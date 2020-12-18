today's leftovers 5 stories about open principles changing organizations in 2020 [Ed: Bryan Behrenshausen (Red Hat) is trying some more openwashing even after IBM in effect canned CentOS; unethical corporations trying to pass themselves off as "charities", "communities", "job creators" etc. rather than grifters, spies, informants and rats] Open principles are reshaping our organizations. These stories—our most-read of the year—explain how and why that's happening.

Russell Coker: SMART and SSDs The Hetzner server that hosts my blog among other things has 2*256G SSDs for the root filesystem. The smartctl and smartd programs report both SSDs as in FAILING_NOW state for the Wear_Leveling_Count attribute. I don’t have a lot of faith in SMART. I run it because it would be stupid not to consider data about possible drive problems, but don’t feel obliged to immediately replace disks with SMART errors when not convenient (if I ordered a new server and got those results I would demand replacement before going live). Doing any sort of SMART scan will cause service outage. Replacing devices means 2 outages, 1 for each device. I noticed the SMART errors 2 weeks ago, so I guess that the SMART claims that both of the drives are likely to fail within 24 hours have been disproved. The system is running BTRFS so I know there aren’t any unseen data corruption issues and it uses BTRFS RAID-1 so if one disk has an unreadable sector that won’t cause data loss.

AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN launched with asset tracking and smart building kits With increasing connectivity issues on low-power devices, which transmit data over long-range, work on batteries that can last several years without replacement, LoRaWAN is one of the major solutions to address these issues as it has support in Zephyr OS as well.

Download Ubuntu 20.04 LTS – DVD ISO Images Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa is the latest LTS release available to download. This tutorial will provide you the download links to DVD ISO Images of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with different desktop flavors. You can find the Ubuntu 20.04 release notes on its official website. In this tutorial, you will find instructions to download Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa ISO images from official site. Also you will learn how to download images with zsync command line utility.

Alan Pope: Multiple GPUs in a Skull Canyon NUC Every 3 years at Canonical we get a laptop refresh fund. With it we can buy whatever devices we need to work. I used my last one to buy a ThinkPad T450. The most recent one arrived in November this year. I was considering replacing the ThinkPad with a desktop computer of some kind. I can certainly keep the T450 for portable work, but I mostly sit at the same desk all day, so figure I may as well get a desktop rather than a laptop.

Rooted in Tacoma, cloudPWR’s Shadrach White delivers tech solutions for governments everywhere I use Mac daily and Slackware Linux on occasion.

Programming Leftovers RasPi: Save the date for Coolest Projects 2021

Which programming language should you learn in 2021? Here are the top 10 The year 2020 has given a massive boost to digital technologies and spurred the demand for developers and programmers. However, given the dynamic nature of the technology landscape, new technologies emerge each day. While upskilling and learning new programming languages is a definite plus for any developer who wishes to grow in their career, knowing which languages to learn is equally important. Below is a list of the top 10 programming languages that are predicted to rule 2021 in order of priority. If you’re looking to upskill, this list can be a good reference point.

How To Install Python 3.9 on Debian 10 – TecAdmin Python is an object-oriented, high-level programming language. It is an open source with a large community. Python is used as key languages among the top tech companies like Google. The Python 3.9 stable version has been released with several improvements and security updates. It included multiple new modules, improved existing modules and many other features. Debian 10 default repositories comes with Python 3.7. So if your application can work with this version, install it from default repositories using command apt install python3 . To install Python 3.9 on Debian 10 follow this tutorial.

Intel ISPC 1.15 Released With Support For Sapphire Rapids, Alder Lake - Phoronix Intel released a new version of their SPMD Program Compiler (ISPC) this weekend that brings new improvements for this compiler that supports a variant of C focused on single-program, multiple-data programming for Intel's CPU and GPU targets. ISPC 1.15 offers the latest features for compiling the C-based SPMD language code for x86_64 CPU execution and Intel graphics of Broadwell/Gen8 and newer making use of oneAPI Level Zero. With ISPC 1.15 the new CPU targets are Tiger Lake, Ice Lake Server, Alder Lake, and Sapphire Rapids. New on the GPU side is now fully supporting Tigerlake Gen12 Xe-LP in conjunction with oneAPI Level Zero.

Day 20: A Raku in the Wild – Raku Advent Calendar Quite a while ago, Santa got a feature request for a web application called AGRAMMON, developed by the elves of one of his sub-contractors Oetiker+Partner AG in what then was called Perl 5. When Santa asked the elf responsible for this application to get to work, the elf suggested that some refactoring was in order, as the application dated back almost 10 years and had been extended regularly. As the previous year had seen a real Christmas wonder, namely the release of Perl 6c, the elf suggested, that instead of bolting yet another feature onto the web application’s Perl backend, a rewrite in Perl 6 would be a bold but also appropriate move. The reason being that the application used a specially developed format for describing it’s functionality by none-programmers. What better choice for rewriting the parser than Perl 6’s grammars, the elf reasoned. Fittingly, the new AGRAMMON was going to be version 6. When Santa asked when the rewrite would be finished, the elf’s obivous answer was “by Christmas”. And as things went in Perl 6 land, by the time the rewrite is finally going into production, the backend is now implemented in Raku.

