, thousands of unique cryptocurrencies have appeared. Of these, Bitcoin remains the most popular. Some economists, including several Nobel laureates, have characterized it as a speculative bubble. But Bitcoin could be on the verge of adoption by professional investors which would send its price higher.
Let's Try Operation Tulip Technology
Operation Tulip is an European online service based on Nextcloud technology with beautiful appearance that is free/libre open source software (also known as FLOSS). It is a solution for most people who cannot afford to setup a server computer themselves but want a secure, privacy respecting, full featured internet based storage and file sharing. By having a gratis account you can unlock yourself to try file manager integration, as well as calendar, contacts, backup, and phones synchronization that can be accessed anywhere anytime. Operation Tulip is one great example among others that are still coming and growing. This is a beginner's guide to Operation Tulip as well as more generally to Nextcloud usage. Let's try it out! Also: Ubuntu, Nextcloud Desktop, and Operation Tulip
Plasma Mobile Installation on a Desktop
Plasma Mobile is .. well, it’s KDE Plasma, adjusted and tweaked for use in mobile. The tagline is “Plasma, in your pocket” and the sub-title on the PlaMo website is “Privacy-respecting, open source and secure phone ecosystem.” You can get it on the PinePhone and elsewhere. “Elsewhere” can be made to work, but I’ve had a bit of a struggle to get there. The reason I’m writing this is that a user showed up in the #calamares IRC channel asking for installation help for Plasma Mobile Desktop (wut?). Calamares is an adaptable modular Linux installer which is used by lots of Linux distro’s as the basis for their (ISO or USB-stick) installer. It is also used by some editions of KDE neon, and it turns out that Plasma Mobile has an ISO image for “desktop devices” which are regular x86 systems. That includes x86 2-in-1 desktop / tablet machines, like Lenovo’s Yoga and Dell also has 2-in-1s.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 6 min ago
6 hours 31 min ago
6 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
14 hours 17 min ago
14 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 55 min ago
23 hours 26 min ago