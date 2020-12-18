Android Leftovers
-
Vivo Y31 Appears on Google Play Console Listing With Snapdragon 662 SoC and Android 11
-
OnePlus OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update tracker: Devices that have received the stable
-
[Update: Dec. 21] Samsung Android 11 (One UI 3.0) update tracker: Galaxy devices that have received the beta/stable OS so far
-
Google rolls out Timeline feature for Photos on Android and iOS
-
Benchmarks Reveal Android’s Latest Flagship Processor Is Slower Than Apple’s Chip From Last Year
-
Minecraft Pocket Edition Download APK 0.14.0 For Android: How To Download On Your Android Phone
-
Future Qualcomm-based Android smartphones will get extended support
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 354 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Supercharge your Wi-Fi router for 2021 with the Linux-based DD-WRT
High-end routers typically come with lots of advanced features and settings usually not found in lower-spec models, or those provided by your ISP. However, you don’t need to spend a fortune replacing your existing router to gain access to these features as you can supercharge your existing device (or a spare one) by replacing its firmware with a third-party open source alternative, such as DD-WRT. This Linux based replacement firmware, which can be installed on most popular makes and models of WLAN routers, lets you add all sorts of additional features to your device, including port forwarding management, UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) and QoS (quality of service). It can also boost your router’s transmitting ability.
Android Leftovers
Corsair open source driver and UI 'ckb-next' expands in the latest release
Have some trendy Corsair hardware and you're a Linux user? You're in luck as ckb-next is a great open source alternative to their usual Windows-only applications. Much like OpenRGB, it's community made and not officially supported by the hardware vendor. Don't let that stop you though, they're filling a gap for Linux users and ckb-next is actually great. For my own Corsair Strafe keyboard, it works really well. With the latest ckb-next 0.4.3 release they've added in support for the Scimitar RGB Elite and also the Nightsword RGB. So the full list of devices is now quite long. Other new features include the ability to turn lights off after a set time (X11 only), macros will now loop when a key is held down, the macro UI itself went through an overhaul, modes can be set to automatically change based on the currently focused application (X11 / XWayland only) and the application now supports translations too.
Ubuntu On The Raspberry PI 4
When Ubuntu first appeared on the scene, around 2004, I remember trying it out and thinking that this was going to be a game changer because it worked almost instantly without hardly any tweaks and command line hacks. Anybody who has used Linux since then has probably heard of Ubuntu and whether you love it or hate it there is no doubting that it in now a fairly polished desktop operating system. Raspberry PI User is about using the Raspberry PI as a desktop computer and therefore it seemed an obvious choice to try out Ubuntu as in theory they should be a match made in heaven. This article is a review of Ubuntu on a Raspberry PI 4 with 4 gigabytes RAM. The reasons for testing Ubuntu on the 4 gigabyte version is as follows:
Recent comments
3 hours 17 min ago
14 hours 59 min ago
15 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 10 min ago
15 hours 14 min ago
19 hours 24 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago