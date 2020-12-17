Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 19th of December 2020 06:27:52 PM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

GNOME 40 Workspace Navigation is now more Intuitive

The workspace navigation is going to change completely in GNOME 40. The new design is so easy and immersive that people may be migrating to GNOME from other desktop environments. Read more

Android Leftovers

Today in Techrights

MX Linux 19.2 KDE – Features KDE Plasma 5.14 and Based On Debian 10.4

The MX Linux team has been released and announced the second point release of its MX Linux 19 “Patito Feo” series with KDE Plasma desktop environment edition for the first time. MX Linux 19.2 KDE edition ship with KDE Plasma 5.14.5 on top of Debian 10 “buster”, refreshes its new 64-bit ISO edition, AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) which featured first in the previous MX-19.1 release. It comes with the latest Debian kernel 5.6, Mesa 20, and an updated firmware package. MX Linux 19.2 KDE also includes the usual MX tools, antiX-live-USB-system, and snapshot technology that our users have come to expect from our standard flagship Xfce releases. Adding KDE/plasma to the existing Xfce/MX-Fluxbox desktops will provide for a wider range of user needs and wants. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6