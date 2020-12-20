I took FSFE to court. This is my story
Soon after the first lockdown in Berlin this year I filed a public case in the Berlin Tribunal of Labour Court against the president of Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE), Matthias Kirschner, for workplace bullying.
Why? A female colleague and me had dared to discuss wage transparency and gender pay gap in the office. Apparently it is common in Germany that this gap exceeds 20%, but we both felt secure that the free software movement is progressive, and cares about being inclusive and equal opportunities oriented.
Unfortunately we miscalculated – our boss Matthias was beyond furious.
After that office meeting, he told my colleague “there will be consequences”. Our efforts coincided with the resignation of Richard Stallman from the US-based sister organisation of FSFE due to careless revictimisation of female victims of sexual abuse- another gender discrimination issue in our community that would cause the situation in our office to deteriorate quickly.
In its reluctant press release on this pivotal change in leadership in the largest free software organisation in the world, the FSFE had opted to honour Stallman for his undeniably long service and overlook the social issues underlying the change – something with which I expressed dissatisfaction, and not without support from colleagues.
It led to immediate retribution.
I was ordered to rewrite the text and was warned that I had “three hours to do it. Whether we will publish it or not, is going to be my [Matthias', my rem.] decision, not yours”. Free software is in most of our digital infrastructure, and I care a lot about inclusivity in this community to ensure that our most basic tools can be developed by everyone's perspectives for everyone's needs, so I rewrote our announcement. But not only was it never published – it was not even honoured with his feedback.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 520 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 20th, 2020
The twelfth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on December 20th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. This has been yet another interesting week before we enter the Christmas and the New Year breaks. As you can see below, it’s clear that the launch of Linux kernel 5.10 LTS let its imprint on the Open Source community, but we also have great news about Plasma Mobile, Linux Mint 20.1, Ubuntu Touch, GTK 4, and much more.
Android Leftovers
KMyMoney 5.1.1 released
Just in time for the upcoming Christmas Holidays, the KMyMoney development team today announces the immediate availability of version 5.1.1 of its open source Personal Finance Manager. This is a maintenance release as part of the ongoing effort to support our users and fix bugs and annoyances. If you think you can support the project with some code changes or your artistic or writing talent, please take a look at the some low hanging fruits at the KMyMoney junior job list. Any contribution is welcome. Despite the ongoing permanent testing we understand that some bugs may have slipped past our best efforts. If you find one of them, please forgive us, and be sure to report it, either to the mailing list or on bugs.kde.org.
Top 10 Features of Linux Kernel 5.10
After seven weeks of constant development, Linus Torvalds finally released Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS on 14th December 2020, and it’s now available to the masses. Linus Torvalds announced this fantastic release on the Linux Kernel mailing list, stating: “Ok, here it is – 5.10 is tagged and pushed out. I pretty much always wish that the last week was even calmer than it was, and that’s true here too”.
Recent comments
10 hours 19 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
14 hours 51 min ago
21 hours 30 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago