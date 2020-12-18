Web Browsers: Brave, Web Surveillance and Mozilla
What is Brave browser’s market share [Ed: Those are not legitimate measures.
How large is the Brave browser’s market share in the browser wars? A slew of technical hurdles make it difficult to count Brave’s user base, so no one has shared any market share analysis numbers that include Brave. Until now.
Brave blocks the tracking scripts from these two companies by default, so its users are excluded from these datasets.
Kartikaya Gupta: 9 years and change
I should probably note here that November 20 was my last day as a Mozilla employee. In theory, that shouldn't really change much, given the open-source nature of Mozilla. In practice, of course, it does. I did successfully set up a non-staff account and migrate things to that, so I still retain some level of access. I intend to continue contributing; however, my contributions will likely be restricted to things that don't require paging in huge chunks of code, or require large chunks of time. In other words, mostly cleanup-type stuff, or smaller bugfixes/enhancements.
Working at Mozilla was in many ways a dream come true. It was truly an honour to work alongside so many world-class engineers, on so many different problems. I'm going to miss it, for sure, but I am also excited to see what the future holds.
Mozilla Firefox Appears Ready To Enable AVIF Image Handling Support By Default
It looks like Mozilla Firefox very soon will be enabling support for AVIF as the image format based on AV1 video coding.
Google added support for AVIF to Chrome/Chromium earlier this year and shipped with Chrome 85. There has been other industry adoption as well around AVIF images, even by the likes of Microsoft with Windows. Now in an upcoming Firefox release, AVIF image support will be present too.
Android Leftovers
What Does 'Install Multimedia Codecs' Do in Linux Mint?
Here’s a simple analysis on what packages will be downloaded and installed by a special option named ‘Install Multimedia Codecs’ on Mint 20 Ulyana all editions. With this analysis I hope you can see what software licenses you are accepting, including the nonfree ones, and whether it is a Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) enters your computing. This analysis requires you to understand basic Debian’s package management system which is the basic of Mint software distribution especially the concepts of package dependency. Don’t worry I will explain them briefly for you so you can grasp the table clearly. I wish you enjoy discussion below.
How to use this KDE Plasma text editor
KWrite is a desktop text editor for KDE’s Plasma desktop. It’s meant to be a universal application that anyone can reasonably use when they need to jot down a quick note, write a school paper, do some programming, and/or anything else you can think to do with a text editor. It uses components of the Kate editor to create a simple interface but leverages those same components to provide a long list of useful features. KWrite isn’t intended for general availability; it’s a component of the Plasma desktop by KDE, so if you’re running Plasma, then you already have KWrite. If you don’t run Plasma, then you can install Plasma, so you can either start using it along with KWrite or just use KWrite as needed. However, it’s intended as the default text editor for your Plasma desktop, so if you really want to use it as a standalone application, then it’s probably easier to just install Kate.
pacman Failed to Update Core – How to Fix
This quick guide helps you to fix the common pacman failed to update core error in Arch Linux, Manjar, and other Linux.
