IBM/Red Hat Damage Limitation Exercise
Red Hat Continues Pleading The Case For Its CentOS Changes - Phoronix
Taking many by surprise was the news last week of CentOS 8 being EOL'ed next year as what has been a popular downstream of Red Hat Entrprise Linux that is free of charge and often adapted for use within large organizations. Instead, IBM-owned Red Hat is looking to position CentOS "Stream" in front of RHEL as its upstream. That still isn't sitting over well for many and today is a new post on the CentOS Blog.
Other enterprise Linux distributions have been looking to make use of the situation in attracting CentOS users looking for a new home to the likes of Oracle Linux as well as some working to create new CentOS-like distributions like Rocky Linux. Red Hat though still is expressing optimism that CentOS Stream will work out for around "95%" of current workloads and they will be rolling out some new, yet-to-be-announced options for helping to fill the gap (presumably some expansion of their free RHEL Developer Program or other low-cost, self-service RHEL pricing option).
Wade: Balancing the needs around the CentOS platform
Karsten Wade, who has served on the CentOS board among other things, has posted a blog entry on the CentOS change and its effects on users.
Balancing the needs around the CentOS platform
These past few weeks I’ve read through and listened to a lot people’s reactions and responses to our news about the future of the CentOS Project. I see a lot of surprise and disappointment, and I also see people worried about the future and how this is going to affect them, their livelihoods, and the ecosystem as a whole. I feel a strong sense of betrayal from people, I hear that.
I don’t know if my story here is going to help you or not, but I appreciate you reading it through and listening to what I have to say. The history I cover I think is necessary to understand where we are today. From here I’m going to be available on the CentOS devel list and Twitter if you want to talk further about why I think it’s going to turn out okay.
IBM Emeritus IWB: What Is Objective Reality?
I learned about The Constitution of Knowledge, - a 2018 National Affairs essay by author and journalist Jonathan Rauch, - from a recent OpEd by NY Times columnist David Brooks. In his “remarkable essay,” wrote Brooks, “Rauch pointed out that every society has an epistemic regime, a marketplace of ideas where people collectively hammer out what’s real. In democratic, nontheocratic societies, this regime is a decentralized ecosystem of academics, clergy members, teachers, journalists and others who disagree about a lot but agree on a shared system of rules for weighing evidence and building knowledge.”
Rauch’s essay asks a very important and timely question: what is objective reality? “In everyday vernacular, reality often refers to the world out there: things as they really are, independent of human perception and error,” he wrote. “Reality also often describes those things that we feel certain about, things that we believe no amount of wishful thinking could change. But, of course, humans have no direct access to an objective world independent of our minds and senses, and subjective certainty is in no way a guarantee of truth.”
The distinction between subjective opinion and objective facts is nicely captured in this widely used quote: People Are Entitled To Their Own Opinions But Not To Their Own Facts. It’s the essence of any discussion about objective reality. However, the distinction between opinion and facts has long been rather porous in totalitarian regimes, as well as in highly polarized periods, - like our own.
