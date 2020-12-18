Games: Algol 68, Physics in Godot Engine, Viral Days
Learn a new old language by programming a game in Algol 68 | Opensource.com
In this article series, Opensource.com Correspondents and others have been writing the same "guess the number" game in various programming languages. This exercise shows how the basic concepts you'll find in most programming languages—variables, expressions, and statements—can be applied to learn new languages.
Godot Engine - Camille Mohr-Daurat was hired to work on physics
Thanks to a generous donation, I was brought onto the team to work part-time on improving the 2D and 3D physics engines for the next 6 months.
The main goal is to modernize Godot Physics 2D and Godot Physics 3D, the custom physics backends Godot uses internally for physics simulation.
For 3D physics: Bullet is currently the default physics engine, but this will change. Godot Physics will become the new default after improvements and no loss in functionality is verified. The reason being Godot Physics is lighter, simpler and easier to maintain. That will make 3D physics easier to use and more reliable for most use-cases out of the box.
FOSS Patents: Viral Days: inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, this real-time strategy game for Android and iOS demonstrates the propagation of a virus and, especially, the most effective ways to stop it
Nine months ago, to the day, I woke up after about four hours of sleep. With large parts of the world in lockdown, I started thinking about how a mobile game could make a useful contribution in the current situation and any future situation, as the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is not the first and won't be the last of its kind.
I'll tell you in a moment what happened then, but fast forward from March 2020 to this weekend, and Viral Days (product website) is available for iOS on Apple's App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.
Android Leftovers
What Does 'Install Multimedia Codecs' Do in Linux Mint?
Here’s a simple analysis on what packages will be downloaded and installed by a special option named ‘Install Multimedia Codecs’ on Mint 20 Ulyana all editions. With this analysis I hope you can see what software licenses you are accepting, including the nonfree ones, and whether it is a Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) enters your computing. This analysis requires you to understand basic Debian’s package management system which is the basic of Mint software distribution especially the concepts of package dependency. Don’t worry I will explain them briefly for you so you can grasp the table clearly. I wish you enjoy discussion below.
How to use this KDE Plasma text editor
KWrite is a desktop text editor for KDE’s Plasma desktop. It’s meant to be a universal application that anyone can reasonably use when they need to jot down a quick note, write a school paper, do some programming, and/or anything else you can think to do with a text editor. It uses components of the Kate editor to create a simple interface but leverages those same components to provide a long list of useful features. KWrite isn’t intended for general availability; it’s a component of the Plasma desktop by KDE, so if you’re running Plasma, then you already have KWrite. If you don’t run Plasma, then you can install Plasma, so you can either start using it along with KWrite or just use KWrite as needed. However, it’s intended as the default text editor for your Plasma desktop, so if you really want to use it as a standalone application, then it’s probably easier to just install Kate.
pacman Failed to Update Core – How to Fix
This quick guide helps you to fix the common pacman failed to update core error in Arch Linux, Manjar, and other Linux.
