Have some trendy Corsair hardware and you're a Linux user? You're in luck as ckb-next is a great open source alternative to their usual Windows-only applications. Much like OpenRGB, it's community made and not officially supported by the hardware vendor. Don't let that stop you though, they're filling a gap for Linux users and ckb-next is actually great. For my own Corsair Strafe keyboard, it works really well. With the latest ckb-next 0.4.3 release they've added in support for the Scimitar RGB Elite and also the Nightsword RGB. So the full list of devices is now quite long. Other new features include the ability to turn lights off after a set time (X11 only), macros will now loop when a key is held down, the macro UI itself went through an overhaul, modes can be set to automatically change based on the currently focused application (X11 / XWayland only) and the application now supports translations too.

Ubuntu On The Raspberry PI 4 When Ubuntu first appeared on the scene, around 2004, I remember trying it out and thinking that this was going to be a game changer because it worked almost instantly without hardly any tweaks and command line hacks. Anybody who has used Linux since then has probably heard of Ubuntu and whether you love it or hate it there is no doubting that it in now a fairly polished desktop operating system. Raspberry PI User is about using the Raspberry PI as a desktop computer and therefore it seemed an obvious choice to try out Ubuntu as in theory they should be a match made in heaven. This article is a review of Ubuntu on a Raspberry PI 4 with 4 gigabytes RAM. The reasons for testing Ubuntu on the 4 gigabyte version is as follows: