Manjaro ARM 20.12 Released with KDE Plasma 5.20, New App for Flashing Images
The big news in Manjaro ARM 20.12 is the introduction of a new application that makes it easier for users to flash the Manjaro ARM images on SD or eMMC cards. It’s called Manjaro ARM Flasher (manjaro-arm-flasher) and can be installed from the software repositories on top of your Manjaro Linux installation.
Another interesting new feature of the Manjaro ARM 20.12 release is the ability for the First Time setup to work via SSH (Secure Shell). During the setup, users will be asked to configure the keyboard layout, username, full name, user and root passwords, timezone, locale, hostname, and optional additional user groups.
