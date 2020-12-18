today's leftovers
5 stories about open principles changing organizations in 2020 [Ed: Bryan Behrenshausen (Red Hat) is trying some more openwashing even after IBM in effect canned CentOS; unethical corporations trying to pass themselves off as "charities", "communities", "job creators" etc. rather than grifters, spies, informants and rats]
Open principles are reshaping our organizations. These stories—our most-read of the year—explain how and why that's happening.
Russell Coker: SMART and SSDs
The Hetzner server that hosts my blog among other things has 2*256G SSDs for the root filesystem. The smartctl and smartd programs report both SSDs as in FAILING_NOW state for the Wear_Leveling_Count attribute. I don’t have a lot of faith in SMART. I run it because it would be stupid not to consider data about possible drive problems, but don’t feel obliged to immediately replace disks with SMART errors when not convenient (if I ordered a new server and got those results I would demand replacement before going live).
Doing any sort of SMART scan will cause service outage. Replacing devices means 2 outages, 1 for each device.
I noticed the SMART errors 2 weeks ago, so I guess that the SMART claims that both of the drives are likely to fail within 24 hours have been disproved. The system is running BTRFS so I know there aren’t any unseen data corruption issues and it uses BTRFS RAID-1 so if one disk has an unreadable sector that won’t cause data loss.
AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN launched with asset tracking and smart building kits
With increasing connectivity issues on low-power devices, which transmit data over long-range, work on batteries that can last several years without replacement, LoRaWAN is one of the major solutions to address these issues as it has support in Zephyr OS as well.
Download Ubuntu 20.04 LTS – DVD ISO Images
Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa is the latest LTS release available to download. This tutorial will provide you the download links to DVD ISO Images of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with different desktop flavors. You can find the Ubuntu 20.04 release notes on its official website.
In this tutorial, you will find instructions to download Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa ISO images from official site. Also you will learn how to download images with zsync command line utility.
Alan Pope: Multiple GPUs in a Skull Canyon NUC
Every 3 years at Canonical we get a laptop refresh fund. With it we can buy whatever devices we need to work. I used my last one to buy a ThinkPad T450. The most recent one arrived in November this year. I was considering replacing the ThinkPad with a desktop computer of some kind. I can certainly keep the T450 for portable work, but I mostly sit at the same desk all day, so figure I may as well get a desktop rather than a laptop.
Rooted in Tacoma, cloudPWR’s Shadrach White delivers tech solutions for governments everywhere
I use Mac daily and Slackware Linux on occasion.
What Does 'Install Multimedia Codecs' Do in Linux Mint?
Here’s a simple analysis on what packages will be downloaded and installed by a special option named ‘Install Multimedia Codecs’ on Mint 20 Ulyana all editions. With this analysis I hope you can see what software licenses you are accepting, including the nonfree ones, and whether it is a Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) enters your computing. This analysis requires you to understand basic Debian’s package management system which is the basic of Mint software distribution especially the concepts of package dependency. Don’t worry I will explain them briefly for you so you can grasp the table clearly. I wish you enjoy discussion below.
