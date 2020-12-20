Language Selection

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 20th, 2020

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Sunday 20th of December 2020 09:12:39 PM Filed under
News

The twelfth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on December 20th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world.

This has been yet another interesting week before we enter the Christmas and the New Year breaks. As you can see below, it’s clear that the launch of Linux kernel 5.10 LTS let its imprint on the Open Source community, but we also have great news about Plasma Mobile, Linux Mint 20.1, Ubuntu Touch, GTK 4, and much more.

Linux Weekly Roundup #109

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 20th of December 2020 10:39:55 PM.
  • Linux Weekly Roundup #109

    We had an exciting week in the world of Linux releases. Linux Mint 20.1 Beta, Bluestar Linux 5.9.14, Q4OS 3.13 have been released this week

More in Tux Machines

Top 10 Features of Linux Kernel 5.10

After seven weeks of constant development, Linus Torvalds finally released Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS on 14th December 2020, and it’s now available to the masses. Linus Torvalds announced this fantastic release on the Linux Kernel mailing list, stating: “Ok, here it is – 5.10 is tagged and pushed out. I pretty much always wish that the last week was even calmer than it was, and that’s true here too”. Read more

Connect Mint's Nemo File Manager With Nextcloud

This tutorial explains how to integrate your GNU/Linux Mint computer with Nextcloud online storage service. The file manager used is Nemo and the service chosen is Operation Tulip (which I have reviewed). We will connect Nemo File Manager with Nextcloud, send some files, and then compare both storages via web browser. Enjoy! Read more Also: Ubuntu, DejaDup Backup and Nextcloud

CRUX-Based Kwort 4.3.5 Linux Distro Switches to Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS

Kwort is a minimalist Linux distro that uses the lightweight Openbox window manager to provide advanced users with a simple, yet very fast and powerful operating system for their personal computers. While Kwort is based on CRUX, it doesn’t requires users to compile the Linux kernel and uses its own package manager called kpkg. More than a year and a half in the works, Kwort 4.3.5 joins the very short list of GNU/Linux distributions that have adopted the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 kernel series, which is an LTS (Long-Term Support) kernel branch that will probably receive support for the next couple of years. Read more

Linux Weekly Roundup: GNOME 40 Updates, GTK 4.0, openSUSE 15.3 Alpha and More

Here's this week's roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look. Read more

