9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 20th, 2020
The twelfth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on December 20th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world.
This has been yet another interesting week before we enter the Christmas and the New Year breaks. As you can see below, it’s clear that the launch of Linux kernel 5.10 LTS let its imprint on the Open Source community, but we also have great news about Plasma Mobile, Linux Mint 20.1, Ubuntu Touch, GTK 4, and much more.
Top 10 Features of Linux Kernel 5.10
After seven weeks of constant development, Linus Torvalds finally released Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS on 14th December 2020, and it’s now available to the masses. Linus Torvalds announced this fantastic release on the Linux Kernel mailing list, stating: “Ok, here it is – 5.10 is tagged and pushed out. I pretty much always wish that the last week was even calmer than it was, and that’s true here too”.
Connect Mint's Nemo File Manager With Nextcloud
This tutorial explains how to integrate your GNU/Linux Mint computer with Nextcloud online storage service. The file manager used is Nemo and the service chosen is Operation Tulip (which I have reviewed). We will connect Nemo File Manager with Nextcloud, send some files, and then compare both storages via web browser. Enjoy! Also: Ubuntu, DejaDup Backup and Nextcloud
CRUX-Based Kwort 4.3.5 Linux Distro Switches to Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS
Kwort is a minimalist Linux distro that uses the lightweight Openbox window manager to provide advanced users with a simple, yet very fast and powerful operating system for their personal computers. While Kwort is based on CRUX, it doesn’t requires users to compile the Linux kernel and uses its own package manager called kpkg. More than a year and a half in the works, Kwort 4.3.5 joins the very short list of GNU/Linux distributions that have adopted the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 kernel series, which is an LTS (Long-Term Support) kernel branch that will probably receive support for the next couple of years.
Linux Weekly Roundup: GNOME 40 Updates, GTK 4.0, openSUSE 15.3 Alpha and More
Here's this week's roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.
