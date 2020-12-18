Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 21st of December 2020 09:59:40 AM

Gaming on Linux has come a long way in the last half a decade. While it was always possible to game on Linux, the titles that worked flawlessly on the platform were few and far between.

Best Linux distros for gaming

Valve’s announcement of their own Linux gaming distro proved to be a turning point, which made gaming publishers stand up and acknowledge the presence of the open source platform. The titles soon began trickling in, and now even major gaming studios are proudly showing off the penguin compatibility of their marquee titles. Thanks to initiatives such as Proton, Linux users get decent game play even on titles that were designed only for Windows.

Even before Valve got into the act, the flag bearers of gaming on Linux have been evergreen open source initiatives such as the WINE compatibility layer, gaming platforms like Lutris that rely on its strong community to power hundreds of gaming titles on Linux, and high-quality open source drivers from vendors such as AMD.

Thanks to all these initiatives the open source operating system has not only proved itself as a very capable gaming platform, it can even sometimes outperform Windows.