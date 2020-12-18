Security Leftovers
Dutch Prosecutors Say One Man Got Into Trump's Twitter Account With 'MAGA2020!' Password
This sort of thing will never stop amazing me. For any American President, one would assume they would have all kinds of advisers on all matters regarding security and best practices when it comes to the systems and technology they use. I'm old enough to remember when everyone freaked out over Barack Obama using a Blackberry, but at the time I hand-waived any such concerns under the assumption that there were checks in place to make such technology secure.
Josh Bressers: Episode 245 – Door 20: Is SMS 2FA better than no 2FA?
Josh and Kurt talk about if SMS 2 factor auth is better than no 2FA
FireEye clear that APT29 not behind attacks, says Dragos chief
Breached cyber security company FireEye has explicitly said that the alleged Russian group APT29 is not behind the attack on its own infrastructure and a number of other private and public firms, according to the head of security company Dragos.
VMware Flaw a Vector in SolarWinds Breach?
U.S. government cybersecurity agencies warned this week that the attackers behind the widespread [cracking] spree stemming from the compromise at network software firm SolarWinds used weaknesses in other, non-SolarWinds products to attack high-value targets. According to sources, among those was a flaw in software virtualization platform VMware, which the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) warned on Dec. 7 was being used by Russian [attackers] to impersonate authorized users on victim networks.
Nothing makes me worry more about the SolarWinds hack than Trump now saying it’s ‘under control’
Here are a few perspectives on the SolarWinds [crack] from entities that do not currently have negative credibility: [...]
Trump Downplays Suspected Russia-led [Crack]
U.S. President Donald Trump is downplaying the severity of a massive cybersecurity breach by suspected Russian operatives that has exposed the networks of government agencies and private sector companies, contradicting the assertions of his secretary of state and lawmakers briefed on the matter.
After days of silence, Trump took to Twitter on Saturday for his first comments on the [attack], which is thought to have impacted at least 18,000 customers of SolarWinds, a Texas-based software management company. Those affected include the Energy, Treasury and Commerce departments, as well as state and local governments.
Building a Trusted ICT Supply Chain [iophk: Windows TCO]
This white paper specifies five key and eight supporting recommendations to build trusted supply chains for critical ICT technologies, including guidance to conduct a public-private collaborative process to identify goods and materials critical to the continual function of the economy, society, and government. The paper also supports reinvigorating American high-tech manufacturing and innovation with partner nations to ensure continual availability of these goods and materials. In addition, the white paper recommends an approach to ensure that American and partner companies are able to compete with Chinese companies in domestic and global markets through the use of strategic government investment and instruments of the development community.
Trump downplays Russia in first comments on [cracking] campaign
Contradicting his secretary of state and other top officials, President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested without evidence that China — not Russia — may be behind the cyber espionage operation against the United States and tried to minimize its impact.
In his first comments on the breach, Trump scoffed at the focus on the Kremlin and downplayed the intrusions, which the nation’s cybersecurity agency has warned posed a “grave” risk to government and private networks.
Trump Contradicts Own Administration While Downplaying Massive Cyber Attack
One day after the president’s own secretary of state pinned the blame on Russia for recent cyber attacks, Trump falsely claimed the incident has been exaggerated by “the Fake News Media”
Trump’s first public remarks on the massive and ongoing cyberattack that breached dozens of US federal agencies, think tanks, and companies were aimed at continuing the president’s cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin — while showing little regard for what his own national security officials are saying.
SolarWinds [crack] shows we need a 'whole of society' national cyber strategy [iophk: Windows TCO]
By now you have probably heard of the SolarWinds [attack], reportedly attributed to a Russian [cracking] group (Cozy Bear or APT29), that used a compromised vendor platform to exploit networks across the U.S. government and possibly the private sector. Sadly, there is a poignant parallel to the current COVID-19 crisis. Individuals can take extensive precautions to protect themselves, but if others are lax, ultimately it puts everyone at risk.
The same is true for cyber. As showcased by the SolarWinds [attack], the cybersecurity of government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and other businesses and institutions is directly tied to downstream providers. This means that even a “whole of government” approach is not sufficient: The U.S. desperately needs a national cyber strategy aligned with a “whole of society” approach.
