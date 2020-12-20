today's howtos
-
Setting Up Arch Linux on Asus A15
For future projects we will dig more into video, so I felt the need for a laptop with a bit more graphics power. I was also curious about AMD processors, so when a very good offer came along for an ASUS A15 at my local computer store, I pounced.
These are my notes for setting up Arch Linux on the machine.
The aim of this write-up is to go from Windows laptop to a fully functional Arch multimedia machine with all my tools ready. For good measure I throw in a bit about dotfile management and how to keep things in sync between multiple machines. It will be a long ride, but hopefully a useful one. Please note that most of this information is not specific to the Asus laptops, but can be applied to pretty much any Windows laptop.
-
How to download the itch.io app on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to download the itch.io app on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Remote video streaming from Raspberry PI camera - peppe8o
Streaming camera video within a Raspberry PI OS Desktop is simple and useful. B
-
How to Use “Git Stash”? – Linux Hint
If you have the experience of working with Git very frequently, then you must know that you can have multiple branches within a single Git project repository. However, the head of your project repository always points to your recently committed branch. It means that you can only make changes to that branch where the head is pointing in your Git project repository. But at times it happens that you are working on one branch and you realize that you need to add something to a previously committed branch. Also, you do not want to commit the branch yet that you are currently working on as you still want to work on it.
So you start exploring the solutions through which you can switch your context for a while for which the data of your current working branch is also saved temporarily without being committed. The “git stash” command acts as a blessing in disguise in such situations. The sole purpose of using this command is to save the changes temporarily without committing them while you can work with some previously committed branch. After that, you can simply switch back to your current branch by restoring your stashed work. To explain to you the usage of the “git stash” command in Ubuntu 20.04, we have designed the following helpful yet simple tutorial through which you can easily grasp the working of “git stash”
-
What is the Firewall on Ubuntu – Linux Hint
Ubuntu firewall doesn’t provide complete power than the standard iptables commands do still, one can control it by the graphical interface because it is less complicated. Ubuntu’s firewall is also known as ufw or uncomplicated firewall because it is easy to use and helpful for performing all of the basic firewall tasks without knowing iptables.
-
How to List Users in Ubuntu Linux VPS – Linux Hint
Linux is an excellent operating system that is widely used for team-based projects. So, it is good to have details about the system’s users. It is easy to obtain details about system users in Ubuntu Linux VPS, and command-line inputs can help the system administrator to verify user permissions and activities in the system.
-
How to Install Reveal.js on Ubuntu 20.04 and Create a Simple Presentation - RoseHosting
reveal.js is a free and open-source HTML framework that can be used to create fully-featured presentations through a web browser. It is built on open web technologies. It has a rich set of features including, Markdown content, nested slides, PDF export, and JavaScript APIs for controlling the slide navigation.
-
How to add third party modules to polybar
We have added many modules to the polybar. Every now and again creative people will make new modules and you will find the configuration online.
Our intention is to share the knowledge how you can add them to your system. It is not our attention to have all modules out there in the config.
-
How to install Hypnotix on Ubuntu 20.04 - a TV application - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install Hypnotix on Ubuntu 20.04 - a TV application by Linux Mint.
-
How To Install Erlang on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Erlang on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Erlang is a programming language used to build massively scalable soft real-time systems with requirements for high availability. The Erlang runtime system has built-in support for concurrency, distribution, and fault tolerance.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Erlang on CentOS 8.
-
How to Install Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu 20.04 [Ed: Bad idea for a lot of reasons]
-
How to Deploy & Manage Ghost Themes Using GitHub Actions [Ed: Merely more Microsoft lock-in]
-
28 yum command examples for package management in Linux part 1 - The Linux Juggernaut
For managing software via the command line on our Redhat and Centos systems, we could use rpm directly or use yum which is somewhat of a feature rich front end for rpm.
We covered the Linux rpm command and it’s features extensively in an earlier article.
Yum is an acronym for yollowdog updater modified. The name yellowdog comes from a distribution of Linux which was focussed on IBMs’ power line of systems in the early 2000s.
The yum package manager is an earlier implementation of yep, the package manager used by yellowdog Linux.
Yum sitting on top of rpm is the default package management interface for Redhat and Centos systems and older versions of Fedora.
After Fedora 22 onwards, yum was switched in favor of dnf and we will cover dnf in a future post.
The major advantage of using yum over rpm is that yum manages dependencies for packages automatically.
So if a package requires python or ruby or any other package then yum will go out and fetch and install these packages and any other dependencies which are needed by the package that we are trying to install.
If you are trying to install a package that has dependencies via rpm, then you need to be aware of those dependencies and have the rpm package files for those dependencies available and installed on the system.
We need to provide the exact package file name to install it via rpm. Yum allows us to work on a higher level.
With yum we don’t need to search the web for the exact package file names.
Yum provides us tools to search for packages and install them, all from the command line.
The yum tool searches for packages and their dependencies in large collections of packages called repositories, on the network.
Yum maintains a local cache of repository data so that you could query information from the repository even when you are offline.
-
28 yum command examples for package management in Linux part 2 - The Linux Juggernaut
In our previous article on the Linux yum command, we covered how we could use the yum package manager to search for packages, install them, query information about packages, check for security updates and update the system to have the latest versions of packages installed. In this article, we’ll show how to use yum to update/downgrade a single package, remove packages and a few other tips and tricks.
-
Using Ansible playbook to install Docker on Centos 7 - The Linux Juggernaut
Docker is a containerization engine and platform that encapsulates application code along with all of its dependencies inside a container. Containers are like virtual machines but they are more portable, more lightweight, and more dependent on the host operating system. Please do check out our extensive series of posts on docker. In this article, we will explain how to install docker using an Ansible Playbook.
Ansible at its core is a task execution engine. It exists to provide a method for developers, operators, and engineers to easily define one or more actions to be performed on one or more computers. This capability represents a step beyond just logging into each computer in question and manually typing out the commands. These tasks can target the local system ansible is running on as well as other systems ansible can reach over the network. Arguably the ability to manage remote systems is the most important aspect of ansible. When combined with the ability to express tasks to be performed in the form of simple to read text files, ansible provides a reusable and repeatable system for managing a fleet of infrastructure.
In this post, we will explain how to use a simple ansible playbook to automate the steps described in our earlier post explaining the installation of docker on centos 7.
-
10 Examples of using Iptraf to monitor network traffic in linux - The Linux Juggernaut
IPTraf is a network monitoring utility in linux that we can use to monitor IP traffic passing over the network. By using this tool, we can we can monitor various connections like TCP, UDP, ICMP, non-IP counts and also Ethernet load information etc.
-
What you should know about versioning in AWS S3 bucket - The Linux Juggernaut
Versioning is a means of keeping multiple variants of an object in the same bucket. You can use versioning to preserve, retrieve, and restore every version of every object stored in your Amazon S3 bucket. With versioning, you can easily recover from both unintended user actions and application failures. When you enable versioning for a bucket, if Amazon S3 receives multiple write requests for the same object simultaneously, it stores all of the objects. In this guide, we will see how to do that.
-
Learn how to send emails using Linux in 5 minutes - The Linux Juggernaut
If I ask you how to send an email, what would you say? You will say go to gmail or yahoo mail and send the email. But, do you know that you can send emails using your Linux command line? Yes! you heard me right.
We can do this by using the mail command. In other words, it is a simple email client that gives you the basic email facilities. Moreover, this will allow you to send and read emails in your inbox. In this guide, I will show you how to do that.
-
Configuring a caching only DNS server on Centos 7 - The Linux Juggernaut
DNS (Domain Name Server) is considered a critical component of any enterprise IT infrastructure. DNS runs as a service on a system and a DNS server can have different roles or we could say that DNS servers can be classified into multiple categories. In this quick article we will explain how to setup a caching only DNS server. This type of DNS server is the easiest to understand and setup. All DNS servers cache their queries but a DNS server that has been put in use for the sole purpose of caching DNS queries is referred to as a caching only DNS server. A caching only DNS server is also called a resolver. It queries DNS information and obtains the required information from other DNS servers (the root DNS servers in our case) and stores the query result in it’s cache for future use. The duration for which the query result remains in the servers’ cache is determined by the TTL value. This will help to reduce the DNS resolution time when the same query is performed again within the TTL window.
-
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 20th, 2020
The twelfth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on December 20th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. This has been yet another interesting week before we enter the Christmas and the New Year breaks. As you can see below, it’s clear that the launch of Linux kernel 5.10 LTS let its imprint on the Open Source community, but we also have great news about Plasma Mobile, Linux Mint 20.1, Ubuntu Touch, GTK 4, and much more.
Android Leftovers
KMyMoney 5.1.1 released
Just in time for the upcoming Christmas Holidays, the KMyMoney development team today announces the immediate availability of version 5.1.1 of its open source Personal Finance Manager. This is a maintenance release as part of the ongoing effort to support our users and fix bugs and annoyances. If you think you can support the project with some code changes or your artistic or writing talent, please take a look at the some low hanging fruits at the KMyMoney junior job list. Any contribution is welcome. Despite the ongoing permanent testing we understand that some bugs may have slipped past our best efforts. If you find one of them, please forgive us, and be sure to report it, either to the mailing list or on bugs.kde.org.
Top 10 Features of Linux Kernel 5.10
After seven weeks of constant development, Linus Torvalds finally released Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS on 14th December 2020, and it’s now available to the masses. Linus Torvalds announced this fantastic release on the Linux Kernel mailing list, stating: “Ok, here it is – 5.10 is tagged and pushed out. I pretty much always wish that the last week was even calmer than it was, and that’s true here too”.
