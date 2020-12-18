Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 20th of December 2020 12:02:15 PM Filed under
Development
  • RasPi: Save the date for Coolest Projects 2021
  • Which programming language should you learn in 2021? Here are the top 10

    The year 2020 has given a massive boost to digital technologies and spurred the demand for developers and programmers. However, given the dynamic nature of the technology landscape, new technologies emerge each day. While upskilling and learning new programming languages is a definite plus for any developer who wishes to grow in their career, knowing which languages to learn is equally important.

    Below is a list of the top 10 programming languages that are predicted to rule 2021 in order of priority. If you’re looking to upskill, this list can be a good reference point.

  • How To Install Python 3.9 on Debian 10 – TecAdmin

    Python is an object-oriented, high-level programming language. It is an open source with a large community. Python is used as key languages among the top tech companies like Google. The Python 3.9 stable version has been released with several improvements and security updates. It included multiple new modules, improved existing modules and many other features.

    Debian 10 default repositories comes with Python 3.7. So if your application can work with this version, install it from default repositories using command apt install python3 . To install Python 3.9 on Debian 10 follow this tutorial.

  • Intel ISPC 1.15 Released With Support For Sapphire Rapids, Alder Lake - Phoronix

    Intel released a new version of their SPMD Program Compiler (ISPC) this weekend that brings new improvements for this compiler that supports a variant of C focused on single-program, multiple-data programming for Intel's CPU and GPU targets.

    ISPC 1.15 offers the latest features for compiling the C-based SPMD language code for x86_64 CPU execution and Intel graphics of Broadwell/Gen8 and newer making use of oneAPI Level Zero. With ISPC 1.15 the new CPU targets are Tiger Lake, Ice Lake Server, Alder Lake, and Sapphire Rapids. New on the GPU side is now fully supporting Tigerlake Gen12 Xe-LP in conjunction with oneAPI Level Zero.

  • Day 20: A Raku in the Wild – Raku Advent Calendar

    Quite a while ago, Santa got a feature request for a web application called AGRAMMON, developed by the elves of one of his sub-contractors Oetiker+Partner AG in what then was called Perl 5. When Santa asked the elf responsible for this application to get to work, the elf suggested that some refactoring was in order, as the application dated back almost 10 years and had been extended regularly.

    As the previous year had seen a real Christmas wonder, namely the release of Perl 6c, the elf suggested, that instead of bolting yet another feature onto the web application’s Perl backend, a rewrite in Perl 6 would be a bold but also appropriate move. The reason being that the application used a specially developed format for describing it’s functionality by none-programmers. What better choice for rewriting the parser than Perl 6’s grammars, the elf reasoned. Fittingly, the new AGRAMMON was going to be version 6.

    When Santa asked when the rewrite would be finished, the elf’s obivous answer was “by Christmas”. And as things went in Perl 6 land, by the time the rewrite is finally going into production, the backend is now implemented in Raku.

  • Firebird Rust driver status
Web Browsers: Brave, Web Surveillance and Mozilla

  • What is Brave browser’s market share [Ed: Those are not legitimate measures.

    How large is the Brave browser’s market share in the browser wars? A slew of technical hurdles make it difficult to count Brave’s user base, so no one has shared any market share analysis numbers that include Brave. Until now. [...] Brave blocks the tracking scripts from these two companies by default, so its users are excluded from these datasets.

  • Kartikaya Gupta: 9 years and change

    I should probably note here that November 20 was my last day as a Mozilla employee. In theory, that shouldn't really change much, given the open-source nature of Mozilla. In practice, of course, it does. I did successfully set up a non-staff account and migrate things to that, so I still retain some level of access. I intend to continue contributing; however, my contributions will likely be restricted to things that don't require paging in huge chunks of code, or require large chunks of time. In other words, mostly cleanup-type stuff, or smaller bugfixes/enhancements. [...] Working at Mozilla was in many ways a dream come true. It was truly an honour to work alongside so many world-class engineers, on so many different problems. I'm going to miss it, for sure, but I am also excited to see what the future holds.

  • Mozilla Firefox Appears Ready To Enable AVIF Image Handling Support By Default

    It looks like Mozilla Firefox very soon will be enabling support for AVIF as the image format based on AV1 video coding. Google added support for AVIF to Chrome/Chromium earlier this year and shipped with Chrome 85. There has been other industry adoption as well around AVIF images, even by the likes of Microsoft with Windows. Now in an upcoming Firefox release, AVIF image support will be present too.

Security Leftovers

  • Dutch Prosecutors Say One Man Got Into Trump's Twitter Account With 'MAGA2020!' Password

    This sort of thing will never stop amazing me. For any American President, one would assume they would have all kinds of advisers on all matters regarding security and best practices when it comes to the systems and technology they use. I'm old enough to remember when everyone freaked out over Barack Obama using a Blackberry, but at the time I hand-waived any such concerns under the assumption that there were checks in place to make such technology secure.

  • Josh Bressers: Episode 245 – Door 20: Is SMS 2FA better than no 2FA?

    Josh and Kurt talk about if SMS 2 factor auth is better than no 2FA

  • FireEye clear that APT29 not behind attacks, says Dragos chief

    Breached cyber security company FireEye has explicitly said that the alleged Russian group APT29 is not behind the attack on its own infrastructure and a number of other private and public firms, according to the head of security company Dragos.

  • VMware Flaw a Vector in SolarWinds Breach?

    U.S. government cybersecurity agencies warned this week that the attackers behind the widespread [cracking] spree stemming from the compromise at network software firm SolarWinds used weaknesses in other, non-SolarWinds products to attack high-value targets. According to sources, among those was a flaw in software virtualization platform VMware, which the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) warned on Dec. 7 was being used by Russian [attackers] to impersonate authorized users on victim networks.

  • Nothing makes me worry more about the SolarWinds hack than Trump now saying it’s ‘under control’

    Here are a few perspectives on the SolarWinds [crack] from entities that do not currently have negative credibility: [...]

  • Trump Downplays Suspected Russia-led [Crack]

    U.S. President Donald Trump is downplaying the severity of a massive cybersecurity breach by suspected Russian operatives that has exposed the networks of government agencies and private sector companies, contradicting the assertions of his secretary of state and lawmakers briefed on the matter.

    After days of silence, Trump took to Twitter on Saturday for his first comments on the [attack], which is thought to have impacted at least 18,000 customers of SolarWinds, a Texas-based software management company. Those affected include the Energy, Treasury and Commerce departments, as well as state and local governments.

  • Building a Trusted ICT Supply Chain [iophk: Windows TCO]

    This white paper specifies five key and eight supporting recommendations to build trusted supply chains for critical ICT technologies, including guidance to conduct a public-private collaborative process to identify goods and materials critical to the continual function of the economy, society, and government. The paper also supports reinvigorating American high-tech manufacturing and innovation with partner nations to ensure continual availability of these goods and materials. In addition, the white paper recommends an approach to ensure that American and partner companies are able to compete with Chinese companies in domestic and global markets through the use of strategic government investment and instruments of the development community.

  • Trump downplays Russia in first comments on [cracking] campaign

    Contradicting his secretary of state and other top officials, President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested without evidence that China — not Russia — may be behind the cyber espionage operation against the United States and tried to minimize its impact.

    In his first comments on the breach, Trump scoffed at the focus on the Kremlin and downplayed the intrusions, which the nation’s cybersecurity agency has warned posed a “grave” risk to government and private networks.

  • Trump Contradicts Own Administration While Downplaying Massive Cyber Attack

    One day after the president’s own secretary of state pinned the blame on Russia for recent cyber attacks, Trump falsely claimed the incident has been exaggerated by “the Fake News Media”

    Trump’s first public remarks on the massive and ongoing cyberattack that breached dozens of US federal agencies, think tanks, and companies were aimed at continuing the president’s cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin — while showing little regard for what his own national security officials are saying.

  • SolarWinds [crack] shows we need a 'whole of society' national cyber strategy [iophk: Windows TCO]

    By now you have probably heard of the SolarWinds [attack], reportedly attributed to a Russian [cracking] group (Cozy Bear or APT29), that used a compromised vendor platform to exploit networks across the U.S. government and possibly the private sector. Sadly, there is a poignant parallel to the current COVID-19 crisis. Individuals can take extensive precautions to protect themselves, but if others are lax, ultimately it puts everyone at risk.

    The same is true for cyber. As showcased by the SolarWinds [attack], the cybersecurity of government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and other businesses and institutions is directly tied to downstream providers. This means that even a “whole of government” approach is not sufficient: The U.S. desperately needs a national cyber strategy aligned with a “whole of society” approach.

Android Leftovers

What Does 'Install Multimedia Codecs' Do in Linux Mint?

Here’s a simple analysis on what packages will be downloaded and installed by a special option named ‘Install Multimedia Codecs’ on Mint 20 Ulyana all editions. With this analysis I hope you can see what software licenses you are accepting, including the nonfree ones, and whether it is a Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) enters your computing. This analysis requires you to understand basic Debian’s package management system which is the basic of Mint software distribution especially the concepts of package dependency. Don’t worry I will explain them briefly for you so you can grasp the table clearly. I wish you enjoy discussion below. Read more

