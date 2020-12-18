Programming Leftovers
RasPi: Save the date for Coolest Projects 2021
Which programming language should you learn in 2021? Here are the top 10
The year 2020 has given a massive boost to digital technologies and spurred the demand for developers and programmers. However, given the dynamic nature of the technology landscape, new technologies emerge each day. While upskilling and learning new programming languages is a definite plus for any developer who wishes to grow in their career, knowing which languages to learn is equally important.
Below is a list of the top 10 programming languages that are predicted to rule 2021 in order of priority. If you’re looking to upskill, this list can be a good reference point.
How To Install Python 3.9 on Debian 10 – TecAdmin
Python is an object-oriented, high-level programming language. It is an open source with a large community. Python is used as key languages among the top tech companies like Google. The Python 3.9 stable version has been released with several improvements and security updates. It included multiple new modules, improved existing modules and many other features.
Debian 10 default repositories comes with Python 3.7. So if your application can work with this version, install it from default repositories using command apt install python3 . To install Python 3.9 on Debian 10 follow this tutorial.
Intel ISPC 1.15 Released With Support For Sapphire Rapids, Alder Lake - Phoronix
Intel released a new version of their SPMD Program Compiler (ISPC) this weekend that brings new improvements for this compiler that supports a variant of C focused on single-program, multiple-data programming for Intel's CPU and GPU targets.
ISPC 1.15 offers the latest features for compiling the C-based SPMD language code for x86_64 CPU execution and Intel graphics of Broadwell/Gen8 and newer making use of oneAPI Level Zero. With ISPC 1.15 the new CPU targets are Tiger Lake, Ice Lake Server, Alder Lake, and Sapphire Rapids. New on the GPU side is now fully supporting Tigerlake Gen12 Xe-LP in conjunction with oneAPI Level Zero.
Day 20: A Raku in the Wild – Raku Advent Calendar
Quite a while ago, Santa got a feature request for a web application called AGRAMMON, developed by the elves of one of his sub-contractors Oetiker+Partner AG in what then was called Perl 5. When Santa asked the elf responsible for this application to get to work, the elf suggested that some refactoring was in order, as the application dated back almost 10 years and had been extended regularly.
As the previous year had seen a real Christmas wonder, namely the release of Perl 6c, the elf suggested, that instead of bolting yet another feature onto the web application’s Perl backend, a rewrite in Perl 6 would be a bold but also appropriate move. The reason being that the application used a specially developed format for describing it’s functionality by none-programmers. What better choice for rewriting the parser than Perl 6’s grammars, the elf reasoned. Fittingly, the new AGRAMMON was going to be version 6.
When Santa asked when the rewrite would be finished, the elf’s obivous answer was “by Christmas”. And as things went in Perl 6 land, by the time the rewrite is finally going into production, the backend is now implemented in Raku.
Firebird Rust driver status
