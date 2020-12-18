The Hetzner server that hosts my blog among other things has 2*256G SSDs for the root filesystem. The smartctl and smartd programs report both SSDs as in FAILING_NOW state for the Wear_Leveling_Count attribute. I don’t have a lot of faith in SMART. I run it because it would be stupid not to consider data about possible drive problems, but don’t feel obliged to immediately replace disks with SMART errors when not convenient (if I ordered a new server and got those results I would demand replacement before going live).

Doing any sort of SMART scan will cause service outage. Replacing devices means 2 outages, 1 for each device.

I noticed the SMART errors 2 weeks ago, so I guess that the SMART claims that both of the drives are likely to fail within 24 hours have been disproved. The system is running BTRFS so I know there aren’t any unseen data corruption issues and it uses BTRFS RAID-1 so if one disk has an unreadable sector that won’t cause data loss.