KMyMoney 5.1.1 released
Just in time for the upcoming Christmas Holidays, the KMyMoney development team today announces the immediate availability of version 5.1.1 of its open source Personal Finance Manager.
This is a maintenance release as part of the ongoing effort to support our users and fix bugs and annoyances. If you think you can support the project with some code changes or your artistic or writing talent, please take a look at the some low hanging fruits at the KMyMoney junior job list. Any contribution is welcome.
Despite the ongoing permanent testing we understand that some bugs may have slipped past our best efforts. If you find one of them, please forgive us, and be sure to report it, either to the mailing list or on bugs.kde.org.
Connect Mint's Nemo File Manager With Nextcloud
This tutorial explains how to integrate your GNU/Linux Mint computer with Nextcloud online storage service. The file manager used is Nemo and the service chosen is Operation Tulip (which I have reviewed). We will connect Nemo File Manager with Nextcloud, send some files, and then compare both storages via web browser. Enjoy! Also: Ubuntu, DejaDup Backup and Nextcloud
CRUX-Based Kwort 4.3.5 Linux Distro Switches to Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS
Kwort is a minimalist Linux distro that uses the lightweight Openbox window manager to provide advanced users with a simple, yet very fast and powerful operating system for their personal computers. While Kwort is based on CRUX, it doesn’t requires users to compile the Linux kernel and uses its own package manager called kpkg. More than a year and a half in the works, Kwort 4.3.5 joins the very short list of GNU/Linux distributions that have adopted the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 kernel series, which is an LTS (Long-Term Support) kernel branch that will probably receive support for the next couple of years.
Linux Weekly Roundup: GNOME 40 Updates, GTK 4.0, openSUSE 15.3 Alpha and More
Here's this week's roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.
Manjaro ARM 20.12 Released with KDE Plasma 5.20, New App for Flashing Images
The big news in Manjaro ARM 20.12 is the introduction of a new application that makes it easier for users to flash the Manjaro ARM images on SD or eMMC cards. It’s called Manjaro ARM Flasher (manjaro-arm-flasher) and can be installed from the software repositories on top of your Manjaro Linux installation. Another interesting new feature of the Manjaro ARM 20.12 release is the ability for the First Time setup to work via SSH (Secure Shell). During the setup, users will be asked to configure the keyboard layout, username, full name, user and root passwords, timezone, locale, hostname, and optional additional user groups.
