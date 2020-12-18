Language Selection

What Does 'Install Multimedia Codecs' Do in Linux Mint?

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 20th of December 2020 09:35:43 AM Filed under
Linux

Here’s a simple analysis on what packages will be downloaded and installed by a special option named ‘Install Multimedia Codecs’ on Mint 20 Ulyana all editions. With this analysis I hope you can see what software licenses you are accepting, including the nonfree ones, and whether it is a Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) enters your computing. This analysis requires you to understand basic Debian’s package management system which is the basic of Mint software distribution especially the concepts of package dependency. Don’t worry I will explain them briefly for you so you can grasp the table clearly. I wish you enjoy discussion below.

What Does 'Install Multimedia Codecs' Do in Linux Mint?

How to use this KDE Plasma text editor

KWrite is a desktop text editor for KDE’s Plasma desktop. It’s meant to be a universal application that anyone can reasonably use when they need to jot down a quick note, write a school paper, do some programming, and/or anything else you can think to do with a text editor. It uses components of the Kate editor to create a simple interface but leverages those same components to provide a long list of useful features. KWrite isn’t intended for general availability; it’s a component of the Plasma desktop by KDE, so if you’re running Plasma, then you already have KWrite. If you don’t run Plasma, then you can install Plasma, so you can either start using it along with KWrite or just use KWrite as needed. However, it’s intended as the default text editor for your Plasma desktop, so if you really want to use it as a standalone application, then it’s probably easier to just install Kate. Read more

pacman Failed to Update Core – How to Fix

This quick guide helps you to fix the common pacman failed to update core error in Arch Linux, Manjar, and other Linux. Read more

