Durden 0.6 Released
Hot on the heels of the recent Arcan release, it is also time for a release to our reference desktop environment ‘Durden‘.
To refresh memory somewhat, the closest valid comparison is probably the venerable AwesomeWM – but there is quite a lot more to it in Durden. It has been my daily driver for around 5 years now and implements all popular window management styles, and some unique ones.
During this time, it has been used to drive development of Arcan itself — but that will start to wind down now as there is little need for more major features. Instead updates will mainly be improvements to the existing ones before we can safely go 1.0. The two other projects, Safespaces and [Undisclosed], will take its place in helping the engine reach new heights.
Also: Arcan Focuses In On Surpassing Feature Parity With X.Org, Releases Durden 0.6 Desktop - Phoronix
