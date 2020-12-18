Web Browsers: Brave, Web Surveillance and Mozilla What is Brave browser’s market share [Ed: Those are not legitimate measures. How large is the Brave browser’s market share in the browser wars? A slew of technical hurdles make it difficult to count Brave’s user base, so no one has shared any market share analysis numbers that include Brave. Until now. [...] Brave blocks the tracking scripts from these two companies by default, so its users are excluded from these datasets.

Kartikaya Gupta: 9 years and change I should probably note here that November 20 was my last day as a Mozilla employee. In theory, that shouldn't really change much, given the open-source nature of Mozilla. In practice, of course, it does. I did successfully set up a non-staff account and migrate things to that, so I still retain some level of access. I intend to continue contributing; however, my contributions will likely be restricted to things that don't require paging in huge chunks of code, or require large chunks of time. In other words, mostly cleanup-type stuff, or smaller bugfixes/enhancements. [...] Working at Mozilla was in many ways a dream come true. It was truly an honour to work alongside so many world-class engineers, on so many different problems. I'm going to miss it, for sure, but I am also excited to see what the future holds.

Mozilla Firefox Appears Ready To Enable AVIF Image Handling Support By Default It looks like Mozilla Firefox very soon will be enabling support for AVIF as the image format based on AV1 video coding. Google added support for AVIF to Chrome/Chromium earlier this year and shipped with Chrome 85. There has been other industry adoption as well around AVIF images, even by the likes of Microsoft with Windows. Now in an upcoming Firefox release, AVIF image support will be present too.