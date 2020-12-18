Language Selection

Supercharge your Wi-Fi router for 2021 with the Linux-based DD-WRT

Linux

High-end routers typically come with lots of advanced features and settings usually not found in lower-spec models, or those provided by your ISP.

However, you don’t need to spend a fortune replacing your existing router to gain access to these features as you can supercharge your existing device (or a spare one) by replacing its firmware with a third-party open source alternative, such as DD-WRT.

This Linux based replacement firmware, which can be installed on most popular makes and models of WLAN routers, lets you add all sorts of additional features to your device, including port forwarding management, UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) and QoS (quality of service). It can also boost your router’s transmitting ability.

