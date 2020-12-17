Android Leftovers
-
GNOME 40 Workspace Navigation is now more Intuitive
The workspace navigation is going to change completely in GNOME 40. The new design is so easy and immersive that people may be migrating to GNOME from other desktop environments.
Today in Techrights
MX Linux 19.2 KDE – Features KDE Plasma 5.14 and Based On Debian 10.4
The MX Linux team has been released and announced the second point release of its MX Linux 19 “Patito Feo” series with KDE Plasma desktop environment edition for the first time. MX Linux 19.2 KDE edition ship with KDE Plasma 5.14.5 on top of Debian 10 “buster”, refreshes its new 64-bit ISO edition, AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) which featured first in the previous MX-19.1 release. It comes with the latest Debian kernel 5.6, Mesa 20, and an updated firmware package. MX Linux 19.2 KDE also includes the usual MX tools, antiX-live-USB-system, and snapshot technology that our users have come to expect from our standard flagship Xfce releases. Adding KDE/plasma to the existing Xfce/MX-Fluxbox desktops will provide for a wider range of user needs and wants.
