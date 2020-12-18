The great thing about computers is that they’re really good at multi-tasking. The bad thing about computers is that they’re really good at multi-tasking. Whether you consider yourself, as a human, good or bad at multi-tasking, sometimes you need a little help focusing. One of those times is when you’re trying to compose clear and concise communication. And that’s exactly why Focuswriter was developed.

A small patch was later commited to the Linux kernel and found its way to Linux and distributions stable releases. On Debian stable you'll need to upgrade to Buster 10.7 to get the fix.

VDPAU is the Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix [1]. I noticed an error with mplayer “Failed to open VDPAU backend libvdpau_i965.so: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory“, Googling that turned up Debian Bug #869815 [2] which suggested installing the packages vdpau-va-driver and libvdpau-va-gl1 and setting the environment variable “VDPAU_DRIVER=va_gl” to enable VPDAU. The command vdpauinfo from the vdpauinfo shows the VPDAU capabilities, which showed that VPDAU was working with va_gl. When mplayer was getting the error about a missing i915 driver it took 35.822s of user time and 1.929s of system time to play Self Control by Laura Branigan [3] (a good music video to watch several times while testing IMHO) on my Thinkpad Carbon X1 Gen1 with Intel video and a i7-3667U CPU. When I set “VDPAU_DRIVER=va_gl” mplayer took 50.875s of user time and 4.207s of system time but didn’t have the error.

Recently the Python Team started the migration from Alioth mailing list to a tracker.debian.org team. Alioth mailing list, being a real ml, included a List-Id header, which is handled by Gmail natively and which you can use to create a filter based on it. Tracker.d.o instead uses a custom header, X-Distro-Tracker-Team, and Gmail doesn't allow to create filters on custom headers. But there's a solution: Google Apps Scripts.

today's howtos How to Migrate CentOS Linux 6, 7, 8 servers to Oracle Linux - Linux Shout Centos Linux 8 server or desktop which would be out of the shelf by the Redhat next year becomes a topic of apprehension for some users or administrators. However, those are on CentOS 7 they don’t have to worry yet because still, there is a time, as it will reach to end of its life in 2024. Well, one of the popular alternatives which are available to switch the CentOS 6 or 8 is the Oracle Linux, which is free and works with the same binaries used by the CentOS after all both are RPM-based and descendent of Redhat. If you are worried about your installed applications and packages on CentOS 8/7/6 Linux in the process of migration then you don’t have too much because most of them will be intact as they are, even after switching to Oracle Linux. Let’s talk a little bit about Oracle Linux, it is free to download, use, and distribute (even source code) operating system based on RedHat that’s why it is compatible with most of the binaries of RHEL or CentOS. Even enterprises can use it in a production environment free of cost without any obligation from Oracle. With every major release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Oracle also released its own therefore the latest version of Oracle Linux is 8 which in CentOS about to end in 2021.

How To Install Ajenti Control Panel on CentOS 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ajenti Control Panel on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Ajenti is a hosting control panel that allows you to set up a website very easily. It comes with a clean and modern interface, so setting up application servers, databases and routing should not be difficult at all. Moreover, it comes with great language support. Using Ajenti, you can set up applications written in PHP (PHP-FPM), Python (WSGI), Ruby, and Node.js in no time. Exim 4 and Courier IMAP are automatically configured so you can use virtual e-mails, DKIM, DMARC, and SPF. This control panel is written in Python and runs on multiple Linux distributions. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Ajenti Control Panel on CentOS 8.

Linux awk command with 10 examples | FOSS Linux Computer systems have always been used to analyze valuable data stored in simple text files. In turn, computer systems themselves are managed through log files. What is potentially common in these two situations is that they hold a great amount of data, which often needs to be streamlined before actually reading the data; otherwise, it is just confusing. For example, if you are reading some data arranged in a tabular form, you want some columns, you don’t want others. This requirement was a dire one even back in the day, and consequently, the GNU Project holds an amazing tool that helps users filter and extract data for a better experience. That tool is AWK.

Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In Alpine Linux - OSTechNix We already have shown you how to create a sudo user, assign sudo permissions to existing users and remove sudo privileges from an user in Arch Linux, CentOS and Ubuntu. Today, we will see how to add, delete and grant sudo privileges to users in Alpine Linux. For the purpose of this guide, I will be using a minimal Alpine Linux box.

How To Install Apache Spark on CentOS 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Spark on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Spark is a fast and general-purpose cluster computing system. It provides high-level APIs in Java, Scala, and Python, and also an optimized engine that supports overall execution charts. It also supports a rich set of higher-level tools including Spark SQL for SQL and structured information processing, MLlib for machine learning, GraphX for graph processing, and Spark Streaming. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Apache Spark on CentOS 8.

How to Install Alacritty Terminal Emulator via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook This simple tutorial shows how to install the fastest terminal emulator, Alacritty, in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Linux Mint 20 via PPA. Alacritty is a cross-platform, GPU-accelerated terminal emulator works on macOS, Linux, BSD, and Windows. It’s free and open-source software that strongly focus on simplicity and performance. And it features Vi mode, search, Vi search etc.

How to Make KDE Plasma Desktop Look Like Chrome OS - Linux Scoop This video shown step by step how to customize KDE Plasma Desktop Look Like macOS Big Sur. In this video, I use Manjaro KDE Edition for implementing the theme look like Chrome OS. This tutorial also works on Linux Distribution which using KDE Plasma Desktop such as KDE neon, Kubuntu, OpenSUSE, KaOS, Netrunner, Chakra, Debian KDE flavor, Fedora KDE Spin, Arch with KDE plasma.

[Solved] No Bootable Medium Found Error in VirtualBox Many VirtualBox users have experienced at least once the message ‘FATAL: Could not read from the boot medium! System halted.‘ Sometimes it is also shown ‘No Bootable Medium Found! System halted‘. This error is more common when trying to start a new virtual machine, but it is not impossible to happen at an existing virtual machine if the virtual hard drive is missing. Note: This problem has to do purely with VirtualBox, and can be experienced on any host operating system be it Windows, Mac OS or Linux.

How to Create a New File in Linux Creating a new file in Linux seems simple, but you'd be amazed at how many ways you can do it!